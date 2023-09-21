ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Nansemond River (3-0) at King's Fork (3-0)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,617
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
We greet you from The Kennel in Suffolk, where the King's Fork Bulldogs (3-0) play host to the visiting Nansemond River Warriors (3-0) in a Southeastern District showdown between two teams ranked in our VaPreps Class 5 Top Ten.

King's Fork checks in at No. 4 in the latest VaPreps Class 5 Top Ten, while Nansemond is No. 8.

Here's our Preview / breakdown of the game along with Predictions...


Nansemond River (3-0) at King’s Fork (3-0) . . . Coming off a 42-28 win over Oscar Smith where they piled up 475 yards of offense, including 242 on the ground, the Nansemond River Warriors enter this Suffolk rivalry matchup with plenty of momentum. Of course, a season ago the Warriors erased a double-digit deficit to stun King’s Fork in overtime, 21-20. That one has certainly been sticking in the crawl of King’s Fork, making this game they’ve circled for about ten months.

While Nansemond River comes in with a prolific offense that’s balanced and putting up 45.3 points per game, the Bulldogs counter with a stingy defense yielding just 6.7 PPG with a shutout to its credit against Western Branch, which won the Region 6A crown last year. This game has some star power with King’s Fork led by junior running back JaVon Ford, who has rushed for 315 yards and 4 TD’s on 35 attempts to go with 10 catches for 110 yards and another score. From the QB spot, sophomore D’andre Artis-Boone has quietly completed just over 67% of his passes for 453 yards and 9 TD’s to go with 123 yards and a couple of rushing scores.

The Nansemond River offense features one of the most dynamic dual-threat QB’s in the area in Alkendric Overton, who transferred to them a year ago from Lakeland and is a four-year starter. Overton completed 21 of 36 passes for 318 yards and 4 TD’s two weeks ago in a romp of Deep Creek, plus ran for 110 yards and two more scores on 13 attempts that night. Three of his touchdowns in that game went to JMU commit Manny Ezeogu, who is just as much of a force on defense rushing the passer as he is catching balls offensively. Perhaps the x-factor is RB Nick Grier, who not only had an 83-yard kickoff return for a score vs. Deep Creek, but broke off TD runs of 73 and 45 yards vs. Oscar Smith.

Where this game could ultimately be decided is up front in the trenches. Roman Soriano is a beast for the Warriors, but King’s Fork is up to the challenge on the line of scrimmage with a host of players, such as Cameron McDaniel (7 TFL, 2 sacks) and the back end of their defense can do damage with Green Run transfer Kaevon Blanding, who has eight pass breakups on the year, and Darryl Wilson. Whichever defense can make the other offense more one-dimensional should hold the upper hand by night’s end.

Matt Hatfield Says – King’s Fork 20-13
Coach Ed Young Says – Nansemond River 28-24


... Updates to follow tonight here and via 'X' or Twitter as most of you know it @hatfieldsports
 
King's Fork will begin at its own 13 with 11:53 to go in the opening period. The first run by JaVon Ford loses a yard as the Warriors defense is ready with a pair of tacklers, including Mart Harris II. A play later, it's linebacker Ben Hanson keeping Denosh Rodgers to a gain of just 4. Ordinarily, that sweep might've gained about 8-10 yards. The run on third down never materlizes as the snap is fumbled, but King's Fork recovers.

They punt it away 39 yards and Nansemond River will start at its own 47 with 9:42 to go in the opening frame.
 
Give King's Fork safety Kaevon Blanding credit on the first play from scrimamge for Nansemond River as QB Alkendric Overton can't get around the outside and gain any yards. From there, the next run gains nothing and a pass included was incomplete and nearly picked on third down.

So King's Fork begins its second series at their own 30 with 8:27 to go in the opening quarter.
 
The defenses continue to control things as King's Fork goes 3 & out. The key play was a tackle by JMU commit Daniel Ezeogu on 3rd & 4 to limit the Bulldogs to a gain of 2. Anthony Joffrion was not thinking about going for it on 4th & 2 from his own 38 and instead punted it away.

D'andre Artis-Boone got a splendid 54-yard punt, pinning Nansemond River at its own 8 with 6:02 remaining in this first quarter.
 
