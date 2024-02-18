Region 5B Quarterfinal Results

Kings Fork defeated Bethel 50-47 to advanced to the Class 5, Region B Semi-finals. Adarius Boston scored 15 points for the Bulldogs including eight in the 4t quarter. Elijah Walker added 14 points and Zyan McGlone added 12.
The Bulldogs overcme a five point deficit at halftime and the game was tied at 34 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Kings Fork scored the 1st five points of the 4th quarter and a three by Elijah Walker extended the lead to 51-45 with under two minutes to go.
Bethel closed the gap to four after a jumper by senior Daniel Webb however that would be the Bruins final points. Webb finished with 15 points to lead Bethel. Senior Jovan Butler added 11 points.
Norview will face top seed Woodside after defeating Nansemond River 52-49. The Pilots trailed the majority of the game but took the lead early in the 4th quarter after a drive and layup by junior Marquise Jones.
Joshua Feagin finished with a double-double and he gave Norview the lead for good with a putback. He converted an inside basket with four minutes to go for a 44-40 Pilots lead. The teams traded points don the stretch and Norview led by two with 19 seconds remaining. A turnover by the Pilots gave the Warriors a chance to tie but they missed a jumper and Norview held on for the win.
Feagin finished with12 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Will Adams led all scorers with 18 points including three from downtown.
The Warriors rreceived 20 points from Christian Jordan while senior Haven Nicholas had 14 points and five rebounds.
Maury will face Kings Fork after sending Menchville home with a 56-46 win.
Maury pulled away after halftime opening a 25-15 advantage and increasing the mrgin to 40-27 with four minutes to go in the game. The final two minutes seem to take a lifetime due to fouls and timeouts but the Commodores still won going away.
Maury had three players in double figures with junior Jayvion Green scoring 15 points, Evan Taylor scoring 14 points and Adrien Newton adding 10 with three steals.
Jordan Watlington had 13 of his 15 points in the 4th quarter for Menchville with five rebounds. Bryce Watlington chipped in 10 points while James Powell added 12 points including three from behind the 3-point line.
Top seed Woodside coasted to an easy win over Kecoughtan 75-49. It was the 3rd win over the Warriors this season for Woodside who opened defense of their 2023 State Championship.
The Wolverines led by 22 at halftime with the help of a bank shot three at the buzzer by Aveion Tucker. Woodside ended the game with 11 made 3-pointers.
Senior Jermaine Detrick led Woodside with 15 points include four triples. Senior point gaurd Jakobe Reid added 13 points. The Wolverines dominated the boards with 6-foot-9 junior Silas Barksdale and 6-foot-8 freshman Jordyn Houston combining for 26 rebounds.
Kecoughtan was led by juniorDerek Todd with 11 points.