Norfolk Academy improves to 5-0

Norfolk Academy won a thrilling 36-29 matchup against St Christopher's in a battle of unbeatan schools. Seniorconnected withfor a 63-yard touchdown strike with 2:26 remaining for the winning margin. Tyszko connected with Becker on a sideline pass and Becker broke a tackle and sprinted to the endzone for the 4th lead change in the second half. Cooper completed 16 of 30 passes for 260 yards with one pick and one touchdown for the Bulldogs who improved to 5-0 on the season.The Bulldogs trailed 20-7 early in the 3rd quarter and trailed by one after a Saints 19 yard field goal with 6:04 remaining. Norfolk Academy got back in the game with a 99 yard kickoff return by juniorto pull within six 20-4. It was the fourth return of the season for Foley who also added a 1-yard touchdown run and 81 yards receiving. Junior linebacker Jack Payne had over a dozen tackles to lead the Bulldogs defense.St Christopher's jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their 1st possession with a 4-play, 62-yard drive which ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from seniorto. The two connected again late in the 1st quarter from 26-yards with 1:27 to go for a 13-0 Saints lead. Nash completed 15 of 28 passes for 138 yards and two touchdown passes while adding 42 yards on the ground with two scores. Neeley had four receptions for 67 yards and two scores. Seniorhad two interceptions and eight total receptions.