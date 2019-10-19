Game Recap Menchville 27 Heritage 0

The Menchville Monarchs improved to 3-4 with an early morning 27-0 win over the Heritage Hurricanes at Todd Stadium in Newport News. The Menchville defense was stout all morning coming up with two interceptions, several batted balls, a fumble recovery on a punt, a blocked punt and two sacks. Javoni Hales scored all four touchdowns for the Monarchs Both teams still appeared to be in hibernation mode from the early 9:00 am kickoff time. neither team scored in the 1st half and the teams were whistled for a combined 18 accepted penalties including Heritage having a 49-yard touchdown run negated due to holding. The Menchville offense didn't wake up until midway thru the 3rd quarter when they scored four touchdowns including three touchdowns on three consecutive drives. Again it was the defense that led the way causing turnovers and making key stops. The games first score came after Hales blocked a punt that gave the Monarchs the ball at the Heritage 34-yard line. After freshman Kyle Anthony Uson converted a 4th-and-1 with a 2-yard run, Hales sprung free for a 23-yard touchdown with 5.07 to go in the 3rd quarter for a 7-0 Menchville lead. The Hurricanes next possession was stopped after an interception by Anthony Hogan but the Monarchs could not convert a field goal. Seven Warren ended the Hurricanes next drive with a 13-yard sack that gave Menchville the ball on the Heritage 25-yard line. Moments later, Hales quickly extended the Menchville lead with a 35-yard touchdown run. The defense created two more short-field scoring opportunities after an interception by #11 and a turnover on downs midway thru the 4th quarter. Hales scored on touchdown runs from 5-yards and 4-yards with the final score coming with 3:44 to go that made the score 27-0 in favor of Menchville. Hales finished with 152 yards on 29 carries to go along with his four touchdowns. He also had several tackles for loss. Hales was one of several standouts on defense including freshman Jasiah Hales who had several tackles and a pass breakup, defensive end Amon Taylor who had two batted passes and half a dozen tackles. Omarion Johnson made several stops and I credited Seven Warren with five tackles and a sack. Nathaniel Jones had at-least five tackles and Kyle Anthony Uson had four tackles and a pass defensed and both Thomas Jones Jr. and Anthony Hogan had interceptions. Heritage was led on defense by senior end Jeremiah Magwood, senior Kaleb Martin and junior Davionta Robinson. Senior Roderick Webb had a pass defended and a couple of tackles. The Hurricanes two biggest pass completions went to Angel Prach who made two great receptions hauling in two passes on 3rd-and-long to keep two drives going. Freshman quarterback Saiveon Frazier was 6 of 9 passing for 41 yards in the 1st half and finished the game 8 of 21 for 77 yards.