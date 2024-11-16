Blue Ridge 14 North Cross 12 VISAA DII State Title

Blue Ridge won the VISAA DII title with a 14-12 win over 2-time defending champ North Cross. It was the Barons 1st title since 2016.North Cross took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards with the help of a defensive holding penalty on 4th down. Ja'Ziel Hart scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead. The extra point was blocked by D'myo Hunter.An interception by Izayk Dolo led to the Barons 1st score eary in the 2nd quarter. Blue Ridge completed an 8-play drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Wuhrer to Tristen Fitzpatrick who got behind the Raiders defense.Three interceptions ensured the score remained 7-6 at halftime and neither team scored in the 3rd quarter.Blue Ridge extended the lead to 14-6 on a long pass from Wuhrer to Hunter on the 1st play of the 4th quarter. Hunter beat his defender for a 55-yard touchdown reception.North Cross took the ensuing kick and made it to the Barons 8-yard line. However sophomore Linkin Stevens sacked North Cross quarterback Brock Miles on 4th down to end the threat.The Raiders got the ball back at their own 27-yard line with after forcing a punt after a 3-and-out. Miles was 4 for 4 on the drive including a 2-yard pass to junior Jase Rhodes to cut the lead to 14-12 with 2:07 remaining in the game. North Cross tried an option run but the play was snuffed out by the Barons defense..Blue Ridge ran out the final two minutes to seal the win 14-12.