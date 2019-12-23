Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Dec. 21, 2019

Here are Scores from Saturday, December 21, 2019 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball... BOYS BASKETBALL Atholton, Md. 68, Veritas Collegiate Academy 62 Blue Ridge School 78, Takoma Academy, Md. 44 Colonial Beach 63, Virginia Academy 51 Colonial Forge 47, Deep Run 45 Fairmont Heights, Md. 89, Freedom (PWC) 65 Flint Hill School 102, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 67 Hedgesville, W.Va. 50, Loudoun County 48 Highland-Warrenton 90, St. Albans, D.C. 78 Kecoughtan 77, Norcom 49 Kempsville 58, Louisa 52 King’s Fork High School 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 55 Lakeland 55, Churchland 52 Martinsburg, W.Va. 70, Brooke Point 37 Oscar Smith 83, Lake Taylor 72 Potomac, Md. 65, Potomac 55 Radford 66, Pulaski County 52 Santa Fe, Fla. 58, John Handley 33 Sierra Canyon, Calif. 66, John Marshall 55 Va. Episcopal 83, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 48 Warhill 52, Greensville County 51 Woodbridge 68, Princess Anne 59 Woodgrove 100, TJ-Alexandria 60 Woodstock Central 50, Sherando 47 Above The Rim Classic= Henrico 86, Matoaca 64 Norview 72, Carolina Academy, S.C. 50 Bobcat Classic= Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 60, Woodberry Forest 58 Country Roads Showcase= Chapmanville, W.Va. 64, Miller School 61 Flycodes Invitational= Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 69, Carlisle 52 Martinsville 63, Northside 61 William Fleming 74, Roanoke Catholic 50 Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 65, North Cross 56 Goochland Tournament= Goochland 63, Lee-Davis 60 Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Caroline 54 Greyhound Tip-Off Classic= Landstown 60, Woodside 47 Woodrow Wilson 86, Denbigh 67 Roger Bergey Classic= Heritage-Lynchburg 81, R.E. Lee-Staunton 70 Nelson County 94, Stuarts Draft 83 Peninsula Catholic 56, Eastern Mennonite 54 William Monroe 49, Luray 33 Smoky Mountain Classic= Blue Bracket= Seventh Place= Honaker 62, Gordon Central, Ga. 48 Green Bracket= Third Place= Union 58, Calvary Christian, Ky. 46 Yellow Bracket= Fifth Place= Muscle Shoals, Ala. 82, Eastside 62 Times-Dispatch Invitational= Collegiate-Richmond 57, Armstrong 51 Hopewell 64, Prince George 57 Steward School 56, Monacan 44 Trinity Episcopal 66, Life Christian 62 Trinity Christian Tournament= E.L. Haynes, D.C. 65, Fairfax Home School 45 GIRLS BASKETBALL Abingdon 81, Pulaski County 72 Alleghany 55, Heritage-Lynchburg 23 Cherokee, Ga. 57, Gate City 33 Erie McDowell, Pa. 44, Central - Wise 35 McLean 70, Flint Hill School 43 Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 43, Highland-Warrenton 41 Monacan 62, Belfry, Ky. 52 Norview 89, Nansemond River 23 Paul VI Catholic High School 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 27 Princess Anne 76, Woodbridge 28 River View, W.Va. 63, Twin Valley 37 Travelers Rest, S.C. 47, George Wythe-Wytheville 36 Virginia High 56, Tennessee, Tenn. 41 West Potomac 47, South Lakes 38 Woodrow Wilson 56, King’s Fork High School 54 Woodstock Central 58, Sherando 45 Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest= Blacksburg 41, James Monroe, W.Va. 40 Flycodes Invitational= Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 46, Spotswood 43 Smoky Mountain Classic= Green Bracket= Third Place= Union 55, Williamsburg, Ky. 44 Red Bracket= Championship= Ridgeview 55, Paintsville, Ky. 23 Consolation final= Eastside 63, Leslie Co., Ky. 47 Yellow Bracket= Fifth Place= Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 36 Times-Dispatch Invitational= Highland Springs 64, Collegiate-Richmond 24 Hopewell 56, Trinity Episcopal 52 Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, St. Gertrude 44 Steward School 51, Clover Hill 32 Trinity Christian Tournament= Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40, Cape Henry Collegiate 36 ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.