Here's a Review of the Round 1 VHSL Football Playoff Picks between VaPreps Publisher and Coach Ed Young, who you can hear each week on 757 Saturday Sports Talk, now in Podcast form via the VB Sportsplex YouTube channel....



Hatfield:

6A = 4-0

6B = 4-0

6C = 4-0

6D = 3-1 (missed on Yorktown/South Lakes)

5A = 2-2 (missed on Salem/Tallwood and Kempsville/Cox)

5B = 4-0

5C = 2-2 (missed on Fleming/PH-Roanoke and Godwin/Louisa)

5D = 1-1 (missed on Riverside/Independence)

4A = 4-0

4B = 3-1 (missed on Huguenot/Powhatan)

4C = 1-1 (missed on LoCo/Woodgrove)

4D = 2-2 (missed on Handley/Millbrook and JF/GW-Danville)

3A = 4-0

3B = 4-0

3C = 3-1 (missed on Turner Ashby/Heritage-Lynchburg)

3D = 4-0

2A = 3-1 (missed on Southampton/Central-Lunenburg)

2B = 4-0

2C = 4-0

2D = 3-1 (missed on Tazewell/Ridgeview)

1A = 4-0

1B = 4-0

1C = 3-1 (missed on Fort Chiswell/Narrows)

1D = 4-0

Round 1 Total = 78-14 (84.5%)





Young:

6A = 4-0

6B = 3-1 (missed on Colonial Forge/Gainesville)

6C = 3-1 (missed on Fairfax/Edison)

6D = 2-2 (missed on Herndon/McLean and Yorktown/South Lakes)

5A = 3-1 (missed on Kempsville/Cox)

5B = 4-0

5C = 2-2 (missed on Fleming/PH-Roanoke and Godwin/Louisa)

5D = 2-0

4A = 4-0

4B = 3-1 (missed on Huguenot/Powhatan)

4C = 2-0

4D = 4-0

3A = 4-0

3B = 4-0

3C = 3-1 (missed on Rustburg/Alleghany)

3D = 4-0

2A = 2-2 (missed on Amelia/Greensville and Southampton/Central-Lunenburg)

2B = 3-1 (missed on Clarke County/Buckingham)

2C = 4-0

2D = 3-1 (missed on Tazewell/Ridgeview)

1A = 4-0

1B = 3-1 (missed on William Campbell/Franklin)

1C = 2-2 (missed on George Wythe/Parry McCluer and Fort Chiswell/Narrows)

1D = 4-0



Round 1 Total = 76-16 (82.6%)





... Now let's get on to Round 2 to see who advances to regional title games on Thanksgiving weekend....





Region 6A:



#5 Oscar Smith (8-3) at #1 Highland Springs (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Highland Springs 29-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Highland Springs 35-21





#3 Manchester (10-1) at #2 Thomas Dale (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Manchester 24-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Thomas Dale 24-18





Region 6B:



#4 Colonial Forge (10-1) at #1 Freedom-PW (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Freedom-PW 40-15

Coach Ed Young Says – Freedom-PW 33-13





#3 Battlefield (11-0) at #2 Mountain View (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Battlefield 16-8

Coach Ed Young Says – Battlefield 22-17





Region 6C:



#5 Fairfax (8-3) at #1 South County (9-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – South County 28-10

Coach Ed Young Says – South County 33-23





#3 West Springfield (9-2) at #2 Lake Braddock (9-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – West Springfield 33-31

Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Braddock 28-24





Region 6D:



#5 Herndon (8-3) at #1 James Madison (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – James Madison 35-7

Coach Ed Young Says – James Madison 30-14





#7 Yorktown (7-4) at #6 Westfield (8-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Westfield 20-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Westfield 24-20





Region 5A:



#5 Salem-VB (7-4) at #1 Green Run (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 34-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 30-16





#7 Kempsville (6-5) at #3 Indian River (8-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Indian River 21-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Indian River 30-12





Region 5B:



#4 Nansemond River (9-2) at #1 Maury (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Maury 56-9

Coach Ed Young Says – Maury (no score submitted)





#3 Warwick (10-1) at #2 King’s Fork (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Warwick 14-7

Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 12-10





Region 5C:



#8 William Fleming (7-4) at #4 Douglas Freeman (8-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Douglas Freeman 28-26 (OT)

Coach Ed Young Says – William Fleming 24-21





#7 Mills Godwin (7-4) at #3 Matoaca (8-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Matoaca 30-12

Coach Ed Young Says – Matoaca 28-8





Region 5D:



#5 Massaponax (6-5) at #1 Stone Bridge (6-4) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Stone Bridge 42-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Stone Bridge 30-0





#3 Riverbend (7-4) at #2 Briar Woods (7-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Briar Woods 31-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Briar Woods 26-18





Region 4A:



#4 Hampton (7-4) at #1 Phoebus (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Phoebus 41-6

Coach Ed Young Says – Phoebus 40-12





#3 Churchland (8-3) at #2 Warhill (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Warhill 22-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Warhill 28-24





Region 4B:



#4 Dinwiddie (8-3) at #1 King George (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Dinwiddie 34-31

Coach Ed Young Says – Dinwiddie 28-26





#3 Huguenot (8-2) at #2 Varina (9-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Varina 27-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Varina 30-14





Region 4C:



#4 Loudoun County (7-4) at #1 Tuscarora (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Tuscarora 28-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Tuscarora 30-16





#3 Loudoun Valley (7-4) at #2 John Champe (9-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – John Champe 36-27

Coach Ed Young Says – John Champe 33-20





Region 4D:



#5 Handley (8-3) at #1 Salem (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Salem 44-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Salem 33-8





