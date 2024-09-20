ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (3-0) at Norcom (2-1)

Greetings from Joe G. Langston Stadium in Portsmouth as the I.C. Norcom Greyhounds (2-1) play host to the Thomas Jefferson Vikings (3-0) from Richmond in an intriguing tilt between teams with aspirations of going far the Class 3 level this year.

We'll have updates here on the Blog as well as on Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports this evening.

Before we get to kick-off on this 73-degree Friday night in September, let's get to our Preview and Picks from earlier...


Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (3-0) at Norcom (2-1) . . . This is an intriguing test for both the visiting Vikings and host Greyhounds, who rebounded from the 54-16 loss at Oscar Smith with a 39-7 rout of Eastern District foe Norview. Coach Anthony Hawkins of Norcom has a trio of receivers in Penn State commit Matthew Outten, Zalen Smith and Marquell Johnson who have combined for 28 receptions for 540 yards and 6 TD’s. Now they face the challenge of trying to make plays against a stingy TJ-Richmond defense that has shut out each of its first three foes.

The Vikings, ranked No. 2 in our Class 3 Top Ten, will get after the QB with a host of pass rushers, namely Isaiah Brown and Kendrick Rodgers, who have registered eight sacks between them. Rashaud Cherry dazzles on both sides of the ball for the Vikings and can hurt teams whether it’s running or passing from the QB position. It’ll be up to the Norcom defense to cause some turnovers, which they’re talented enough to do with senior DB’s in Smith and Fred Staton Jr. patrolling the secondary, already with 5 INT’s total between them.

Matt Hatfield Says – TJ-Richmond 28-18
Coach Ed Young Says – TJ-Richmond 24-21
 
Frederico Staton Jr. gets Norcom started with a 39-yard kickoff return to their own 43. That's where the Greyhounds start with 11:52 on the clock.

Norcom misses a potential big pass play over the midlde that could've gone the distance for a 57-yard TD. Joedee Shelton barely missed connecting with fellow senior Amarrie Trusty through the air. But the Greyhounds go to the running back and Carlek Phillips delivers a 17-yard run, then a solid 4-yard pick up.

Then disaster strikes for Norcom as the QB is unable to handle the snap and it's on the carpet, or technically the grass, where Thomas Jefferson's Deon Wright scoops it up and rumbles about 43 yards to the 20 of Norcom.

What a quick change of events when it looked like Norcom would reach the red zone first. The Vikings are set up nicelywith 10:28 to go in the opening stanza.
 


That didn't take long and a good move by Coach Eric Harris and his offensive staff to attack right after the turnover to the end zone, where Malik Porter is able to make the one-on-one play on the jump-ball in the end zone against the corner.
 
After the TJ touchdown, it's another healthy kickoff return for the host Greyhounds, this time for about 30 yards by Penn State commit Matthew Outten. It sets Norcom up at their own 35. Following a holding penalty and an incomplete pass, the Greyhounds strike through the air for their first pass completion of the night. Guess you could say the third attempt is the charm.

This one is Joedee Shelton finding a wide open Zalen Smith for 25 yards down to the Vikings 40. However, the drive stalls as LB Kai Thompson makes a firm stop against the run on 4th & 5 when the Greyhounds decided to go for it from the TJ 35. It's only a gain of 2.

The Vikings are moving the ball with relative ease so far behind QB Rashaud Cerry, who completes a 14-yard pass to David Miller and runs free for 26 yards on the draw play. Norcom's defense, thanks to a couple of key stops from Jordan Cross that includes a tackle for loss on third down, keeps the Vikings from reaching the red zone. TJ-Richmond tries a long 43-yard field that is unsuccessful.
 


Norcom gets a 7-yard run from RB Carlik Franklin, but a delay of game penalty backs them up five before the second down snap with 1:58 showing on the clock. Great pursuit to the outside by LB Isaiah Brown for the Vikings defense to drop the Greyhounds for a loss of 5.

Wiping away a dazzling 26-yard run from QB Joedee Shelton, escaping out of trouble, is a holding penalty on the Greyhounds. They call the hold from the 12 and it's half the distance, so they are back to their own 6 for third and long.

Shelton is able to break away for a 10-yard run, where he's dragged down by three different Vikings defenders. However, the Norcom offense is helped out considerably by a 15-yard penalty by TJ-Richmond. That gives them a fresh set of down at their own 31.

A bit sloppy from each side and some undisciplined moments I'm sure each coaching staff wants to clean up and correct.
 


Penn State pledge Matthew Outten catches a quick screen, but good tackling from the Vikings keep him to a gain of just a couple yards. Norcom missed another big play in the passing game as QB Joedee Shelton is unable to get it to the back coming out of the flat area who is uncovered. A couple of coverage breakdowns by TJ here could've easily cost them the lead in this openign half. The 3rd & 8 pass is incomplete. That forces Norcom to punt it away with 11:23 to go in the first half, still trailing 7-0.

