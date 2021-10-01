Blog LIVE Game Blog - Green Run (4-0) at Ocean Lakes (4-0)

Greetings from just outside the Press Box (which is being worked on... go figure while I'm here right?) for tonight's Beach District tilt with the Green Run Stallions (4-0) at the Ocean Lakes Dolphins (4-0).

Here's our Preview before we kick, and remember to follow here + via Twitter @ hatfieldsports ....

Green Run (4-0) at Ocean Lakes (4-0) . . . Both teams come in highly ranked for this one as Green Run is No. 3 in the Class 5 Top Ten on VirginiaPreps, while Ocean Lakes has steadily climbed the rankings up to No. 5 now in the Class 6 Top Ten. Brandon Williams' Stallions broke through with an 18-7 win over Ocean Lakes last March, snapping a 12-game losing streak in the head-to-head series to notch their first victory over the Dolphins since 2007.

One can argue that there's not a team around Tidewater that has gotten off to a more prolific start than Green Run, which comes in averaging 46.3 points per game. In their most recent 68-8 romp of First Colonial, they scored 41 points in the first quarter alone. Each member of their starting secondary - which includes Christian Parham and Wayne Washington (5 INT's) - has a pick-six this year. They also have a deadly passing attack with QB Xavier Davis (68 of 91 for 1174 yards, 17 TD's, 0 INT's) engineering their air game with a quartet of fleet-footed receivers in UNC commit Tayon Holloway (24Rec. 428Yds. 7 TD's), Top 100 ranked sophomore Keylen 'Brodie' Adams (18Rec. 321Yds. 6 TD's), junior Dy'shaun Newby (11Rec. 226Yds. TD) and sophomore Tasean Young-Stieff.

Ocean Lakes is no slouch, and while the Stallions are seeking for their first Beach District crown in 26 years, the Dolphins have won five dating back to 2012. That includes a perfect 15-0 season and the school's first state title during 2014. New Head Coach James Yeager, who came in from Princess Anne, has a strong defense that is allowing just under 7.3 points per game with a pair of shutouts to their credit. Linebacker Jahleel Culbreath (38 tackles, 5 forced fumbles), who has picked up offers from Army and Buffalo in the past couple months, is the backbone of that defense. Culbreath happens to be the nephew of former Green Run star and NFL player Plaxico Burress, who plans to be in attendance for this Beach District showdown.

While the most intriguing matchup will be how the Dolphins defense tries to slow this high-flying Green Run offense, the battle that might ultimately determine the outcome is how the Ocean Lakes offense does against the defense of the Stallions. While the Dolphins are putting up 28.5 PPG, they had to rally from a fourth quarter deficit to beat Kellam 14-12 on a touchdown connection from Landon Spell (34 of 54 for 490 yards, 6 TD's) to sophomore Rley McIntosh (9Rec. 264Yds. 4 TD's), plus overcame a half-time deficit to defeat Tallwood 31-17 a week ago.

Getting down to this Green Run team can spell danger in a hurry, and it'll be important they establish the running game with DJ James (539Yds. 6 TD's) in order to keep a quick-strike offense on the sideline. Kempsville used that strategy and it gave them a chance in a fairly close 21-13 loss to the Beach District's preseason favorite on Dahlia Drive.

Matt Hatfield Says - Green Run 35-17
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 24-23


... It'll be Ocean Lakes ball to start as they won the toss.
 
Ocean Lakes comes out with Wildcat QB and it's their stud linebacker Jahleel Culbreath in the QB role. He runs for 5 yards, then his hand-off to JQ Robertson nets just a yard. On 3rd & 4, it's Green Run defender Jaydon Reed - senior linebacker - making a stop of Culbreath for a loss of 1. The Dolphins punt away.

A punt out of bounds is not a good one for Ocean Lakes. Green Run starts at their own 35 with 9:26 to go in thje opening frame.
 
Green Run's first pass over the middle is a simple, well-executed one as razor-sharp QB Xavier Davis finds sophomore sensation Keylen 'Brodie' Adams for a 30-yard completion. Sammy Wiggins is stuffed on 1st & Goal from the 4, but on the next play, it's the UNC commit - Tayon Holloway - finding the end zone in front of Tar Heel assistant and former '757' great Dre Bly.

