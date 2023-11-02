Greetings from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, where it's Senior Night on this chilly Thursday night in November.



The Cox Falcons (7-2) play host to the Kellam Knights (4-5), who need a win to make the playoffs. A victory will make Kellam either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in Region 5A, whereas the Falcons have already sewn up a postseason berth. Depending on tonight's result, they will either be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed.



It has been quite a first season at the helm for the Falcons under first-year Head Coach Tyler Noe, rallying in the fourth quarter for more than half of their seven wins, four in fact over the likes of Landstown, Salem, Bayside and Kempsville in the final few minutes.



We have the great Dan Trevino braving the cold temperatures on the field and getting us great action shots tonight, too.



Here are the Predictions from yours truly and Coach Ed Young.



Matt Hatfield Says – Cox 17-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Cox 21-12



Updates to follow right here on the Blog this evening