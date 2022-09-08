Freedom is in the midst of a nice opening drive themselves, more of the methodical kind though than the quick-strike ones they had at will against Brooke Point and Riverbend. Through the running game, QB Tristan Evans moves the sticks on gains of 14 and 11, the ladder coming on 3rd & 9 near midfield. Jeff Overton also had an 8-yard run.



However, on 4th & 7, the Eagles leave the offense on the field until they decide to use a time-out to discuss with 3:33 to go in the opening period from the Stone Bridge 37. Earlier on the series, Evans almost hooked up with Aaron Duncan, attempting a one-handed catch along the Stone Bridge sideline. On the 3rd & 7 play before this one, it was incomplete.



Jakob Lawyer and Micah Smith made a solid stuff against the run a couple plays earlier. Looks like Freedom will leave the offense out there for this 4th & 7.