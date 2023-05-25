is returning to the sidelines. Terry has been named the new Head Girls Basketball Coach of the Oscar Smith Tigers in Chesapeake.Terry's last coaching gig was a rather successful one, leading Western Branch to an overall record of 215-84 (.719) in 12 seasons. His teams won at least 15 games in 11 of those 12 years at the helm, which included his final one in 2018-19 when the Bruins reached the Class 6 State Tournament quarterfinals and finished as regional runner-up to Landstown."I'm so excited to be back doing what I love and have dedicated much of my life to," Terry told VirginiaPreps.com. "I'm very appreciative of the opportunity to be coaching at a great place like Oscar Smith."Ironically, Oscar Smith's 2022-23 campaign ended in a loss to Terry's old school, where Western Branch ousted the Tigers 70-38 in the opening round of the Region 6A Tournament. That ended a 6-17 season that saw the Tigers conclude on a seven-game losing skid.