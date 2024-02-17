matthew328826
The opening night of regionals on Friday offered a few surprises, including a No. 12 seed in Lakeland knocking off No. 5 seed New Kent in Region 3A. There was also a buzzer-beater in the form of Santino Moore's to propel Highland Springs past Cosby in the Region 6A Tournament, advancing them to the semifinals against top-seeded Oscar Smith.
Rustburg, James Monroe and Spotswood - all from the Class 3 level - hit for 90-plus points in their regional playoff openers. Dominant wins were turned in by several teams, most notably a few that are not No. 1 seeds with Landstown in Class 6, Jefferson Forest in Class 4 and Western Albemarle in Class 3.
It's a short slate for this Saturday in February with just a couple of regions in action, but the quadruple-header at Norview in 5B features some of the most talented squads in the state. It includes reigning Class 5 State Champ Woodside, other recent state title winners in the likes of King's Fork and Maury, plus a Head Coach with over 500 wins in Ed Young of Nansemond River facing a Norview school he once coached at in the early 1990's.
Meanwhile, Occoquan Region 6C is no joke either, where reigning two-time Class 6 State Champ Hayfield resides after winning the National District Tournament Championship over Edison the night before. In action on this day will be South County, who has won a couple of state titles under Mike Robinson, and W.T. Woodson, another program that is not far removed from a State Championship under Doug Craig, who achieved career win No. 300 earlier in the week.
How do you keep up to speed on what's happening, you ask? Well, we have you covered at the links below that you'll want to add to your favorites or bookmark.
Make Sure You Save This Link Here with our VHSL Playoff Brackets / Landing Page OR the direct link below...
VHSL 2024 Hoops Playoff Brackets Here
REGION PLAYOFF ACTION for SATURDAY 2/17/24:
Occoquan Region 6C: Opening Round
Patriot #5 South County (15-9) at National #4 Mount Vernon (15-9)
Hat's Pick - South County by 11
National #6 Falls Church (4-19) at Patriot #3 West Potomac (16-7)
Hat's Pick - West Potomac by 27
National #5 Annandale (9-14) at Patriot #4 W.T. Woodson (15-9)
Hat's Pick - W.T. Woodson by 12
Patriot #6 West Springfield (6-17) at National #3 Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria (14-9)
Hat's Pick - TJ-Alexandria by 4
Region Tourney Final Pick: Alexandria City over West Potomac
Region 5B: Quarterfinals at Norview High
#1 Woodside (21-1) vs. #8 Kecoughtan (10-12)
Hat's Pick - Woodside by 30
#4 Nansemond River (15-7) at #5 Norview (14-9; 13-8)
Hat's Pick - Norview by 8
#3 Maury (21-4; 18-4) vs. #6 Menchville (13-9)
Hat's Pick - Maury by 3
#2 King's Fork (18-4) vs. #7 Bethel (10-11)
Hat's Pick - King's Fork by 16
Region Tourney Final Pick: Woodside over Maury