Green Run strikes first, to no surprise.
 
JQ Robertson with a 25-yard kickoff return following the touchdown and Ocean Lakes begins their second series with 8:21 to go in the opening frame from their own 45. Still in a jumbo package. An encroachment penalty by Green Run makes it 1st & 5 and puts them at midfield.

After two runs by Andrew 'DJ' James, the Dolphins move the sticks and are starting to burn some clock. That obviously is the strategy - and a wise one - by Coach James Yeager tonight.
 
Senior DB Quderion Miles of Green Run makes a solid tackle in space on JQ Robertson. That no gain on a run brings up 3rd & 5 from the Stallions 40 for Ocean Lakes. But the Dolphins go outside to the far side, near Green Run's sideline, and Milton Ferguson makes a potential TD saving tackle for Green Run. However, James gets 10 yards to the 30 of Green Run.

Clock ticks under 4 minutes in the opening period. Jahleel Culbreath recovers his own fumble and it's a gain of 2 as we approach the 3 minute mark. A very methodical, effective drive now for Ocean Lakes.

More power running from Robertson and Culbreath has the Dolphins knocking on the door, at the Green Run 3, with under a minute to go in the period.
 
A great drive for Ocean Lakes, but Green Run may be able to take comfort in that the Dolphins did not take the lead. They also showed they can score quickly and it'll be interesting to see if Ocean Lakes can remain both patient and persistent with their approach.
 
What a return by Holloway, who goes one direction, changes his direction - and speed - and then puts on the jets once he gets a clear path to go the distance.

That is a real shot in the gut to Ocean Lakes, which may have to put together another long, time-consuming drive to keep the Stallions at bay.

Very impressive work.
 
End 1stQ in VHSL Beach District Football - Green Run 13, Ocean Lakes 6.

JQ Robertson follows the Tayon Holloway KR TD with a 28-yard kickoff return to have the Dolphins start at their own 38 to begin the 2ndQ.

Staying in this packed in, phone booth style offense, the Dolphins run it on consecutive plays with DJ James to move the sticks between the tackles. Then they snap it to the fullback Jayden Bryant.

Zakai Hall and sophomore Tyler Baker (one of the many D-1 prospects on this Green Run roster) limit Jahleel Culbreath to 3 on 2nd & 8. Then on 3rd & 5, the Dolphins go outside to the far side with Jordan McNair and he gets 8 to the 37. These 3rd down conversions are huge for the host Dolphins.
 
Up the middle, Ocean Lakes attacks again with DJ James as they continue to mix up the ball carriers to keep the Green Run defense guessing. Of note - - Green Run is without one of its top run stuffers in Virginia Tech commit and Bayside transfer Lemar Law (due to injury). That is having an effect surely in their ability to stuff the run.

Hall and Baker together make a good stop to bring up 3rd & 5. They stop Culbreath to just a gain of 2. Ocean Lakes goes for it on 4th & 3 with 5:47 to go in the second period, but some movement on the Dolphins - a false start - will make this a very interesting decision now for Coach Yeager.

Me personally, I'd punt it... but he may be keeping the offense on the field and throwing. They'll talk it over during a time-out.
 
DJ James runs wide - on 4th & 8 - and the Green Run defense is ready for it as multiple defenders are there to bring him down. One of them was DB Christian Parham.

So Green Run takes over at their own 32 with 5:32 till half-time for their second series and definitely looking to add to their lead with a dynamic passing game.
 
Ocean Lakes goes back to work with the ground attack as DJ James picks up chunks of 4 and 3 before JQ Robertson breaks off a 9-yard run to the sideline to bring up 1st & Goal from the Green Run 9.

We have 1:32 till the break. The Green Run defense is having a hard time stopping the run and Ocean Lakes continues to dominate Time of Possession. For Yeager, it's sorta the opposite of what Bayside did to them in 2019 when they knocked off his PA Cavaliers with a more than 2-to-1 ratio in that department with a very deliberate ground game.
 
I can't fault Yeager for going for 2. I really can't. Reason being because you didn't get the first PAT off and you have some momentum with a chance to go in front before the half.

The other side of thinking is you take this to half-time all even, especially recognizing that the status of Brodie Adams and his return is unknown following that big hit.

