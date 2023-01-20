Knights subdue Dolphins 62-58

Peninsula Catholic drained 12 baskets from behind the 3-point line and held on to defeat Cape Henry 62-58 in a TCIS matchup. Juniorled four Knights in double-figures to overcome a 31 point effort from Cape Henry sophomoreThe Dolphins led 20-14 after the 1st quarter with Whitfield scoring 11 points. Peninsula Catholic juniorkept pace with 10 1st quarter points including two treys. The Knights took the lead late in the 2nd quarter with an 8-9 run that gave them a 30-26 lead after a steal and layup Velmar. Seniorwas unconscious from 2-point range burying four triples in the 2nd quarter.Four different Knights made a 3-point basket in the 3rd quarter when the margin grew to nine points heading into the 4th quarter.Cape Henry made a run and they cut the deficit to 56-55 with about 2:20 remaining after a layup by junior center. However, Peninsula Catholic seniorswished 4 of 4 free throws in the final minute and the Knights improved to 18-5.Vinson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Knights while Velmar led the team with 17 points including three treys and three steals. Gardner added 14 points and four from downtown and Joyner finished with 11 points.Whitfield was my star of the game as he scored every way possible including three 3-pointers and converting 6 of 7 free throws. He also contributed five assists and nine rebounds. Wight was the only other Dolphin in double-figures with 14 points while also blocking two shots.