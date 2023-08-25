ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Varina at Indian River

Greetings from a toasty - where the temperatures are near triple-digits - James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake as the Indian River Braves get set to host the Varina Blue Devils.

Kick-off is at 7 PM. Below is our Preview with Picks. We'll have updates here and on Twitter / X / whatever you call it these days @hatfieldsports


Varina at Indian River . . . Since 1970, Varina has won 39 of its 53 season openers. They head to Chesapeake to take on an Indian River team that will look to put fierce pressure on new Blue Devils starting QB Linwood Johnson with DE/OLB Jordan Harris, one of the premier pass rushers in the Southeastern District who had 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles as a junior.

Ball security is critical for Johnson because the Braves have three other defenders in CB Deontae Shedrick, DB Trey Voskayan and LB Kamil Mason that combined for 13 interceptions a season ago. Varina wants to generate big plays from the slot spots with Liberty commit Eric Smith, Jordan Edwards and sophomore sensation Da’Mari Carter.

Indian River has to be able to sustain drives and finish third down situations as well as red zone opportunities behind QB Tyler Allison, a four-year starter. The Blue Devils bring back seven starters on defense, and although there isn’t one scary lineman, linebacker or defensive back that can wreck the whole game, it’s an athletic, fast and aggressive group that will test the Braves on their home field.

Matt Hatfield Says – Varina 24-17
Coach Ed Young Says – Varina 22-20
 
As I try to type and keep stats in this sweltering pressbox with no air conditioning (a brutal situation ladies and gents), Indian River goes 3 & out on its first offensive possession.

Varina begins with the football at the Braves 47 with 9:41 to go in the opening period.
 
Varina hits a big chunk play on 3rd & 5 when QB Linwood Johnson finds Class of 2026 standout Damari Carter for a huge gain of 32 yards. Carter made a superb leaping grab.

But the Varina drive ends up resulting in a turnover in the red zone on an errant pitch / fumble that Indian River recovers thanks to linebacker Kamil Mason.

Indian River's second drive will begin at their own 30 with 5:07 left in the first quarter.
 
While Indian River moves the sticks on its second possession thanks to a two-yard run on 4th & 1 from tailback Ravon Moore - the Salem transfer - their drive ends up stalling out thanks to some solid tackling from Varina's defensive backs on the short passing game of the Braves.

Darius Wilson had a tackle for loss during the series for the Varina defense. Tyler Allison ends up punting it away on 4th & 5 from their 46 following a 5-yard completion to Jason Preston.

Varina's second possession begins at their own 19.
 
The Indian River defense steps up and forces a 3 & out of the Varina offense on the second series for the Blue Devils. Once again, Kamil Mason makes the splash play with a tackle for loss on 3rd & 2 from the 27. Varina is forced to punt it away.

Indian River's third offensive possession starts at their own 37 with 2:02 to go in the opening period. A sack is made by Varina defender Darius Wilson, quickly making his presence known in the '757' tonight. Just a couple plays later, it's Tyler Allison getting intercepted by Myles Anderson - on a great play by the Varina defender - on 3rd & 25.

The Blue Devils get it right back with 8 seconds left in the opening frame at midfield.
 


Varina has 41 total yards of offense thus far with the 32-yard catch by Damari Carter the big gainer.

Indian River has just 18 total yards of offense with 14 of them through the air on five completions. So far, their running game has been bottled up.

Although neither team is getting to the line of scrimmage with great tempo or urgency, they are more disciplined at the moment than what I witnessed last night in the Kempsville and Green Run game, where it was a flag fest.
 
Varina is in the midst of nice drive with a screen to Caleb Sandy that gains 25 yards, most of which came after the catch, and an 11-yard run from Naseer Smith.

The Blue Devils are facing 3rd & 9 from the 16 of Indian River.
 


Carter is a different breed, and thus far looks like not just the D-1 prospect he's billed to be with a bunch of offers (more to follow), but probably the most athletically gifted guy on the field.
 
