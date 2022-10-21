Warhill 55 Grafton 14

Warhill junior Liam Francisque ran for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the endzone to help Warhill to a 55-14 win over Grafton. The Lions improved to 6-2 on the season as they try to secure a 1st round home playoff game.

Francisque turned the corner on a 66-yard touchdown run to give Warhill a 14-7 lead late in the 1st quarter. Along with his fumble recovery, Francisque also had two picks and two sacks. Junior Ashton Gardner had an interception as did junior Taylen Eady.

Quarterback Chase O'Neil had over 200 yards passing in the 1st half including a 99-yard hookup with junior Ta’vyion Blockett to give the Lions a 42-7 lead. O'Neil added two short touchdown runs.

The Lions dominated the line of scrimmage with a noticeable sized difference led by junior Gustavo Facundo Bacelar (6-foot-0, 250), junior Jack Baker (6-foot-0, 275) and senior Kevin Lee (6-foot-2, 285).

DSC02191.jpg


Grafton scored their first touchdown when sophomore quarterback Koy Snyder found senior Ben Samson on an inside slant for a 72-yard completion. However, future attempts across the middle resulted in interceptions or incompletions.

