LIVE Game Blog - King George (0-1) at Hampton (1-0)

Greetings from Darling Stadium on this first Saturday of September 2024, where the Hampton Crabbers (1-0) play host to the visiting King George Foxes (0-1).



The weather was not looking too good earlier with periods of moderate to heavy rain, but thankfully it has stopped and we are ready for kick-off.



It's 74 degrees and cloudy.



Follow updates here on the Blog and via 'X' or Twitter @hatfieldsports



King George (0-1) at Hampton (1-0) . . . When the King George Foxes and Hampton Crabbers hooked up on the gridiron for the first time ever in 2023, it was not that close of a ballgame. King George steamrolled the Crabbers, 42-13, on their way to a fourth consecutive unbeaten regular season. Of course, that King George team featured two stud receivers in Mekhi White (Maryland) and Chanz Wiggins (Virginia Tech).



Brooke Point ran for 289 yards in last week’s 36-33 toppling of the Foxes. Meanwhile, Hampton edged Woodside, 25-19 in double-overtime, thanks to Casey Lassiter’s game-winning 10-yard TD run. With the weather forecast not pretty and calling for rain, Hampton might need some tough running from Lassiter and sophomore QB Marcus Chapman in order to extend drives.



Matt Hatfield Says – King George 28-20

Coach Ed Young Says – King George 26-12