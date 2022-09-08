matthew328826
Greetings from Freedom High in Woodbridge beautiful 72-degree night as the high-octane Eagles (2-0) play host to the reigning two-time State Champion Stone Bridge Bulldogs (2-0), who come in riding a 26-game winning streak.
Last year, these two played a classic with Stone Bridge winning 38-35 at home. This figures to be another good one and in my opinion maybe the best regular season matchup on the docket, save for the finale before the playoffs in Richmond between Highland Springs and Varina.
Our Picks for tonight between my ESPN Radio 94.1 partner Coach Ed Young and myself...
Matt Hatfield Says – Freedom 35-34
Coach Ed Young Says – Stone Bridge 24-20
So as you see, we disagree.
Regardless of who wins, let's hope my 3-hour trip from Virginia Beach is worthwhile and we get a good game.
Follow Updates tonight via Twitter @hatfieldsports and here on the Blog. Stay tuned!
