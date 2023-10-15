Herndon 31 McLean 28

Junior cornerbackintercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown with 6:43 remaining and that prove to be the game winning score as Herndon upset the previously undefeated Mclean 31-28. Martin made a great read and stepped in front of a sideline pattern and hit paydirt from 38-yards.The game went back-and-forth with neither team leading by more than seven points the entire game.Herndon got on the scoreboard first when juniortook a pitch fromand ran 44 yards for a touchdown. Callow setup the score with a 30-yard run and would add a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Buhler and Callow als hooked up for a 40-yard completion for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter.McLean tied the game at 7-7 midway thru the 2nd quarter. The Highlanders started opening up their passing attack withcompleting several passes culminating in an 11-yard touchdown pass to. Ball completed 25 of 37 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns with three picks.Ball would add three more touchdown passes to three different receivers including a 33-yard touchdown pass toand a 13-yard strike to. His final touchdown was an 80-yard completion tothat gave near the end of the 3rd quarter. Ball threw deep to Ferris who made a spin move to get open then out-leaped the defender before sprinting to the endzone.The Hornets trailed 28-21 going into the 4th quarter but added a 34-yard field goal bythat trimmed the lead to 28-24.Herndon improved to 6-2 while winning their homecoming game for their alumni and students who braved the wet conditions.