Just when we looked like we were headed for our fourth straight 3 & out - two on each team - the Warriors of Nansemond River hit a big play on 3rd & 10 from their own 8. It's QB Alkendric Overton finding two-way playmaker over the middle on a slant and he almost goes 92 yards to the house. However, at around the 10-yard line, it's Bulldogs DB Zachary Walton finally catching him and bringing him down.

A couple of penalties on each side don't help matters for the Warriors in terms of trying to score, and on 4th & Goal from the 20, they end up leaving the offense on the field. A year ago, they likely try a 37-yard field goal with Dallas Slaughter, who hit about 6 field goals in the 2022 regular season.

Instead, the offense stays out there and Overton fumbles, forced by King's Fork defender Brandon Jeune. Looked like Nansemond River lineman Shane Thomas recovered, but it won't matter, because it was fourth down and far from the sticks.

King's Fork takes over at its own 22 with 4:02 left in this opening stanza.
 
Although King's Fork moves the sticks for the first time on the night - an 8-yard run by Class of 2025 talent JaVon Ford on 3rd & 3 from their own 29 - the drive does not get extended much longer. On 3rd & 6, the first pass of the night from sophomore QB D'andre Artis-Boone, out of a trips right formation, is incomplete. Credit Nigel Grier for bringing the pressure on the blitz on Artis-Boone.

Artis-Boone gets a nice bounce on his 41-yard punt, meaning Nansemond River's third possession will begin at their own 18 with 35 seconds left in the first period.

Outside of the 8-yard Ford run and an 11-yard scramble from Artis-Boone, the Bulldogs have been completely bottled up offensively. Nansemond River has only one positive play from scrimmage tonight and that was the 82-yard strike by Overton to Manny Ezeogu, who did most of the work on that play.. and is making his presence felt already on defense.
 
Big sack on 3rd & 6 by the King's Fork defense with sophomore LB Joshua Pittman, who if you checked out the 'On the Hash with Hatfield Podcast,' where King's Fork Coach Anthony Joffrion was a guest (shameless plug), he expect him to have an offer very soon. Won't get an argument from me. That forces Nansemond River to punt it away on 4th & 21 from their own 7 and the 39-yard boot gives King's Fork its best field position of the evening.

King's Fork starts their fourth series at the Nansemond River 46 with 10:59 to go in the second quarter.
 


That reception by Wilson took it from 2nd & 1 at the 37 to in the red zone, plus they got closer on a face-mask penalty by the visiting Warriors. King's Fork is slowly, but surely starting to get its ground attack established, too.
 


That reception by Wilson took it from 2nd & 1 at the 37 to in the red zone, plus they got closer on a face-mask penalty by the visiting Warriors. King's Fork is slowly, but surely starting to get its ground attack established, too.
 
Nansemond River got a pretty decent kickoff return to the 50 with 9:23 to go in the second quarter. After getting put in 3rd & 12 from their own 48, once again it's Manny Ezeogu getting them out of a trouble as he takes the quick screen pass from QB Alkendric Overton and slips away from a couple of potential tackles to get 12 yards along the near sideline.

However, trouble comes for the Warriors when QB Alkendric Overton takes a tough hit. He returns, but on third down, he gets drilled again, this time for a loss of 8 as Justin Irby sacks him, much to the delight of the home crownd.

Nansemond River punts it away - 30 yards - and King's Fork will starts its fifth series at their own 18 with 7:12 till half-time.
 
A pair of first downs from King's Fork on offense as they have moved it from the 18 to their own 40, thanks to a 9-yard completion from QB D'andre Artis-Boone to Jahmel Mackey, making the leaping grab on 3rd & 8, and then an 11-yard run to follow by junior tailback JaVon Ford.

The drive stalls as Ford hauls in a pass for three yards on second down to bring up 3rd & 7. Artis-Boone does not complete the pass, so the Bulldogs will punt it away with a net of 35 yards.

Nansemond River starts its fifth possession at their own 22 with 4:56 until the break. Coach Alonzo Ricks Jr. would like to see his team put together a scoring drive and knot this up as it would give them moemtum, plus they get the ball to begin the 3rd quarter.
 
The Nansemond River passing game has hit a couple of chunk plays - the 82-yarder to Immanuel Ezeogu and a 12-yarder - but the efficiency is not where they'd like it to be right now. Another 3 & out for the Warriors, forcing them to punt it away with 4:15 left in the second quarter.

