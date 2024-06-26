matthew328826
Just three days after taking in his official visit to Blacksburg, Green Run Class of 2025 DE Zeke Chinwike committed to play his College Football in the ACC for Brent Pry and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Chinwike, who measures in at 6-foot-6, 241 pounds, chose the Hokies over finalists Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison and West Virginia. He was also recruited by a host of others, such as Elon, Kent State, Marshall and Troy.
When we caught up with Chinwike in early May while competing at Green Run's College Showcase Day, the Virginia Beach native indicated that playing style, scheme and a place that has a "brotherhood," would be important to him in choosing his home for the next level.
While Chinwike spent last season at Ocean Lakes, he continues the Green Run to Virginia Tech pipeline. Last year, the Hokies signed four-star receiver Keylen 'Brodie' Adams. In this 2025 recruiting cycle, they also have secured commitments from WR Jayden Anderson and DB Knahlij Harrell.
In Chinwike, Pry and company are getting a fluid athlete who towers over most blockers - with perhaps a notable exception being 2026 OT and teammate Thomas Wilder - and a prospect with serious untapped potential.
"We couldn't be happier to have Zeke in our building. Since day one when he came over here, he's been a student-athlete who has taken care of the business in the classroom and on the field. He's fitting right into this family and you would think he's been with us for four years now. We're looking forward to big things from him," declared Green Run Head Football Coach Brandon Williams.
"Everybody thinks that we just have skill players, but this year we're going to wheel out some decent guys at other spots and be really good up front. We're going to use him inside, put him at the three-technique and try to make it difficult on some offensive lines in our district and in the playoffs also. You would think he's a skill player with how athletic he is. We'll be talking about him as the season ends."
A year ago, Chinwike posted seven sacks. He's going for bigger numbers and double-digit in his senior campaign with the Stallions. He feels his aggressiveness and pursuit to the ball set him apart from many of the edge rushing talents in his class.
""I love chopping, going outside, doing the swim move," said Chinwike, still working on his spin moves and getting off the ball. "I'm just praising God and putting the work in every single day."