Remember, Green Run gets the ball first to begin the 2nd half, so if they score before the break, that really raises their confidence a ton.
 
Jordan Edwards makes a good special teams tackle for loss, then an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Green Run backs the Stallions up to their own 20 with 1:18 before the half.

Xavier Davis takes a deep shot down the field, intended for Tayon Holloway, and it's incomplete. A solid job in coverage by Jordan Hall on a pass that was overthrown. The Stallions have plenty of time and playmakers to get a score on the board before the half if they execute here.
 
Xavier Davis scrambles for 5 on 2nd & 10 and precious time is being bled off the clock before 3rd & 5 from their own 25. In fact, the Stallions will let the play clock tick down before burning a time-out with 23 seconds remaining on the game clock.

It looks like Brandon Williams wants to take one shot down the field for a big play, but not leave Ocean Lakes any time left, or very little, if they are unable to convert.
 
A bad breakdown from the Ocean Lakes defense as Xavier Davis is able to scramble away and gain 25 yards to midfield before being tripped up at the 50. Green Run uses a time-out and that gives them a fairly decent shot to try to score with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Part of that happening was the concern staying with those incredibly dangerous receivers down the field, so that gave Davis some room to operate and use his mobility.
 
With just two down linemen, Ocean Lakes is able to force Xavier Davis to roll to his right and throw for Tayon Holloway. But it's broken up by Coby Odom. With just 2 seconds to go in the half, Sammy Wiggins is brought down for a loss of a couple by Kaleb Mann of the Dolphins.

It's half-time and we have a good back-and-forth battle with Green Run up by a whisker, 13-12.
 
Here's a great stat passed along from Eddy Hendrick of the High School Football Scoreboard Show on ESPN Radio 94.1...

Time of Possession - Ocean Lakes 19:49, Green Run 4:11

Tells us how they've kept a potent Stallions attack that scored 41 first quarter points a week ago in check, by watching from the sideline.
 
Stats at the Half:

Green Run 13:
Xavier Davis - 3-6 for 64Yds; 2Car. 30Yds
Keylen 'Brodie' Adams - 2Rec. 50Yds.
Tasean Young-Stieff - 1Rec. 14Yds.
Tayon Holloway - 1Car. 5Yds. TD
Zakai Hall - 9 Tackles (4 Solo)
Tyler Baker - 9 Tackles (4 Solo)

Stallions - 12 plays for 95 total yards (3-6 for 64 pass yards; 6 rushes for 31 yards; 1 lost fumble); 3 penalties for 25 yards; 1 turnover; 4:11 Time of Possession


Ocean Lakes 12:
Andrew 'DJ' James - 13Car. 59Yds. 2 TD's
JQ Robertson - 4Car. 18Yds.
Jahleel Culbreath - 6Car. 16Yds.
Ryley McIntosh - 1Car. 12Yds
Jordan Edwards - 2 Tackles; Forced Fumble
Jordan Hall - Fumble Recovery

Dolphins - 25 plays for 107 yards (25 rushes for 107 yards; 0 pass attempts); 1 penalty for 5 yards; 0 turnovers; 19:49 Time of Possession
 
Been told that part of why Ocean Lakes is going to this run-heavy attack is that starting QB Landon Spell is out with an injury, which from my understanding is not that serious and he should be back in action sooner than later.

Green Run starts with 11:59 to go in the the third period at their own 43. The Stallions move the chains with Dy'shaun Newby hauling in a pass worth 10 yards from Xavier Davis. Then Sammy Wiggins is bottled up for just a gain of 1 as Jahleel Culbreath and company are there to halt him. A quick completion to Tayon Holloway only gains 2 as Davion Weeks is in position to limit his gain.

On 3rd & 7, Davis throws it over the middle and it's incomplete. An illegal sub will back Green Run up and probably force them to punt rather than go for it on 4th & 12, just inside the 50.
 
DJ James digs Ocean Lakes out from its 1 with a gain of 3. James is stopped by DB Wayne Washington (one of the area's INT leaders) to a run of 1. An important 3rd & 5 now for Ocean Lakes. Cannot have any negative yardage here or a miscue.

Tyler Baker is among the defenders who halt Ryley McIntosh on 3rd & 5 as the sophomore speedster is dropped for a loss of 1 in fact.

