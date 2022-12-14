Menchville 54 Woodside 44

Two Newport News schools went to battle and when the dust was settled the Menchville Monarchs came away with a 54-44 win over city rival Woodside. The game took on a playoff atmosphere in an early December matchup that saw multiple skirmishes including one at halftime of the Girls basketball game where both teams decided to warmup on the same side of the court.Both teams started the game slow with only three combined total field goals in the 1st quarter. The game was all tied at 19 after a 9-0 2nd quarter run by Menchville was followed by a 9-2 run By Woodside to end the 1st half., the Wolverines senior point guard and University of Richmond commit was held to only two 1st half points. He broke out in the 2nd half with 10 points and four assists after the break. Three-pointers by Smith and juniorkept the Wolverines within four midway thru the 4th quarter.However, Menchville seem to be one step ahead and made the critical plays down the stretch to retain their perfect start to the season. After missing 10 of 15 free thows in the 1st three quarters, they connected on 7 of 8 in the final eight minutes including 4 of 4 from seniorAppalachian Stateled a balanced Menchville attack with 12 points with a team high six rebounds. A.J Clark added 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks while and Parker finished with 10 points and two blocks.Smith led Woodside with 10 points (two treys) while senior big manadded seven points and six boards.VMI committomahawk dunk with 3:23 remaining in the 3rd quarter gave Menchville a 2-point lead the Monarchs never relinquished. It also sparked a 6-0 run after a layup from junior. Seniorthen buried a three and made a pullup jumper to the extend the Monarch margin to 34-27.