Indian River's fourth possession begins at their own 16 with 8:41 to go in the second quarter. Coach Brandon Carr needs a long, time-consuming drive that ends in points here. They begin on a good note with a couple of Ravon Moore runs, one of which where he spins away from a defender for positive yardage. His second carry moved the chains. However, the Varina defense with Jaysean Richardson in the middle is starting to bend him backwards.

On 3rd & 10 from their own 26, it's Tyler Allison finding Jason Preston over the middle for 12 yards and another first down. However, a loss on first down leaves Allison to scramble for 7 on second down.

On 3rd & 6, he's unable to connect with his intended target. The Braves punt it away and it's into the end zone for a touchback with 4:30 to go in the first half.
 
Varina in the midst of a slow-moving drive that has now fizzled out after back-to-back incomplete passes from their own 48. So they punt it away with 50 seconds to go in the first half.

Give credit to the Indian River defensive front, neutralizing Varina's running game tonight and Jordan Harris up front is such a quick and tenacious force off the edge from his defensive end spot.

Indian River takes over at their own 25 with 41 seconds to go in the half following the punt.

Darius Wilson and Jaysean Richardson, the dynamic defensive duo for Varina, drop Malachi Hinton for a loss of one on a run and the Braves are content to go to half-time down 6-0.
 
Stats at the Half....

Half:

Varina 6:
Linwood Johnson - 8-12 for 100Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
DaMari Carter - 2Rec. 48Yds. TD
Jordan Edwards - 2Rec. 10Yds; 1Car. 12Yds.
Caleb Sandy - 1Rec. 25Yds.
Asaiah Davis - 1Rec. 17Yds.
Darius Wilson - 4 Tackles, 2.5 TFL, Sack
Myles Anderson - 3 Tackles, INT

Blue Devils - 21 plays for 121 total yards (8-12 for 100 yards passing; 9 plays for 21 yards rushing, 1 lost fumble); 0 penalties for 0 yards; 1 turnover


Indian River 0:
Tyler Allison - 6-9 for 26Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio
Ravon Moore - 7Car. 12Yds.
Jason Preston - 2Rec. 17Yds.
Anthony Morris - 2Rec. 5Yds.
Kamil Mason - 4 Tackles, 2.5 TFL, Fumble Recovery

Braves - 21 plays for 41 total yards (6-9 for 26 yards passing, INT; 12 rushes for 15 yards); 1 penalty for 10 yards; 1 turnover
 
On the opening possession of the third quarter, it's Varina sophomore DaMari Carter showing off his flair for making the sensational jump-ball catch. His latest grab on 3rd & 6 nets 27 yards down to the Indian River 33.
 


Now, Carter is making some tough catches in traffic and showing off his toughness to go along with the athleticism and ball skills. Very impressive perfor,ance rom the tenth grader.

Linwood Johnson is flushed out of the pocket on 2nd & Goal and his pass is incomplete. It's actually now 3rd & Goal from the 3. Multiple Braves defenders - including Kamil Mason and Jordan Harris I believe - get to Naseer Smith, the Varina ball carrier. He's dropped for a loss of 2.

Decision time now for Marcus Lewis, the Head Coach of Varina, facing 4th & Goal from the 6.
 


What a missed opportunity there for Varina, which looked to be well on its way to going ahead two touchdowns, or at the very least two scores.

Now, Indian River can beat them in this game if this score holds and they get a touchdown with an extra point.
 
Indian River begins its first offensive series from their own 20 with 7:19 to go in the first period. Davion Turns moves the sticks for Indian River on a reception worth nine yards on 2nd & 9. But a few plays later following an Indian River holding penalty, it's Varina senior DE Sherwood Washington coming up with a key sack.

Varina gets the ball back, following a nice punt return of about 19 yards or so, to the 45-yard line of Indian River with 3:44 to go in the third period.
 
On the move again is Varina. Question is can they finish the drive this time?

The running game with Naseer Smith, some coming out of the I-Formation, is starting to pick up traction. Smith broke off a run of 33 to put them in the red zone.

Facing 3rd & 8 from the Indian River 10, the Braves get called for a penalty on an incomplete pass by the Blue Devils. That gives Varina another shot, half the distance to the goal.
 
Following a 1-yard run from Naseer Smith, Varina Head Coach Marcus Lewis this time elects to keep the offense on the field rather than try the short field. With it 4th & 2 from the 4, I can't blame him as he lets QB Linwood Johnson sneak behind that interior o-line, headed up by center Evan Nixon, and they get enough of a push for him to get in the end zone.

PAT coming up with 1:40 to go in the third period, unless the Blue Devils try for a 2-point attempt.
 



With just 49 total yards of offense and looking at 1st & 10 from their own 22, the Indian River attack has their work really cut out for them against this Varina defense. They have to pick up the pace and get to the line of scrimmage quicker and try to catch the Blue Devils off guard.
 


A perplexing start to the fourth quarter for the Indian River offense after a couple of solid gains with Malachi Hinton and Davion Turns. They try a reverse pass with Turns that's incomplete. Two plays later on 3rd & 10 from their own 45, they go back to that same exact play and Turns loses 5 yards. The Varina defense was completely ready for it... and now the punting unit is on the field.

Varina takes over at their own 27, leading 13-0 with 11:32 to play in regulation.
 
Varina almost hits the bomb with Linwood Johnson to Caleb Sandy on a deep post. Johnson put just a tad too much air, or Sandy didn't catch up to it enough... however you want to look at that one. The two connected for a 12-yard completion that moved the sticks earlier this possession. Now on 3rd & 8 from their own 40 with 10:29 to go in regulation, the Blue Devils go to a Trips left formation.

It's a quick screen to Taejon Cheatham and he moves the chains effectively. Then when the Braves thought they had Varina stopped on a third down, a face-mask personal foul 15-yard penalty puts Varina at the 34-yard line. That one is demoralizing for the home team.
 
Jordan Harris shows why he's one of the best uncommitted seniors in Hampton Roads with a tackle for loss for the Indian River defense to bring up 3rd & 13 from the 37 of the Braves for the Varina offense. However, the Braves get called for encroachment, another costly penalty, to move them five yards closer.

Time-out on the field with 7:25 to go. This play could be the game for the Braves if they have any comeback hopes. Varina is looking for the dagger.
 
Indian River's defense makes a stand as Varina is unable to keep the drive going through the air.

The host Braves have it at their own 32 with 7:15 remaining. Tyler Allison lofts a deep pass to an open receiver near the Varina sideline, but it did not result in what the home fans were hoping for... incomplete. Just because I don't want to call out the young man who would've had himself a relatively easy 68-yard TD on what looked like a wheel route, I will keep the name out of the post there.

But the Braves redeem themselves with a couple nice plays.
 
Davion Turns catches the screen from QB Tyler Allison and displays great effort to dive forward for the first down. Turns gets another gain of 6 on a quick completion.

A Varina interception - believe by Dennis Giles - is wiped away as the Blue Devils are called for a penalty. Couldn't tell if the signal was pass interference, holding or roughing the passer. Nonetheless, it's half teh distance to the goal and the Braves have a fresh set of down, looking at 1st & Goal from the VHS 9.
 
Asaiah Davis, Elton Shaw and the Varina defense brings Tyler Allison down for a loss of 5. Then an Indian River receiver tries to run before he hauls in what should've been an easy catch. Suddenly, the Braves are looking at 3rd & Goal from the 4. Throwing off his back foot and facing heavy pressure from Shaw and Davis again, it's incomplete.

Indian River has to go for it here obviously, trailing 13-0 with 3:14 remaining. They have to look for Turns somehow, but where they are positioned on the field, it's not easy to get his speed to out-run the athletes Varina has on the back end in condensed space.
 