Jahrel Sims gets off a 20-yard punt. TJ-Richmond takes over at its own 47 with 11:16 to go in the second quarter.
 
Amare Gough takes the sweep and comes around the right end for a gain of 3. Junior Jahri Whitfield read that well and had nice closing speed, which is necessary to catch the speedster and Buckingham transfer Gough.

On the next play, it's TJ-Richmond running the other direction, to the far side near their sideline, and it's a gain of 8 to the Greyhounds 42. It looked like Norcom jumps offsides, but the officials huddle up and say it was false start instead, backing the Vikings up 5. Senior RB Randy Dillard breaks off the longest play from scrimmage of the night with a 34-yard gain.

It was an excellent design to get a man in motion going one way and to run the other direction. Rashaud Cherry thinks he has a 23-yard TD run, but the first of three consecutive holding penalties keep the Vikings from growing their 7-0 lead.
 
Pass interference on 3rd & 13 from the TJ 16 by the Norcom defense keeps this slow-moving drive going for the Vikings. It's half the distance to the goal and Randy Dillard gains a couple. On 4th & 3, it's QB Rashaud Cherry able to use his quickness to get down to the 1-yard line. The Norcom defense with its size makes it problematic for the Vikings in short, condensed space and they force a 3rd & 3 from the 3 after a couple of strong stops.

Cherry sneaks ahead for a couple, and then the Vikings get set and snap with Cherry running it on 4th & Goal from the 1 before Norcom could get its defense fully set. Very alert, heads up play by the visitors from Richmond.
 
Norcom is on the move and once again a nice kickoff return with Cortez Phillips returning it 43 yards to midfield. Raeshon Williams hauls in a 9-yard pass and then it's Matthew Outten, the electric Penn State commit, making some nifty moves on his 19-yard reception from QB Joedee Shelton. That puts the Greyhounds at the TJ 25.

A holding penalty - the fifth flag of the night on Norcom - keeps from them advancing to the red zone. A couple of near misses on passes, including one in the end zone that went off the fingertips and might've been deflected by a TJ player, brings up 3rd & 18 from the 33 with 2:08 until the half.
 


I am absolutely STUNNED at how wide open Carlik Franklin was on that play. Literally, TJ, inexplicably, did not have a corner lined up to cover him on the near side of the field and it was the easiest pitch and catch the combo of QB Joedeen Shelton and Franklin will have, maybe all year.

I will also add that Norcom is getting more of the 'hidden yardage' in this one in the return game, which can turn out to be a bigger factor as we move it along.

The Vikings have it at their own 35 with 1:56 till intermission.
 


Amare Gough showed off some serious speed on that race to the end zone. Another terrific play call by the Vikings, getting their fastest guy on the team the ball in space on a tunnel screen.

That stems some of the momentum the host Greyhounds had gained from that previous series.

Junior Marquell Johnson returns the ensuing kickoff 17 yards, slipping out of tackles, to give the Greyhounds fairly decent field position at their own 48 with 1:30 to go in the first half.
 
A turnover on downs by Norcom with 55 seconds to go in the first half as QB Joedee Shelton's pass on 4th & 4 was well out of his intended receiver's reach. On the previous three plays, they completed just 1 of those pass attempts for 6 yards to Cortez Phillips.

Now they leave the Vikings with a chance to maybe get in field goal range or hit a big play, plus TJ kept one time-out in the pocket.
 
A quick 13-yard pass by QB Rashaud Cherry to Malik Porter, who gets out of bounds at the Norcom 41 with 46 seconds to go in the first half. Cherry did a fine job of using his mobility to his advantage on that play.

The Vikings then get hit for an ineligible man downfield penalty. It's their 8th flag of the half. On the next play though, the Vikings get it back and then some with an inside route where Amare Gough is able to add a 25-yard reception to his stat-line.

That stops the clock with 31.8 seconds to go and TJ Coach Eric Harris burns a time-out. Cherry throws his first incomplete pass of the night technically, although it was caught out of bounds. His receiver got open on the wheel route.

Cherr'ys pass over the middle intended for David Miller is incomplete to bring up 3rd & 10 from the 21 with 21.6 seconds to go in the half. Penalty No. 9 of the half on the Vikings backs them up 5.

The Vikings try a long field to end the half and it's partially blocked, from what I could tell by Rhamir Schoolfield of the Greyhounds.

That brings us to intermission with the visiting Vikings ahead by 14.
 
