Lake Taylor Advances to region Title game

Lake Taylor advanced to the Region 3A Championship game by going on the road to defeat Lafayette 27-20. senior running backscored two 1st half touchdowns and the Titans held on to win.Both teams entered the game with 10-1 records in a 2 vs 3 matchup and the Titans struck first with a 29-yard touchdown run by Washington-Jacobs for a 6-0 lead.The next time Lake Taylor had the ball, quarterbackthrew a short screen pass to Washington-Jacoub and he took it to the house for a 72-yard touchdown reception. Freeman also completed a 26-yard touchdown pass toLafayette scored twice in the 2nd quarter. Wing back and Navy commitbroke free for a 64-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterbackRight before the end of the 1st half, Olesksy added a 1-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds to go before halftime. The big play on the scoring drive was a 32-yard run by juniorThe Titans led 21-14 at halftime but a 32-yard run by Pretlow setup a 7-yard touchdown run by senior running backwith 5:31 to go in the 3rd quarter.However, the extra point was blocked byand Titans led 21-20. The blocked kick would be a key factor for Lake Taylor holding on to the lead.The next three drives between the teams produced punts going into the 4th quarter Lake Taylor had a chance to run out the clock with 1:38 left and no Lafayette timeouts. The Titans took over on their own 6-yard line with 6:03 remaining but droved down to the Lafayette 16-yard line while draining four minutes off the clock.Lake Taylor needed only four kneel downs to win the game but running backran it in from 22-yards with very little effort from the Rams defense. The extra point was missed and Lafayette took over with a 1:38 remaining and one more chance to tie or win the game.The Rams got a 1st down, but disaster was avoided with a 4th down sack with under 10 seconds to go. The defensive stars included Virginia commitwho had a big sack in the 1st half and sophomore linebacker Jerome Brown.