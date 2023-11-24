VHSL Region 5D Football Championship - #2 Briar Woods (8-3) at #1 Stone Bridge (7-4)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,616
-
- 742
-
- 113
It's the top-seeded Stone Bridge Bulldogs (7-4) under the direction of Mickey Thompson hosting the second-seeded Briar Woods Falcons (8-3) under the guidance of Mike Burnett.
Briar Woods has never beaten Stone Bridge on the gridrion, including a 29-12 loss earlier this year.
Stone Bridge is trying to win its 16th regional title as they have played in the State Finals 11 times in the past 18 years. For Thompson, it would be his 17th regional crown when you throw in the one he also won at Park View-Sterling before Stone Bridge opened.
We'll pass along updates as we can...
Briar Woods has never beaten Stone Bridge on the gridrion, including a 29-12 loss earlier this year.
Stone Bridge is trying to win its 16th regional title as they have played in the State Finals 11 times in the past 18 years. For Thompson, it would be his 17th regional crown when you throw in the one he also won at Park View-Sterling before Stone Bridge opened.
We'll pass along updates as we can...