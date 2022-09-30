Woodside 24 Menchville 0

wgarlick
Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
Staff
-
- Jul 4, 2006
-
- 7,838
-
- 51
-
- 48
Senior Christian Greenlaw was a force on offense and defense as Woodside shutout Newport News rival Menchville 24-0. The Wolverines held the Monarchs to less than ten total yards from scrimmage while forcing and recovering two fumbles and adding one interception.
Woodside opened the scoring with a 12-play, 56-yard scoring drive with quarterback Tayvon Tyler crossing the goal on a quarterback sneak from 1-yard out. A 26-yard field goal made the score 10-0 at halftime.
Greenlaw and senior Mustapha Coly wrecked havoc on the Menchville offensive gameplan. Their pressure from the edge resulted in four punts in four 1st half possessions for -1 yards.
Things got worse for the Monarchs in the 3rd quarter as they only ran six plays in three possessions with two fumbles for a total of -13 yards. The Monarchs final drive ended with an interception by junior Zay Hayes.
Greenlaw turned a 15-yard reception into a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tyler. He finished with three receptions for 87 yards with all three catches resulting in 1st downs. Thompson Tyler only had to thrown the ball a few times but passed for 107 yards.
A 29-yard touchdown run by junior running back Ri'jon Hammond gave Woodside a 24-0 lead midway thru the 3rd quarter and ended the scoring. Junior running back Paul Stephen Davis ran for over 100 yards and had as many rushing attempts as Menchville had plays from scrimmage.
The Monarchs were limited to 27 offensive plays from scrimmage. The Menchville defense played well but probably started to wear down from the more than double the number of plays by Woodside. Junior linebacker Shane Reimann had at-least a dozen tackles during a busy night and senior safety Sincyr Williams was around the ball on what seemed like every play.
Woodside opened the scoring with a 12-play, 56-yard scoring drive with quarterback Tayvon Tyler crossing the goal on a quarterback sneak from 1-yard out. A 26-yard field goal made the score 10-0 at halftime.
Greenlaw and senior Mustapha Coly wrecked havoc on the Menchville offensive gameplan. Their pressure from the edge resulted in four punts in four 1st half possessions for -1 yards.
Things got worse for the Monarchs in the 3rd quarter as they only ran six plays in three possessions with two fumbles for a total of -13 yards. The Monarchs final drive ended with an interception by junior Zay Hayes.
Greenlaw turned a 15-yard reception into a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tyler. He finished with three receptions for 87 yards with all three catches resulting in 1st downs. Thompson Tyler only had to thrown the ball a few times but passed for 107 yards.
A 29-yard touchdown run by junior running back Ri'jon Hammond gave Woodside a 24-0 lead midway thru the 3rd quarter and ended the scoring. Junior running back Paul Stephen Davis ran for over 100 yards and had as many rushing attempts as Menchville had plays from scrimmage.
The Monarchs were limited to 27 offensive plays from scrimmage. The Menchville defense played well but probably started to wear down from the more than double the number of plays by Woodside. Junior linebacker Shane Reimann had at-least a dozen tackles during a busy night and senior safety Sincyr Williams was around the ball on what seemed like every play.