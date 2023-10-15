St Michael 27 Trinity Episcopal 20

completed a 27-yard touchdown pass towith only 15 seconds remaining on the clock to lead St Michael to a stunning 27-20 last second win over Trinity Episcopal.Trinity Episcopal had taken a 20-19 lead with under two minutes remaining when junior quarterbackfoundin the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown after a 9-play, 75-yard scoring drive.The game started with three explosive plays as each team scored on the very 1st offensive possession.squeezed thru the Titans defense for a 50-yard touchdown run on the 1st play of the game. Trinity Episcopal senior running backduplicated the feat by scoring from 54-yards on the Titans first play from scrimmage. The extra point gave Trinity Episcopal a 7-6 lead after only 23 seconds had elapsed off the clock.Less than 90 seconds later, St Michael scored again on a 59-yard run by Nashon Wilson with 10:16 to go in the 1st quarter.Both defenses stiffened until late in the 3rd quarter. St Michael built a 19-7 lead heading into the 4th quarter after Wilson scrambled for a 54-yard touchdown run with 3:45 to go in the 3rd quarter.Trinity Episcopal scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Taegan Logan toto trim the Saints lead to 19-14 early in the 4th quarter.