So far tonight, Alkendric Overton, who has been in such a groove passing and running this year entering the game, is just 3 of 12.

Darryl Wilson Jr. fair catches the Warriors punt, giving King's Fork the ball at their own 48 with 4:10 to go in the second period as they get set to start their sixth offensive possession of the night.
 
King's Fork had a chance to get points before the half, especially after a 7-yard run by JaVon Ford and what appeared to be a strong rush by him to move the sticks near the 30. But a holding penalty hurts the drive, and on 3rd & 8, a pass by D'andre Artis-Boone is incomplete.

Game-changing play comes on special teams by Immanuel 'Manny' Ezeogu of Nansemond River who blocks a King's Fork punt and it gives the Warriors the ball at the 31 of the Bulldogs with 2:25 till half-time.
 


That's two trips in the red zone tonight for Nansemond River - both created by Ezeogu essentially - with no points to show for it for the visiting Warriors. After Alkendric Overton scrambled for 11, a pass interference in the end zone was called on King's Fork. But then Overton lost 5 on a run play and that's when Walton was able to read the pass in the end zone.

King's Fork will likely try to run the clock out, although Nansemond River has all three time-outs left if they want to use them here with 1:19 left in the first half.
 
Coach Alonzo Ricks Jr. of Nansemond River wisely uses two of his time-outs after the defense - led by Manny Ezeogu and Elijah Boone - halt the King's Fork ground game to force a 3 & out.

So the Warriors get their 7th and final offensive possession of the first half with 24.3 seconds to go at their own 39. It'll actually be at their own 44 after an encroachment penalty by King's Fork.
 


How smart does it look now that Alonzo Ricks Jr. used those two time-outs for Nansemond River? Melvin Brown had not been used much at all prior to that carry, but my goodness, did he make it pay off in a big way.

We go to the half deadlocked at 7...
 
Stats at the Half:

King's Fork 7:
D'andre Artis-Boone - 3-8 for 41Yds; 3Car. 18Yds.
JaVon Ford - 14Car. 46Yds; 1Rec. 3Yds.
Darryl Wilson - 1Rec. 29Yds.
Jahmel Mackey - 1Rec. 9Yds.
Brandon Jeune - 2 Solo Tackles, FF
Zachary Walton - INT

Bulldogs - 31 plays for 112 total yards (3-8 for 41 yards passing; 23 rushes for 71 yards); 0 turnovers; 5 penalties for 45 yards


Nansemond River 7:
Alkendric Overton - 3-14 for 99Yds; 8Car. Minus 20Yds.
Melvin Brown - 2Car. 54Yds. TD
Manny Ezeogu - 2Rec. 94Yds; 3 Tackles (2 Solo), Blocked Punt
Elijah Boone - 5 Tackles (2 Solo)
Ben Hanson - 3 Tackles

Warriors - 26 plays for 133 total yards 3-14 for 99 yards passing, 1 intercept; 12 rushes for 34 yards); 1 turnover; 5 penalties fro 29 yards
 
King's Fork surprises Nansemond River to begin the second half with a pooch kick, which the Warriors fumble. That's how you steal a possession and Nazman Gates - who had a sack earlier in the contest - recovers the loose pigskin for the host Bulldogs.

That tricky Anthony Joffrion channeled his inner Sean Payton, the one that coached the Super Bowl Champion New Orleans Saints and not the Denver Broncos who blew a 21-3 lead at home to the Washington Commanders a week ago.

King's Fork has it at the Nansemond River 42 with a golden opportunity to score first here in this third quarter in what has been a defensive battle tonight.
 
King's Fork is unable to do anything with the football after swiping a possession with the pooch kick recovery. They go not 3 & out, but 4 & out, electing to go for it on 4th & 9 from the Warriors 41. Pass was defended well by Rajae Jones.

Nansemond River begins at their own 41 with 10:11 to go in the third quarter and Manny Ezeogu hauls in the Alkendric Overton pass for 9. They gain 3 more on a run with Nick Grier on 2nd & 1. Facing a key 3rd & 2 just a few plays later, it's Overton getting stopped by Brandon Jeune and Josh Pittman for a loss of a couple.

