Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Thurs. Jan. 7, 2021

Here are Scores from Thursday, January 7, 2021 - as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 84, Lee High 69
Amherst County 53, Liberty Christian 47
Annandale 61, Westfield 59
Benedictine 57, Peninsula Catholic 55
Broad Run 72, Lightridge 43
Broadway 67, Turner Ashby 50
Brookville 49, Rustburg 38
Centreville 67, Chantilly 54
Charles City County High School 73, Franklin 71, 2OT
Chilhowie 74, Rural Retreat 45
Dominion 65, Independence 48
East Rockingham 64, Spotswood 39
Edison 64, John Lewis High School 30
Grace Christian 49, Ridgeview Christian 47
Graham 78, Tazewell 58
Hayfield 71, TJ-Alexandria 30
Holston 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46
J.I. Burton 69, Castlewood 22
James Madison 58, Oakton 46
James River-Buchanan 67, Giles 42
Lake Braddock 100, James Robinson 48
Lebanon 72, Honaker 65
Lord Botetourt 66, Pulaski County 57
Loudoun County 77, Heritage (Leesburg) 51
Loudoun Valley 66, Tuscarora 52
Madison County 59, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 54
Norfolk Christian School 88, Portsmouth Christian 85
Norfolk Collegiate 66, Nansemond-Suffolk 45
Patriot 75, Gar-Field 63
Ridgeview 51, John Battle 43
Temple Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 47
Thomas Dale 65, Prince George 53
Wakefield 44, George Marshall 28
Wakefield School 44, George Marshall 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Craig County, ccd.
Bayside vs. Great Bridge, ppd.
Fluvanna vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ccd.
Grundy vs. Richlands, ppd.
Heritage-Lynchburg vs. E.C. Glass, ccd.
James River-Buchanan vs. Staunton River, ppd.
John Handley vs. James Wood, ppd.
Justice High School vs. Falls Church, ppd.
K&Q Central vs. King William, ccd.
Rustburg vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 52, Lee High 38
Carroll County 52, Radford 36
Chantilly 60, Centreville 32
Courtland 58, Spotsylvania 39
Edison 54, John Lewis High School 21
Falls Church 54, Justice High School 23
Gate City 47, Central - Wise 26
George Marshall 59, Wakefield 29
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Narrows 49
Giles 49, James River-Buchanan 13
Grace Christian 45, Ridgeview Christian 35
Grafton 49, York 32
Graham 45, Tazewell 43
J.I. Burton 60, Castlewood 18
James River-Midlothian 37, Lloyd Bird 32
Loudoun County 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 36
Loudoun Valley 58, Tuscarora 27
Matoaca 57, Meadowbrook 51
Midlothian 60, Manchester 34
Norfolk Christian School 40, Portsmouth Christian 32
Osbourn Park 64, Unity Reed High Schoo 29
Seton School 81, Oakcrest 50
Southwest Virginia Home School 48, Temple Christian 38
TJ-Alexandria 44, Hayfield 37
Thomas Dale 45, Petersburg 37
Turner Ashby 57, Broadway 25
West Potomac 68, Mount Vernon 32
Westfield 54, Annandale 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Fluvanna vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ccd.
James Wood vs. John Handley, ppd.
King William vs. K&Q Central, ccd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Rustburg, ppd.
Nansemond River vs. Great Bridge, ppd.
Powhatan vs. Cosby, ppd.
Richlands vs. Grundy, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