#3 E.C. Glass (8-3) at #2 Jefferson Forest (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Jefferson Forest 19-16

Coach Ed Young Says – E.C. Glass 18-12





Region 3A:



#5 Heritage-NN (6-5) at #1 Hopewell (8-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Hopewell 38-18

Coach Ed Young Says – Hopewell 30-14





#3 Lake Taylor (6-5) at #2 Lafayette (9-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Lake Taylor 20-18

Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 21-20





Region 3B:



#4 Armstrong (8-3) at #1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – TJ-Richmond 35-13

Coach Ed Young Says – TJ-Richmond 32-20





#3 Kettle Run (10-1) at #2 Brentsville District (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Brentsville District 24-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Brentsville District 28-27 (OT)





Region 3C:



#5 Rustburg (8-3) at #1 Liberty Christian (10-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Liberty Christian 41-15

Coach Ed Young Says – Liberty Christian 45-7





#3 Spotswood (10-1) at #2 Turner Ashby (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Turner Ashby 27-26

Coach Ed Young Says – Spotswood 26-22





Region 3D:



#4 Christiansburg (8-3) at #1 Magna Vista (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Magna Vista 25-17

Coach Ed Young Says – Magna Vista 30-20





#3 Lord Botetourt (9-2) at #2 William Byrd (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – William Byrd 20-14

Coach Ed Young Says – William Byrd 24-18





Region 2A:



#4 King William (6-5) at #1 Poquoson (8-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – King William 16-14

Coach Ed Young Says – King William 28-26





#7 Southampton (6-5) at #3 Amelia County (8-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Amelia 26-6

Coach Ed Young Says – Amelia 20-17





Region 2B:



#4 Strasburg (8-2) at #1 Central-Woodstock (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Central-Woodstock 20-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Central-Woodstock 28-14





#6 Clarke County (9-2) at #2 Riverheads (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Riverheads 31-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Riverheads 36-14





Region 2C:



#4 Appomattox (6-5) at #1 Radford (11-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Radford 48-24

Coach Ed Young Says – Radford 40-14





#3 Glenvar (9-2) at #2 Gretna (9-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Glenvar 34-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Glenvar 26-21 (OT)





Region 2D:



#4 Tazewell (8-3) at #1 Union (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Union 21-0

Coach Ed Young Says – Union 18-16





#3 Gate City (8-3) at #2 Graham (10-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Graham 35-7

Coach Ed Young Says – Graham 30-12





Region 1A:



#4 Lancaster (7-4) at #1 Essex (11-0) . . . Although this meeting was fairly close in the regular season with Essex winning 38-28 in their closest contest to date in 2023, it is worth noting that the Trojans have not lost to the Red Devils since 2011. Essex will look to make it 12 straight wins in this series over their Northern Neck District rival.



Matt Hatfield Says – Essex 28-12

Coach Ed Young Says – Essex 33-28





#3 West Point (8-3) at #2 Northumberland (9-2) . . . Coach Jack Lawson was really high on this Pointers team in the off-season and for good reason with 17 seniors dotting his roster. However, can their defense slow down a Northumberland team that erupted for 70 in the last round on Westmoreland? Markiel Cockrell is a TD machine for the Indians.



Matt Hatfield Says – Northumberland 35-26

Coach Ed Young Says – Northumberland 30-16





Region 1B:



#4 William Campbell (5-6) at #1 Sussex Central (10-1) . . . Back in the 2021 playoffs, it was William Campbell squeaking by the Tigers 14-12 in the postseason. Another close one is certainly possible, but expect a touch more scoring with Sussex averaging 42.5 points per game and William Campbell putting up 28.8 PPG.



Matt Hatfield Says – Sussex Central 41-31

Coach Ed Young Says – Sussex Central 33-0





#3 Altavista (8-3) at #2 Brunswick (9-2) . . . Believe it or not, this is the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Colonels and Bulldogs, two programs that have had their share of state titles in recent years on the hardwood. Brunswick's defense will have to slow down an Altavista offense that is humming to the tune of 41.6 points per game, which is their most potent since the undefeated state title season of 2014 when a guy by the name of Juan Thornhill, now in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, starred for them.



Matt Hatfield Says – Altavista 26-22

Coach Ed Young Says – Altavista 28-26





Region 1C:



#5 Galax (7-4) at #1 Grayson County (10-1) . . . Responding from a 23-0 loss to George Wythe, the Blue Devils of Grayson County doubled up Galax 28-14 in the regular season finale. The Maroon Tide are out for revenge for that loss and last year's 21-14 loss to them in the playoffs.



Matt Hatfield Says – Grayson County 17-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Grayson County 21-14





#7 Fort Chiswell (5-6) at #3 George Wythe (8-3) . . . Fresh off an upset of second-seeded Narrows, can Fort Chiswell keep a George Wythe team that reached the State Finals last year behind QB Tandom Smith from advancing to the Region 1C Final?



Matt Hatfield Says – George Wythe 48-18

Coach Ed Young Says – George Wythe 33-6





Region 1D:



#4 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (8-3) at #1 Honaker (11-0) . . . Back in October, Honaker overcame an 18-14 half-time deficit with a balanced offensive attack and a defense that buckled down to prevail 26-18/



Matt Hatfield Says – Honaker 31-21

Coach Ed Young Says – Honaker 21-18





#3 Twin Springs (9-2) at #2 Rye Cove (10-1) . . . In the regular season finale in Nickelsville, it was Rye Cove winning 29-14, improving their all-time series lead to 32-22.



Matt Hatfield Says – Rye Cove 21-17

Coach Ed Young Says – Twin Springs 24-21