The Warriors leave the offense on the field on 4th & 4 from the King's Fork 41, rather than trying to punt it and pin the Bulldogs inside their own 10. The pass is incomplete with solid coverage on the outside by Kaevon Blanding as Overton was not on the same page as his intended target.

So King's Fork's second possession of the half starts at their own 41 with 7:34 left in the third quarter.
 
King's Fork was on the move after a 8-yard catch by Zydareyus Wynn and a penalty on Nansemond River gave them a fresh set of downs on fourth down. But on 3rd & 3 from the Warriors 29, it's D'andre Artis-Boone getting intercepted by TaiVon Douglas of Nansemond River.

That takeaway - the second of the night - gives the Warriors their second offensive series with 5:23 to go in the third quarter at their own 28.
 
A 15-yard penalty on King's Fork gives Nansemond River a fresh set of downs at their own 47. But from there, the Warriors get stopped. Joshua Pittman brought the pressure on one of those pass plays that fell incomplete for the Warriors.

Nansemond River punts it away - 33 yards with no return. King's Fork's third series starts at their own 20 with 3:50 to go in the third period.

The Bulldogs see JaVon Ford limp off the field after his 18th carry - with 63 yards on the night - and that brings on Cox transfer Bubba Anderson to carry the rock for the time being. Anderson moves the sticks with a 4-yard run on 3rd & 3 for King's Fork. A few plays later, the Bulldogs just miss on a deep post that could've been a 71-yard TD strike from Artis-Boone to Jahmel Mackey. That turns into a sack by Mart Harris II of Nansemond River on Artis-Boone, losing 9 yards.

King's Fork punts it away on 4th & 21 from their own 20. Nansemond River's 3rd offensive series of the third period comes with 34.8 seconds to go from their own 48.
 


This place is packed here in Suffolk, so much so that the entire parking lot is full and even down the street at the Middle School. It's sold-out and they're not letting anyone else in here, a word I just got from a friend that called me.

Meanwhile, Nansemond River has taken the lead and credit two sophomores for stepping up in crunch time with Douglas and Monument, who had to kick that extra point 15 yards longer after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He made it and sitting up here in the pressbox I did not think he would, given his earlier kicks.

On the TD strike, great throw by Overton, locating Douglas with a one-on-one matchup he was confident he could win.

Can King's Fork shift momentum back to its side?
 
Nansemond River tries to hit King's Fork with the surprise onside kick down their sideline and it's touched by a Warriors playing as he heads out of bounds.

That gives King's Fork the ball for their fourth possession of the half at their own 49 with 11:52 to go in regulation. The Bulldogs go up-tempo and it works with JaVon Ford breaking off a 27-yard run, then D'andre Artis-Boone finding Jahmel Mackey for a completion of 7, followed by Ford gaining 4 on a run to the 13. The home fans are getting loud and on their feet.

However, the defense stuffs the run, and on 2nd & 10 from the 13, it's very good coverage in the end zone by Nick Grier on a pass intended for Jahmel Mackey. Ford slips on third down, allowing Ezeogu to get him for no gain. The pass on 4th & 10 is incomplete.

Nansemond's fourth possession begins at their own 13 with 9:32 to go in regulation.
 
Just when King's Fork thought they had Nansemond River stopped, facing a 3rd & 7 from their own 16, the Warriors get another clutch conversion with the passing game. Alkendric Overton connects with TaiVon Douglas, and instead of the defenders bringing him down short of the sticks, he is able to drags them another yard or two to about the 24.

Nick Grier breaks off a run of 13 to move the chains again. Faced with another key third down - being 3rd & 2 from the 45 - it's Overton stretching to the outside to gain 4. We've ticked under 6 minutes to go and this is exactly the type of game that Alonzo Ricks Jr. and his staff was hoping for, where they can keep the ball in the hands of their dual-threat QB and chew clock to get a signature road win and follow up their big home victory over Oscar Smith from a week ago.
 
King's Fork is not helping itself with self-inflicted miscues. They now have 11 penalties for 95 yards. The latest 15-yard variety puts the Warriors at the KF 28 with 5:25 to go. If the Bulldogs have any hopes of a comeback, they're going to need to be more disciplined for sure.

A holding penalty on Nansemond River on an incomplete pass on 3rd & 10 from the King's Fork 28 is declined with 3:47 left. King's Fork elects to decline it and that stops the clock. The Warriors are going to leave the offense out there to go for it since this would be an awful long 45-yard field goal try.
 


Pittman came through with maybe the biggest defensive play of the night.

After Jahmel Mackey drops a pass intended for him on first down, the Warriors appear to sack King's Fork QB D'andre Artis-Boone. However, a face-mask penalty of 15 yards on Nansemond River puts the ball in Warriors territory for the host Bulldogs.
 
JaVon Ford runs for 12, and at the end of the play, it's another 15-yard penalty on Nansemond River. That gives King's Fork the ball at the 20 of the Warriors suddenly with 3:03 to go. Then it's D'andre Artis-Boone scrambling for 8 out of bounds to the 12.

King's Fork uses its final time-out with 2:41 to go after JaVon Ford rumbles his way to the end zone for a touchdown to brings them within 1.

I think Coach Anthony Joffrion is thinking about going for 2 and the win here.
 


We might be headed for extra fun at The Kennel, also known as the Puppy Pound, here before a packed to capacity crowd in this showdown.

Penalties have hurt both teams.

A perplexing move by King's Fork to try an onside kick, which Nansemond River recovers at their own 48. So the Warriors have pretty good field position with 2:41 remaining in regulation. Shorash Haji, one of the kickers / punters for Nansemond River, actually recovered the onside try remarkably.
 


Blanding, whose dad was a heck of a running back at Bayside back in the day and older brother Quin starred for the Marlins before setting tackle records at UVA, comes through with the second takeaway of the night for the Bulldogs.

Does Coach Joffrion decide to take this to overtime with no time-outs or try to take a shot down the field?
 


King's Fork converted a bit of a fake punt play with 12.6 seconds to go on 4th & 4 from their own 34 with D'andre Artis-Boone hitting Darryl Wilson Jr. for 22 yards to the Nansemond River 44. But a false start penalty makes the clock start, and with no time-outs, that ends the regulation time of this one.

Second straight year this matchup heads to OT...
 
Alkendric Overton's pass from the 10-yard line intended for TaiVon Douglas is incomplete. Brings up 2nd & Goal. Malachi Nixon stops Overton after a run of 5. That will bring on a time-out by KF Head Coach Anthony Joffrion before 3rd & Goal from the 5.
 
Overton is stopped at the 5 on 3rd & Goal, actually trying to pitch it... but his knee was down so no flag, no foul.

Here is 4th & Goal from the 5... Overton finds TaiVon Douglas for the TD. Now a PAT away from tying or a 2-point away from winning it!
 
What a job by Overton to stand in the pocket there and deliver a strike to Douglas, known as Lil Philly. Thought for sure he'd get flushed out and have to roll or his throw might get knocked down at the line of scrimmage, given he's not the tallest of QB's.

 
Nansemond River has possession to begin the 2nd overtime.

Nick Grier runs for 5, stopped by LB Joshua Pittman. Then it's Pittman dropping Grier for a loss of 2. On 3rd & Goal from the 7, it's Alkendric Overton rolling right and his pass is incomplete with a great diving attempt in the end zone by Manny Ezeogu.

Alonzo Ricks Jr. of Nansemond River will use a time-out before 4th & Goal from the 7 of King's Fork, likely pondering whether to go for it or try the field goal.
 
Lining up to go for it, Nansemond River gets flagged for a false start. Backing me up 5, I'd try the field goal from the 12 here on 4th down.

Overton drops back and is crunched by multiple King's Fork defenders, appearing to be Justin Irby and Brandon Jeune.

There is a penalty after the play and it looks like the Warriors had a player take his helmet off, which will give King's Fork the ball at the 5. But after the referees discuss, they wave it off... so King's Fork can win it here with any kind of points - field goal or TD.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CRF4Dan

Best Since 2013 To Never Win State Title

Replies
3
Views
757
Class 5A (Fall)
Virginia HS Football Fan
V
wgarlick

Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic wins inaugural Battle at the Beach

Replies
0
Views
5K
Coaching Jobs, Camps, Combine Announcements
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Prospects Virginia Union Satellite Camp Norfolk

Replies
0
Views
269
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
wgarlick
wgarlick
wgarlick

Mike London Camp - Linemen

Replies
0
Views
368
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
wgarlick
wgarlick
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Oscar Smith (5-2) at King's Fork (7-0)

Replies
26
Views
2K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back