Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Dec. 21, 2019

    Here are Scores from Saturday, December 21, 2019 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...


    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Atholton, Md. 68, Veritas Collegiate Academy 62

    Blue Ridge School 78, Takoma Academy, Md. 44

    Colonial Beach 63, Virginia Academy 51

    Colonial Forge 47, Deep Run 45

    Fairmont Heights, Md. 89, Freedom (PWC) 65

    Flint Hill School 102, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 67

    Hedgesville, W.Va. 50, Loudoun County 48

    Highland-Warrenton 90, St. Albans, D.C. 78

    Kecoughtan 77, Norcom 49

    Kempsville 58, Louisa 52

    King’s Fork High School 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 55

    Lakeland 55, Churchland 52

    Martinsburg, W.Va. 70, Brooke Point 37

    Oscar Smith 83, Lake Taylor 72

    Potomac, Md. 65, Potomac 55

    Radford 66, Pulaski County 52

    Santa Fe, Fla. 58, John Handley 33

    Sierra Canyon, Calif. 66, John Marshall 55

    Va. Episcopal 83, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 48

    Warhill 52, Greensville County 51

    Woodbridge 68, Princess Anne 59

    Woodgrove 100, TJ-Alexandria 60

    Woodstock Central 50, Sherando 47

    Above The Rim Classic=

    Henrico 86, Matoaca 64

    Norview 72, Carolina Academy, S.C. 50

    Bobcat Classic=

    Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 60, Woodberry Forest 58

    Country Roads Showcase=

    Chapmanville, W.Va. 64, Miller School 61

    Flycodes Invitational=

    Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 69, Carlisle 52

    Martinsville 63, Northside 61

    William Fleming 74, Roanoke Catholic 50

    Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 65, North Cross 56

    Goochland Tournament=

    Goochland 63, Lee-Davis 60

    Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Caroline 54

    Greyhound Tip-Off Classic=

    Landstown 60, Woodside 47

    Woodrow Wilson 86, Denbigh 67

    Roger Bergey Classic=

    Heritage-Lynchburg 81, R.E. Lee-Staunton 70

    Nelson County 94, Stuarts Draft 83

    Peninsula Catholic 56, Eastern Mennonite 54

    William Monroe 49, Luray 33

    Smoky Mountain Classic=

    Blue Bracket=

    Seventh Place=

    Honaker 62, Gordon Central, Ga. 48

    Green Bracket=

    Third Place=

    Union 58, Calvary Christian, Ky. 46

    Yellow Bracket=

    Fifth Place=

    Muscle Shoals, Ala. 82, Eastside 62

    Times-Dispatch Invitational=

    Collegiate-Richmond 57, Armstrong 51

    Hopewell 64, Prince George 57

    Steward School 56, Monacan 44

    Trinity Episcopal 66, Life Christian 62

    Trinity Christian Tournament=

    E.L. Haynes, D.C. 65, Fairfax Home School 45



    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Abingdon 81, Pulaski County 72

    Alleghany 55, Heritage-Lynchburg 23

    Cherokee, Ga. 57, Gate City 33

    Erie McDowell, Pa. 44, Central - Wise 35

    McLean 70, Flint Hill School 43

    Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 43, Highland-Warrenton 41

    Monacan 62, Belfry, Ky. 52

    Norview 89, Nansemond River 23

    Paul VI Catholic High School 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 27

    Princess Anne 76, Woodbridge 28

    River View, W.Va. 63, Twin Valley 37

    Travelers Rest, S.C. 47, George Wythe-Wytheville 36

    Virginia High 56, Tennessee, Tenn. 41

    West Potomac 47, South Lakes 38

    Woodrow Wilson 56, King’s Fork High School 54

    Woodstock Central 58, Sherando 45

    Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest=

    Blacksburg 41, James Monroe, W.Va. 40

    Flycodes Invitational=

    Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 46, Spotswood 43

    Smoky Mountain Classic=

    Green Bracket=

    Third Place=

    Union 55, Williamsburg, Ky. 44

    Red Bracket=

    Championship=

    Ridgeview 55, Paintsville, Ky. 23

    Consolation final=

    Eastside 63, Leslie Co., Ky. 47

    Yellow Bracket=

    Fifth Place=

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 36

    Times-Dispatch Invitational=

    Highland Springs 64, Collegiate-Richmond 24

    Hopewell 56, Trinity Episcopal 52

    Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, St. Gertrude 44

    Steward School 51, Clover Hill 32

    Trinity Christian Tournament=

    Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40, Cape Henry Collegiate 36



    ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
