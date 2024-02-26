ADVERTISEMENT

Private State Playoff Brackets

Division I

1. Paul VI
9. St Stephens St Agnes
8. Benedictine
4. Blue Ridge
12. Woodberry Forest
5. Bishop Ireton
3. Bishop O Connell
11. Flint Hill
6. St Christopher's
2. St Anne's=Belfield
10. Trinity Episcopal
7. Catholic
 
Division II

1. Miller School
9. Nansemond Suffolk
8. Virginia Episcopal
4. Peninsula Catholic
12. Fredericksburg Christian
5. Steward
3. Norfolk Collegiate
11. North Cross
6. Seton
2. Highland
10 Atlantic Shores
7. Hargrave Military
 
Division III

1. Fairfax Christian
9. Brunswick Academy
8. Immanuel Christian
4. Life Christian Academy
12. Christ Chapel
5. Grace Christian
3. The Carmel School
11. Wakefield School
6. Kenston Forest
2. Eastern Mennonite
10 Roanoke Catholic
7. King Abdullah
 
Division IV

1. Carlisle
9. Denbigh Baptist
8. Williamsburg Christian
4. Rise Academy
12. Grace Christian
5. Banner Christian
3. Hampton Christian
11. Guardian Christian
6. St Michael the Archangel
2. New Covenant
10 Stonebridge
7. Stuart Hall
 
