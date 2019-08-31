Game Recap Menchville 21 Granby 0

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by wgarlick, Aug 31, 2019 at 12:05 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. wgarlick

    wgarlick Writer Virginiapreps.Rivals.Com
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 4, 2006
    Messages:
    7,820
    Likes Received:
    44
    Rodney Taylor started his varsity head coaching career off right as the Menchville Monarchs defeated the Granby Comets 21-0 at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. Junior Javoni Hales ran for 215 yards with two touchdowns and the Monarchs defense pitched a shutout on the road.

    Hales, who made 1st team all-District as a sophomore, powered in from 1-yard out with 8:07 to go in the 2nd quarter for a 7-0 Menchville. The Monarchs took the 2nd half opening kickoff and drove 73-yards in 12 plays that ended after freshman Kyle Garlick caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Shamon Maynard. The drive chewed up eight minutes off the clock and gave the Monarchs a 14-0 lead. Hales ended the scoring by breaking several tackles on his way to an 88-yard touchdown run on the first play of the 4th quarter to extend the lead to 21-0.

    The Monarchs defense was stingy all night stopping Granby twice inside the Menchville 10-yard line to secure the shutout. Junior Elijah Baker and senior Nathaniel Jones led the defense along with Hales who had a big 4th quarter sack.
     
    1 wgarlick, Aug 31, 2019 at 12:05 AM
    Last edited: Aug 31, 2019 at 12:12 AM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page