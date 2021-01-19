Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Jan. 18, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Monday, January 18, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 64, Union 55
Buffalo Gap 71, Waynesboro 62
Catholic of Virginia Beach 58, Greenbrier Christian 23
E.C. Glass 62, Rustburg 46
Floyd County 70, Pulaski County 64
Gate City 88, Lee High 48
Grafton 69, Bruton 30
Hanover 61, Patrick Henry-Ashland 48
Heritage-Lynchburg 54, Amherst County 53
Hidden Valley 59, Glenvar 55
John Battle 67, Virginia High 62
Lightridge 51, Park View-Sterling 36
Oak Hill Academy 87, iSchool of Lewisville STEM, Texas 83, 2OT
Rappahannock County 56, Madison County 38
Riverside 55, Rock Ridge 50, OT
Twin Springs 61, Holston 36
William Monroe 57, Warren County 43
York 45, Poquoson 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Auburn, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
Liberty Christian vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Brookville, ppd.
Narrows vs. Craig County, ppd.
Radford vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Staunton River vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buffalo Gap 61, Waynesboro 24
Cave Spring 52, Northside 45
E.C. Glass 55, Rustburg 24
Fort Chiswell 54, James River-Buchanan 14
Glenvar 73, Hidden Valley 15
Holston 47, Narrows 44
Louisa 69, Chancellor 49
Madison County 61, Strasburg 59
Massaponax 66, North Stafford 37
Pulaski County 71, Floyd County 31
Riverside 58, Rock Ridge 25
Spotswood 49, East Rockingham 36
Virginia High 60, John Battle 44
West Point 36, Goochland 31
William Monroe 64, Warren County 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.
Bath County vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.
Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.
Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
