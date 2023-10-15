Herndon 31 McLean 28

wgarlick
Junior cornerback Noah Martin intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown with 6:43 remaining and that prove to be the game winning score as Herndon upset the previously undefeated Mclean 31-28. Martin made a great read and stepped in front of a sideline pattern and hit paydirt from 38-yards.
The game went back-and-forth with neither team leading by more than seven points the entire game.
Herndon got on the scoreboard first when junior Ethan Buhler took a pitch from Johnny Callow and ran 44 yards for a touchdown. Callow setup the score with a 30-yard run and would add a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Buhler and Callow als hooked up for a 40-yard completion for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter.
McLean tied the game at 7-7 midway thru the 2nd quarter. The Highlanders started opening up their passing attack with Ethan Ball completing several passes culminating in an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ben Irish. Ball completed 25 of 37 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns with three picks.
Ball would add three more touchdown passes to three different receivers including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Carmenates and a 13-yard strike to Aidan Reid. His final touchdown was an 80-yard completion to Kaelan Ferris that gave near the end of the 3rd quarter. Ball threw deep to Ferris who made a spin move to get open then out-leaped the defender before sprinting to the endzone.
The Hornets trailed 28-21 going into the 4th quarter but added a 34-yard field goal by Logan Lopez that trimmed the lead to 28-24.
Herndon improved to 6-2 while winning their homecoming game for their alumni and students who braved the wet conditions.
