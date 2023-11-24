ADVERTISEMENT

VHSL Region 5D Football Championship - #2 Briar Woods (8-3) at #1 Stone Bridge (7-4)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
It's the top-seeded Stone Bridge Bulldogs (7-4) under the direction of Mickey Thompson hosting the second-seeded Briar Woods Falcons (8-3) under the guidance of Mike Burnett.

Briar Woods has never beaten Stone Bridge on the gridrion, including a 29-12 loss earlier this year.

Stone Bridge is trying to win its 16th regional title as they have played in the State Finals 11 times in the past 18 years. For Thompson, it would be his 17th regional crown when you throw in the one he also won at Park View-Sterling before Stone Bridge opened.

We'll pass along updates as we can...
 
7:10 to go 3rdQ - Stone Bridge 19, Briar Woods 0.

It's a 10-yard TD pass from Brandon Pena to Keith Galway, a senior to senior connection.

Bulldogs are closing in on their 16th regional title as a program.

Briar Woods does get on the board with a TD pass from Brady Carmical to Trey Dudley on a 16-yard fourth down pass that was tipped with 7:23 remaining. However, the two-point conversion failed.
 


The defense has been lights out throughout for Stone Bridge, bottling up a Briar Woods offense that came in averaging 26.3 points per game. Jonathan Newton and Myles Turpin have made strong hits against the run game, and that INT by Sean Robertson before the half was a big lift.

Another INT comes from Xavier Wimbush as the Bulldogs are closing in on running the clock out in this one. The strong play in the trenches and consistent ground game have worn out a Briar Woods team that is no slouch.
 
Final in VHSL Region 5D Football Championship - Stone Bridge 29, Briar Woods 6.

Bulldogs capture their 16th regional title under Coach Mickey Thompson (now 264-53 overall with the Bulldogs).

For Thompson, it's his 17th regional crown when you throw in the one he also won at Park View-Sterling. Absolutely remarkable what they've done there in Ashburn.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog VHSL Class 5 State Football Championship - Stone Bridge (9-4) vs. Maury (14-0)

Replies
19
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Monday 2/19/24

Replies
1
Views
591
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Region 4A Football Championship: #2 Warhill (12-0) at #1 Phoebus (12-0)

Replies
27
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
S

Matoaca (Reg C) at Stone Bridge (Reg D)

Replies
17
Views
2K
Class 5A (Fall)
SBOEDog
S
matthew328826

Football Scores - 11/25/23 through 11/25/23 (WEEK 14 of 2023 Season; Round 3 of Playoffs)

Replies
0
Views
651
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back