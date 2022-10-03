It's Monday Night Football. Besides the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West showdown in the NFL, the top-ranked team on VaPreps Class 5 - the Highland Springers (5-0) - visit the Colonial Forge Eagles (2-2) in a game that got pushed back from last Friday due to weather from Hurricane Ian.



Colonial Forge comes in at the .500 mark, but could certainly be 3-1 or 4-0 as their two losses were close ones to Tuscarora 20-14 in overtime in the season opener and by that same 20-14 margin to reigning two-time Class 5 State Champ Stone Bridge. John Brown's Eagles have notched wins over West Potomac by a 35-14 margin and Stafford by a 34-25 count.



As for Loren Johnson's Springers, they avenged a one-point loss to Chambers of North Carolina with a hard-fought 26-20 road win to open the 2022 campaign, overcoming a 14-point deficit in that contest. They have since won four games by decisive margins, including beating perennial Richmond contender Manchester and West Virginia power Martinsburg. For the season, this Springers team has outscored opponents by a total of 232-30, allowing no more than seven points in each of the past four victories.



This is the first game on the brand new synthetic turf field at Colonial Forge. It's a bit of a chilly night with the temps in the 50's and light rain falling in Fredericksburg.



Highland Springs leads the all-time series 3-1, which includes a 52-7 win just one season ago.



Kick-off is set for 6:30 PM EST.



For those that want to follow along, you can do so here + via Twitter @hatfieldsports.