It's a Southeastern District showdown as the Oscar Smith Tigers (5-2) visit the unbeaten King's Fork Bulldogs (7-0).



Preview with Predictions.





Oscar Smith (5-2) at King’s Fork (7-0) . . . Back in 2017, the Oscar Smith Tigers and King’s Fork Bulldogs squared off in a much-anticipated battle at the end of the regular season. King’s Fork halted Oscar Smith’s 99-game Southeastern District winning streak that night with a 29-23 triumph, but now the Tigers stand in the way potentially of the Bulldogs finish with the best regular season mark of any team in the league as well as accomplishing their first ever 10-0 finish.



Just last year, turnovers doomed the Bulldogs at home against the Tigers as they fell 52-21. Oscar Smith intercepted four passes, plus got two special teams scores in erasing a 21-17 lead in the second quarter to score the game’s final 35 points. Just two weeks ago, Oscar Smith had a thrilling finish, where they beat rival Indian River 27-21 thanks to a touchdown pass on the final play from freshman QB Lonnie Andrews III (39 of 71 for 926 yards, 11-3 TD/Int. ratio) to sophomore wideout Travis Johnson (24Rec. 529Yds. 7 TD’s). That combination is really clicking now, and just this week Andrews picked up his first offer from Boston College out of the ACC.



Two of the best running backs in all of Tidewater square off, both from the Class of 2025, as JaVon Ford (107Att. 954Yds. 18 TD’s; 20Rec. 240Yds. TD) is the engine to the Bulldogs attack, looking to break some school marks set by Deshaun Wethington before he graduates, while Oscar Smith counters with Brandon Nesbit (102Att. 607Yds. 9 TD’s). Nesbit sustained an injury in the game vs. Indian River and having him effective is extremely critical to their ground attack.



King’s Fork sophomore QB D’andre Artis Boone (82 of 140 for 986Yds. 15-4 TD/Int. ratio) is performing well in guiding Coach Anthony Joffrion’s offense as a full-time starter. He has a host of players that can catch the ball in Darryl Wilson, Denosh Rodgers, Jahmel Mackey and Zydar’eyus Wynn. That quartet has accounted for 65 receptions, nine of which have gone for scores. Off the edge for the Tigers on defense, Jerrod Wilson will be looking to harass Artis-Boone and make a spark play that can ignite his team. So far, the Oscar Smith defense is giving up 17.7 points per game, a tad more than the 13.6 PPG being allowed by the Bulldogs. The secondary, with junior Jahmari DeLoatch one of the coveted prospects on that unit from the Class of 2025, will have to wrap up well and not let King’s Fork’s speedsters get behind them for big plays.



In trying to make the Tigers one-dimensional and get them off the field on third down, the King’s Fork defense will look to a handful of guys, such as Joshua Pittman (20 TFL, 9 sacks, 4 FF), Nazman Gates (7 sacks) and Brandon Jeune (52 tackles, 11 TFL). Their defensive backfield with Malachi Nixon and Kaevon Blanding being a couple of the highlight names ought to be confident against a Smith offense that is known to test teams vertically.



Although it feels like Smith has found its stride after a close win over Indian River and lopsided 35-7 triumph over Deep Creek, one should not under estimate the talent on this King’s Fork roster. The Bulldogs have won a couple of hard-fought games themselves, beating both Nansemond River and Indian River in double-overtime, so the moment shouldn’t be too big for them against a program that owns them historically with a 17-1 record all-time.



Matt Hatfield Says – King’s Fork 26-18

Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 28-21