Leo Low gets off the punt out of bounds, but it's not for much yardage as that will sting potentially for the Dolphins.

Green Run takes over with great field position at the 20 with 7:39 to go in the third period, up 13-12.
 
A shovel pass from Xavier Davis to Tasean Young-Stieff picks up just 1 for Green Run as Ocean Lakes shows some crisp tackling on the play. Davis is unable to get it to Newby on 2nd & 9. If the Ocean Lakes defense comes up with a stop here on 3rd & 9, they have to feel great, although it's likely four-down territory for the visiting Stallions.
 
Christian Parham comes through with a clutch 14-yard reception from Xavier Davis on 3rd & 9 to get the Stallions inside the 10.

After an illegal formation penalty, RJ Gatlin and Jahleel Culbreath halt Xaavier Davis to a run of just 1 yard. On 2nd & Goal from the 9 though, it's Tayon Holloway finding pay-dirt, again, over the middle.
 
Holloway slips behind the linebackers - including Culbreath - and he shows the dependable hands to pull in the touchdown, his third of the evening. He has three scores three different ways (rushing, receiving and on special teams). Showing once again why he's the most dynamic playmaker in the '757' perhaps.
 
Ocean Lakes starts at their own 30 with 5:29 to go in the third period. Andrew 'DJ' James gets to the outside for Ocean Lakes to gain about 6 to the 45-yard line. As the Dolphins near mid-field, Wayne Washington comes up from the outside for a tackle for loss on Ryley McIntosh.

That brings up 3rd & 10 from their own 45, and without Spell and a passing threat, the Dolphins might be in trouble here. Jaydon Reed and Manning halt JQ Robertson to a run of 3 on 3rd & 10. They badly need a good punt from Leo Low - preferably out of bounds and away from Holloway - to tilt field position with under 2 minutes to go in the third quarter.

A nice punt from Low will pin Green Run at their own 15 with 1:02 to go in this third quarter. It's now on the Ocean Lakes defense to step up and get a stop.
 
Ocean Lakes gets flagged for too many men on the field on defense, so on 1st & 5, naturally Green Run will take a chance down the field and Keylen Adams rewards them with 8 on the reception. Then the Ocean Lakes defense makes a stop to bring up 2nd & 9 from the 29 as we begin the 4th period.
 
DJ James gains 3 and this is the drive that Ocean Lakes needs to work a good 7-8 minutes off the clock and have a chance for the potential game-tying touchdown with a two-point play. James runs outside for 5 more to bring up 3rd & 2.
 
The Dolphins get the first down run on 3rd & 2 with DJ James and then Jordan McNair gains 4 as they approach their own 40. Up front, the Dolphins o-line has more than held its own this evening. However, on 2nd & 6, it's Devin Wright coming up with a great tackle, no gain for Ocean Lakes.

James Yeager is going for it on 4th & 2 from about their own 42 / 43 yard-line as we tick under 6:20 to play in this one. They must get this or else Green Run can have great field position and possibly put this one away with a score.
 
GREAT spot from the officials and DJ James gets the first down for Ocean Lakes as the clock ticks under 5:40 to play...

Another run of 2 by James... but what would worry me if I'm Ocean Lakes is they are using a lot of clock and need to pick up some pace here. It's basically at a crawl now as we tick under 4:30 to go.

Even worse for the Dolphins, they just used their final time-out with 3:54 to play and trailing 20-12 before a key 3rd & 6 from their own 49.

Without a passing game (they've yet to attempt a pass), it's hard to envision them scoring here unless Green Run has a total breakdown defensively.
 
Jaydon Reed and Christian Parham make a tackle for loss of DJ James on 3rd & 6. He's dropped 2 yards. Ocean Lakes is taking a lot of time again before a 4th & 8 from their own 47. The Dolphins don't help their cause with a false start.

Now, they have to attempt their first pass - there are no ands, ifs or buts about it if you ask me. They can't stop the clock without any time-outs on this 4th & 13 from their own 42.
 
This is another quality test for Brandon Williams' Stallions tonight as they look to make a deep playoff run out of Region 5A. The last time they had the best record in the Beach District? It was 1995. This is shaping up to be their year.

It's their first 5-0 start since 2008 when they opened 7-0 under Shawn Wilson before a 15-0 loss at ... ? Ocean Lakes.
 
