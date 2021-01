Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Jan. 16, 2021

Here are Scores from Saturday, January 16, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Albemarle 59, Monticello 41Bland County 64, Twin Valley 52Centreville 70, Oakton 36Dematha, Md. 76, John Marshall 59Fauquier 61, Liberty-Bedford 53Fluvanna 65, Western Albemarle 61Franklin County 70, James River-Buchanan 67Gate City 80, John Battle 49George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Rural Retreat 26Greenbrier Christian 58, Portsmouth Christian 47Hayfield 57, Mount Vernon 33Houston, Tenn. 86, Paul VI Catholic High School 72Indian River 87, First Christian 86J.I. Burton 73, Thomas Walker 47Massaponax 46, Colonial Forge 34Miller School 75, Hargrave Military 39Peninsula Catholic 65, Williamsburg Christian Academy 37Petersburg 71, Colonial Heights 43Radford 54, Pulaski County 17SPIRIT Home School 98, Lynchburg Home School 41Stone Bridge 55, Freedom (South Riding) 53Union 54, Abingdon 42West Springfield 46, Fairfax 45Westover Christian 61, Christian Heritage Academy 47POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Annandale vs. Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams, ccd.Bassett vs. Franklin County, ccd.James Madison vs. West Potomac, ccd.James Robinson vs. Lake Braddock, ppd.Rock Ridge vs. Woodgrove, ppd.Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.Wakefield School vs. Falls Church, ppd.Central – Wise 56, Lee High 27Chantilly 57, Westfield 39East Rockingham 58, Eastern Mennonite 31Falls Church 62, Wakefield 36Fort Chiswell 51, James River-Buchanan 19Gate City 62, John Battle 15George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Rural Retreat 40Justice High School 49, John Lewis High School 42Monticello 55, Albemarle 46Park View-Sterling 42, Manassas Park 28Paul VI Catholic High School 58, Colgan 48Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian 23Pulaski County 53, Radford 43Riverbend 59, Mountain View 28Southwest Virginia Home School 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30Stone Bridge 43, Freedom (South Riding) 25Twin Valley 54, Bland County 45Union 48, Abingdon 40Western Albemarle 54, Fluvanna 48POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams vs. Annandale, ccd.Annandale vs. George Marshall, ppd.Centreville vs. Oakton, ccd.Covington vs. Alleghany, ppd.Franklin County vs. Bassett, ppd.Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.West Potomac vs. James Madison, ccd.Woodgrove vs. Rock Ridge, ppd.... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com