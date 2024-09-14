St Christopher's 27 Norfolk Academy 6

wgarlick
Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
Staff
-
- Jul 4, 2006
-
- 8,125
-
- 93
-
- 48
St Christopher's defeated Norfolk Academy 27-6 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Addison Gosline opened the scoring with a 77-yard touchdown run to put the Saints up 7-0 with 2:32 to go in the 1st quarter.
St Christopher's quarterback Chase Roberts connected with sophomore Jaerron Johnson for two touchdowns. Roberts completed 9 of 15 passes for 105 yards.
Johnson had five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints. Johnson has an offer from Virginia Tech.
Running back Michael Farley added a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime. Farley finished with 16 carries for 124 yards while adding 33 yards receiving.
Norfolk Academy prevented the shutout with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Parke Codington to Aadi Patel with 4:14 remining in the game.
Stats courtesy of St Christopher's Athletic Department.
Addison Gosline opened the scoring with a 77-yard touchdown run to put the Saints up 7-0 with 2:32 to go in the 1st quarter.
St Christopher's quarterback Chase Roberts connected with sophomore Jaerron Johnson for two touchdowns. Roberts completed 9 of 15 passes for 105 yards.
Johnson had five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints. Johnson has an offer from Virginia Tech.
Running back Michael Farley added a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime. Farley finished with 16 carries for 124 yards while adding 33 yards receiving.
Norfolk Academy prevented the shutout with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Parke Codington to Aadi Patel with 4:14 remining in the game.
Stats courtesy of St Christopher's Athletic Department.
Last edited: