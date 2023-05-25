ADVERTISEMENT

News Troy Terry Returns to the Sidelines

Troy Terry is returning to the sidelines. Terry has been named the new Head Girls Basketball Coach of the Oscar Smith Tigers in Chesapeake.

Terry's last coaching gig was a rather successful one, leading Western Branch to an overall record of 215-84 (.719) in 12 seasons. His teams won at least 15 games in 11 of those 12 years at the helm, which included his final one in 2018-19 when the Bruins reached the Class 6 State Tournament quarterfinals and finished as regional runner-up to Landstown.

"I'm so excited to be back doing what I love and have dedicated much of my life to," Terry told VirginiaPreps.com. "I'm very appreciative of the opportunity to be coaching at a great place like Oscar Smith."

Ironically, Oscar Smith's 2022-23 campaign ended in a loss to Terry's old school, where Western Branch ousted the Tigers 70-38 in the opening round of the Region 6A Tournament. That ended a 6-17 season that saw the Tigers conclude on a seven-game losing skid.
 
