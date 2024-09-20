Greetings from Joe G. Langston Stadium in Portsmouth as the I.C. Norcom Greyhounds (2-1) play host to the Thomas Jefferson Vikings (3-0) from Richmond in an intriguing tilt between teams with aspirations of going far the Class 3 level this year.



Before we get to kick-off on this 73-degree Friday night in September, let's get to our Preview and Picks from earlier...





Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (3-0) at Norcom (2-1) . . . This is an intriguing test for both the visiting Vikings and host Greyhounds, who rebounded from the 54-16 loss at Oscar Smith with a 39-7 rout of Eastern District foe Norview. Coach Anthony Hawkins of Norcom has a trio of receivers in Penn State commit Matthew Outten, Zalen Smith and Marquell Johnson who have combined for 28 receptions for 540 yards and 6 TD’s. Now they face the challenge of trying to make plays against a stingy TJ-Richmond defense that has shut out each of its first three foes.



The Vikings, ranked No. 2 in our Class 3 Top Ten, will get after the QB with a host of pass rushers, namely Isaiah Brown and Kendrick Rodgers, who have registered eight sacks between them. Rashaud Cherry dazzles on both sides of the ball for the Vikings and can hurt teams whether it’s running or passing from the QB position. It’ll be up to the Norcom defense to cause some turnovers, which they’re talented enough to do with senior DB’s in Smith and Fred Staton Jr. patrolling the secondary, already with 5 INT’s total between them.



Matt Hatfield Says – TJ-Richmond 28-18

Coach Ed Young Says – TJ-Richmond 24-21