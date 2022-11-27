TAPPAHANNOCK- In the regular season many anticipated the Essex vs. King & Queen Central matchup because of the competitive nature of last season's game. Many left disappointed but expected the rematch to be the test before the game for the Trojans. The Royal Tigers were surely going to make this time a much different outcome right? Hopes of a different outcome were quickly denied in less than 60 seconds.After recovering the squib kick, Essex looked to send a message about how this game was gonna go. The first play from scrimmage Dorian Harris took the hand off cut right and it was goodbye. Harris would streak 51 yards for the touchdown before many got settled into the bleachers as only 11 seconds were off the clock.The Royal Tigers offense would look to respond and they would but not in the way the visiting fans wanted. Malik Holmes' pass to his left would be picked by Mekhi Allen who raced 31 yards for the pick six. With 11:01 on the clock in the 1st Essex led 16-0.King & Queen Central's defense would tighten up and would even look good stopping the Trojans offense the rest of the quarter and into the early 2nd. After denying a Trojan drive at their own 5 yard line, the Royal Tigers would watch a snap go right through the hands of Holmes into the back of the endzone for the safety. Essex led 18-0 with 8:21 before the half.If the fire had gone out then that safety would be the spark the Trojans needed to rekindle the flame. The next possession would end with Kam Robinson leaping into the endzone from a yard out. He would even throw a pass on the conversion to Jordan Howard to make it 26-0 with 4:59 to play before the half.After an interception by Bryan Roane Jr., Michael Brimmer would throw a perfect pass to Allen from 29 yards out to make it 33-0 at the 3:17 mark in the 2nd. This would be the score at the half.In the 2nd half, Brimmer would hit Javione Garner-Rich on a short reception in which he would then dash for a 14 yard touchdown! The running clock would be on and Zaccheus Ware would nail his 2nd straight extra point to make it 40-0. Jaden Holmes would get the final score going in from 2 yards on with the 2nd team to close things out with a 46-0 victory.Essex will now move on to the state semifinals where they set up the most anticipated match up of the year. Essex (13-0) will travel to Greenville and face the Region B champion Riverheads (11-1) who defeated Central Lunenburg 42-13. Coach Todd Jones' group is their most talented in decades for the Trojans and a large convoy of fans should make the ride out west.Coach Dylan DeHart gets the runner up trophy and will say goodbye to a group many would say were the faces of resurrecting the Royal Tigers back to their winning ways. Their community is proud of them and they look to reload and continue to be in the upper echelon of Region A contenders..