Stats at the Half:
TJ-Richmond 20:
Rashaud Cherry - 5-8 for 137Yds. 2-0 TD/Int. ratio; 7Car. 43Yds. TD
Amare Gough - 2Rec. 90Yds. TD; 1Car. 3Yds; 2 Solo Tackles
Malik Porter - 2Rec. 33Yds. TD
David Miller - 1Rec. 14Yds.
Randy Dillard - 5Car. 50Yds.
Kai Thompson - 4 Tackles, 2 TFL
Isaiah Brown - 4 Tackles, TFL

Vikings - 23 plays for 241 total yards (5-8 for 137 yards passing; 15 rushes for 104 yards); 9 penalties for 60 yards; 0 turnovers


Norcom 6:
Joedee Shelton - 7-16 for 98Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 3Car. 18Yds.
Carleek Phillips - 1Rec. 33Yds. TD; 4Car. 24Yds.
Zalen Smith - 1Rec. 25Yds.
Matthew Outten - 2Rec. 21Yds.
Jordan Cross - 5 Tackles (3 Solo), Sack
Jahri Whitfield - 4 Tackles (3 Solo)

Greyhounds - 28 plays for 138 total yards (7-16 for 98 yards passing; 12 rushes for 40 yards, 1 lost fumble); 5 penalties for 39 yards; 1 turnover
 


A holding penalty on the first play pushed TJ back to their own 10, where they had Amare Gough lined up on the far side and he simply was gone on a go route. Nobody was catching that guy.

Norcom comes in much bigger on the line of scrimmage, but the Vikings have neutralized that with their speed and execution.
 
Marquell Johnson returns the kickoff 14 yards for Norcom to begin this series at their own 45 with 11:20 to go in the third quarter.

Coach Anthony Hawkins decides to use his most electric weapon, Penn State recruit Matthew Outten, in the Wildcat formation to take the direct snap from center and use his athletic talents to attack the TJ defense. Outten, who had negative rushing yards in the first half, runs for +11, then +10 and adds a yard before a 9-yard scamper moves the sticks down to the 19 of the Vikings.

The Greyhounds then insert Carlik Franklin into the backfield, but multiple TJ defenders bottle him up before a pass is incomplete in the end zone, but pass interference gives them 10 yards down to the 10 for 3rd & 1. There it's Reginald Weston and Kai Thompson teaming to drop the latest Norcom ball carrier, Carlek Phillips, for a loss of 3.

Norcom will use a time-out before the crucial 4th & 4 from the 13 with 5:53 to go in the third period, trailing 27-6.
 


Norcom's o-line - with Major Green, Micah Brooks, Jayden Gordon, Reyland Moore among the key blockers - gave Carlek Phillips much better running room. To answer though, it's Rashaud Cherry with an important tackle to keep the Greyhounds from drawing closer.
 
Malik Porter's 11-yard kickoff return gives the Vikings the ball at their own 31. After a couple of minimal gains, the Greyhounds turn to QB Rashaud Cherry on 3rd & 6 to make something happen with his feet and he does, gaining 7 to move the sticks.

Isaiah Brown breaks off two solid runs of 5 yards each, with a questionable defensive pass interference penalty mixed in on Norcom, to put the Vikings inside the 35 as we tick towards two minutes left in this third quarter.

The tone and tempo is right where TJ wants it at this point.

Jordan Cross makes his 6th tackle of the night to hold Brown to a single yard on 2nd & 5. We'll get a time-out from TJ before 3rd & 4 from the 33 with 1:06 to go in the third period.

The Greyhounds in their man-to-man coverage have had some breakdowns against the TJ passing game tonight, but they really need someone to step forward and make a big play if they go to the air again.
 


The Vikings were content to keep it on the ground for the 3rd & 4 as Isaiah Brown got just the necessary yardage to move the chains, followed by a 13-yard run from slippery QB Rashaud Cherry.

A really balanced, efficient performance tonight from the Vikes out of the '804' here in the '757.'
 


It has been the Rashaud Cherry Show, with some help sprinkled in by some timely defenders, his o-line, playmaker Malik Porter and of course the brilliant speedster that is Amare Gough.

At times, the Vikings have overwhelmed a pretty talented Greyhounds team, especially their defense in trying to contain this dual-threat triggerman.
 
On 2nd & 7 from their own 33, it's QB Joedee Shelton feeding Penn State commit and WR Matthew Outten, who puts on the jets and gets a 47-yard gain out of the reception. Credit Malik Porter for making the TD saving tackle, otherwise the tally would be 34-18 in favor of the Vikings.

Shelton's next pass, lobbed in the direction of Outten, falls incomplete. He then throws a really superb pass to Marquell Johnson for what appears to be a 20-yard TD... but a holding penalty takes that away.

It was the 21st accepted penalty of the night. TJ has been called for 13 and 8 on Norcom.

Shelton is then sacked by the duo of Reginald Weston and Isaiah Brown for a loss of 10 to bring up 3rd & 30 from the Vikings 40.
 
Zalen Smith makes a catch for 12 yards for Norcom to bring up 4th & 18 from the Teejay 28. Better coverage from the Vikings on this fourth down play will result in a turnover on downs with 7:28 to go... and the Vikings are closer to salting this one away to get to 4-0 overall on the season.
 
