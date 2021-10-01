Blog - LIVE Game Blog - Green Run (4-0) at Ocean Lakes (4-0)

Greetings from just outside the Press Box (which is being worked on... go figure while I'm here right?) for tonight's Beach District tilt with the Green Run Stallions (4-0) at the Ocean Lakes Dolphins (4-0).



Here's our Preview before we kick, and remember to follow here + via Twitter @ hatfieldsports ....



Green Run (4-0) at Ocean Lakes (4-0) . . . Both teams come in highly ranked for this one as Green Run is No. 3 in the Class 5 Top Ten on VirginiaPreps, while Ocean Lakes has steadily climbed the rankings up to No. 5 now in the Class 6 Top Ten. Brandon Williams' Stallions broke through with an 18-7 win over Ocean Lakes last March, snapping a 12-game losing streak in the head-to-head series to notch their first victory over the Dolphins since 2007.



One can argue that there's not a team around Tidewater that has gotten off to a more prolific start than Green Run, which comes in averaging 46.3 points per game. In their most recent 68-8 romp of First Colonial, they scored 41 points in the first quarter alone. Each member of their starting secondary - which includes Christian Parham and Wayne Washington (5 INT's) - has a pick-six this year. They also have a deadly passing attack with QB Xavier Davis (68 of 91 for 1174 yards, 17 TD's, 0 INT's) engineering their air game with a quartet of fleet-footed receivers in UNC commit Tayon Holloway (24Rec. 428Yds. 7 TD's), Top 100 ranked sophomore Keylen 'Brodie' Adams (18Rec. 321Yds. 6 TD's), junior Dy'shaun Newby (11Rec. 226Yds. TD) and sophomore Tasean Young-Stieff.



Ocean Lakes is no slouch, and while the Stallions are seeking for their first Beach District crown in 26 years, the Dolphins have won five dating back to 2012. That includes a perfect 15-0 season and the school's first state title during 2014. New Head Coach James Yeager, who came in from Princess Anne, has a strong defense that is allowing just under 7.3 points per game with a pair of shutouts to their credit. Linebacker Jahleel Culbreath (38 tackles, 5 forced fumbles), who has picked up offers from Army and Buffalo in the past couple months, is the backbone of that defense. Culbreath happens to be the nephew of former Green Run star and NFL player Plaxico Burress, who plans to be in attendance for this Beach District showdown.



While the most intriguing matchup will be how the Dolphins defense tries to slow this high-flying Green Run offense, the battle that might ultimately determine the outcome is how the Ocean Lakes offense does against the defense of the Stallions. While the Dolphins are putting up 28.5 PPG, they had to rally from a fourth quarter deficit to beat Kellam 14-12 on a touchdown connection from Landon Spell (34 of 54 for 490 yards, 6 TD's) to sophomore Rley McIntosh (9Rec. 264Yds. 4 TD's), plus overcame a half-time deficit to defeat Tallwood 31-17 a week ago.



Getting down to this Green Run team can spell danger in a hurry, and it'll be important they establish the running game with DJ James (539Yds. 6 TD's) in order to keep a quick-strike offense on the sideline. Kempsville used that strategy and it gave them a chance in a fairly close 21-13 loss to the Beach District's preseason favorite on Dahlia Drive.



Matt Hatfield Says - Green Run 35-17

Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 24-23





... It'll be Ocean Lakes ball to start as they won the toss.