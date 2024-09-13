Phoebus 42 Woodside 3

wgarlick
Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
Staff
-
- Jul 4, 2006
-
- 8,126
-
- 93
-
- 48
Phoebus improved to 2-0 on the season with a 42-3 win over Woodside in a Peninsula District matchup at Todd Stadium on Thursday night. The Phantoms have won 37 games in a row including three straight State titles.
Senior running back Davion Roberts scored three touchdowns for the Phantoms including returning a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in the 1st quarter. He added two more rushing touchdowns from 11 and two yards and finished with 95 yards on 12 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Maurikus Banks completed touchdown throws to senior Trenton Mitchell for 12 yards and Noah Jefferson for 59 yards. He finished 6 of 9 passing for 99 yards.
Jefferson, a Delaware commit, made a pretty 1-handed catch down the sideline that gave Phoebus a 35-3 lead late in the 3rd quarter. Senior Demante Williams added a 2-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter to start the running clock.
Defensive tackle Nathaniel Anthony Jr had an interception and fumble recovery for the Phoebus defense that recorded five turnovers.
Woodside was able to move the ball at times, but they could not overcome the turnovers. Junior kicker Thomas VanDusen provided the Wolverines their only points with a 39-yard field goal.
Photos from the Game - https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBHkoe
Senior running back Davion Roberts scored three touchdowns for the Phantoms including returning a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in the 1st quarter. He added two more rushing touchdowns from 11 and two yards and finished with 95 yards on 12 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Maurikus Banks completed touchdown throws to senior Trenton Mitchell for 12 yards and Noah Jefferson for 59 yards. He finished 6 of 9 passing for 99 yards.
Jefferson, a Delaware commit, made a pretty 1-handed catch down the sideline that gave Phoebus a 35-3 lead late in the 3rd quarter. Senior Demante Williams added a 2-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter to start the running clock.
Defensive tackle Nathaniel Anthony Jr had an interception and fumble recovery for the Phoebus defense that recorded five turnovers.
Woodside was able to move the ball at times, but they could not overcome the turnovers. Junior kicker Thomas VanDusen provided the Wolverines their only points with a 39-yard field goal.
Photos from the Game - https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBHkoe