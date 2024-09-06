Greetings from Powhatan Field in Norfolk, the site of tonight's matchup between a defending Maryland State Champ against a reigning Virginia State Champ.



The Wise Pumas invade the Commonwealth to take on the Maury Commodores, who ride a 15-game winning streak.



It's another outstanding night from a weather perspective for football at 76 degrees with a sun that is about to set in a few mnutes. Couldn't ask for better conditions.



Wise (MD) at Maury . . . Last year when these two eventual State Champions squared off on September 1 in Upper Marlboro, the games was deadlocked at 14-all past the midway point of the third period. That’s where the Maury defense and special teams unit took control, getting a game-changing interception and late using a blocked punt as they outscored the Pumas 20-0 the rest of the way for a 34-14 win to begin an undefeated campaign.



Coach Dyrri McCain’s Commodores return a wealth of talent, headed up by six D-1 commits in DE Ari Watford (Clemson), LB Carlton ‘C.J.’ Smith (Maryland), WR LeBron Bond (Indiana) and FS Kendall Daniels (South Carolina) to go with a couple of William & Mary commits in RB Leon ‘Fatman’ Clark and DB Trevon ‘Speedy’ Cannon. Wise, has a new Head Coach in Steve Rapp, the program’s offensive coordinator since 2013 under DaLawn Parrish, who left to take over at Westlake High in Waldforf, Maryland.



The Pumas aren’t hurting for talent with a trio of highly rated prospects dotting their roster in 3-Star RB De’Carlos Young (Temple commit), 4-Star DT Trent Wilson (Oklahoma) and 3-Star DE Taylor Brown (West Virginia). Wilson rated the No. 84 prospect in the country by Rivals.



For Maury, this game comes down to a couple of factors in my opinion. Can the Commodores offensive line block that fierce front headed up by Brown and Wilson? They don’t want the pocket collapsing on their dual-threat star QB Au’Tori Newkirk, the VHSL Class 5 State Offensive Player of the Year from 2023 who produced over 4400 yards and 57 TD’s as a junior. Secondly, can the Commodores establish a consistent ground attack so that the pressure doesn’t fall exclusively on the passing game?



It’ll be a fascinating battle in the trenches, and being at home at Powhatan Field in Norfolk should put the Commodores in a comfort zone as they have won their last 15 games at that venue.



Matt Hatfield Says – Maury 21-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Maury 28-14