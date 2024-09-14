St Christopher's 27 Norfolk Academy 6

St Christopher's defeated Norfolk Academy 27-6 to improve to 2-1 on the season.opened the scoring with a 77-yard touchdown run to put the Saints up 7-0 with 2:32 to go in the 1st quarter.St Christopher's quarterbackconnected with sophomorefor two touchdowns. Roberts completed 9 of 15 passes for 105 yards.Johnson had five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints. Johnson has an offer from Virginia Tech.Running backadded a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime. Farley finished with 16 carries for 124 yards while adding 33 yards receiving.Norfolk Academy prevented the shutout with a 33-yard touchdown pass fromtowith 4:14 remining in the game.Stats courtesy of St Christopher's Athletic Department.