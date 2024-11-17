Benedictine Repeats State Title

Youtube Video

The Benedictine Cadets are repeat VISAA DI State champions after defeating #1 seed St Michael's 43-12 in Fredericksburg. It was the 5th title in the past 10 years for Head Coach Greg Lilly.Benedictine broke open a tie game with several big plays in the final minute right before halftime. Seniorscored the Cadets 1st touchdown on a 1-yard run with 57.8 seconds remaining in the half that made the score 13-6. Junior linebackerintercepted a pass and returned it to the St Michael's 11-yard line. Quarterbackfound seniorwide open in the endzone a few seconds later and the lead was now 20-6 going into halftime.The lead ballooned to 34-6 midway thru the 3rd quarter.Lambert completed a 42-yard pass tothen connected with JoJo Johnson for a 25-yard touchdown reception. Linebackersacked Warriors quarterbackcausing a fumble that was recovered by Snyder at the St Michael's 15-yard line. Cook scored his 2nd touchdown from 2--yards out.Special teams played a key role for Benedictine in their semi-final win against Trinity Episcopal and they factored into the Cadets win in the championship game. After a scoreless 1st quarter, seniorput the Cadets on the scoreboard with a 22-yard field goal. St Michael's missed the extra point after their 2nd quarter touchdown and then the ensuing kickoff was booted short allowing Landon Snyder to return it to the St Michael's 24-yard line. Benedictine used the field position to tie the game at 6-6. Draucker added a 3rd field goal (43 yards) at the start of the 4th quarter.St Michael's had the lead in the 2nd quarter with a 65-yard scoring drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown run. However, Benedictine would score the next 40 points and led 43-6 with 11 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter.