Greetings from a toasty - where the temperatures are near triple-digits - James L. Frye Stadium in Chesapeake as the Indian River Braves get set to host the Varina Blue Devils.



Kick-off is at 7 PM. Below is our Preview with Picks. We'll have updates here and on Twitter / X / whatever you call it these days @hatfieldsports





Varina at Indian River . . . Since 1970, Varina has won 39 of its 53 season openers. They head to Chesapeake to take on an Indian River team that will look to put fierce pressure on new Blue Devils starting QB Linwood Johnson with DE/OLB Jordan Harris, one of the premier pass rushers in the Southeastern District who had 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles as a junior.



Ball security is critical for Johnson because the Braves have three other defenders in CB Deontae Shedrick, DB Trey Voskayan and LB Kamil Mason that combined for 13 interceptions a season ago. Varina wants to generate big plays from the slot spots with Liberty commit Eric Smith, Jordan Edwards and sophomore sensation Da’Mari Carter.



Indian River has to be able to sustain drives and finish third down situations as well as red zone opportunities behind QB Tyler Allison, a four-year starter. The Blue Devils bring back seven starters on defense, and although there isn’t one scary lineman, linebacker or defensive back that can wreck the whole game, it’s an athletic, fast and aggressive group that will test the Braves on their home field.



Matt Hatfield Says – Varina 24-17

Coach Ed Young Says – Varina 22-20