Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Jan. 16, 2021

Here are Scores from Saturday, January 16, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 59, Monticello 41
Bland County 64, Twin Valley 52
Centreville 70, Oakton 36
Dematha, Md. 76, John Marshall 59
Fauquier 61, Liberty-Bedford 53
Fluvanna 65, Western Albemarle 61
Franklin County 70, James River-Buchanan 67
Gate City 80, John Battle 49
George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Rural Retreat 26
Greenbrier Christian 58, Portsmouth Christian 47
Hayfield 57, Mount Vernon 33
Houston, Tenn. 86, Paul VI Catholic High School 72
Indian River 87, First Christian 86
J.I. Burton 73, Thomas Walker 47
Massaponax 46, Colonial Forge 34
Miller School 75, Hargrave Military 39
Peninsula Catholic 65, Williamsburg Christian Academy 37
Petersburg 71, Colonial Heights 43
Radford 54, Pulaski County 17
SPIRIT Home School 98, Lynchburg Home School 41
Stone Bridge 55, Freedom (South Riding) 53
Union 54, Abingdon 42
West Springfield 46, Fairfax 45 (OT)
Westover Christian 61, Christian Heritage Academy 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annandale vs. Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams, ccd.
Bassett vs. Franklin County, ccd.
James Madison vs. West Potomac, ccd.
James Robinson vs. Lake Braddock, ppd.
Rock Ridge vs. Woodgrove, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.
Wakefield School vs. Falls Church, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central – Wise 56, Lee High 27
Chantilly 57, Westfield 39
East Rockingham 58, Eastern Mennonite 31
Falls Church 62, Wakefield 36
Fort Chiswell 51, James River-Buchanan 19
Gate City 62, John Battle 15
George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Rural Retreat 40
Justice High School 49, John Lewis High School 42
Monticello 55, Albemarle 46
Park View-Sterling 42, Manassas Park 28
Paul VI Catholic High School 58, Colgan 48
Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian 23
Pulaski County 53, Radford 43
Riverbend 59, Mountain View 28
Southwest Virginia Home School 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30
Stone Bridge 43, Freedom (South Riding) 25
Twin Valley 54, Bland County 45
Union 48, Abingdon 40
Western Albemarle 54, Fluvanna 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams vs. Annandale, ccd.
Annandale vs. George Marshall, ppd.
Centreville vs. Oakton, ccd.
Covington vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Franklin County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.
West Potomac vs. James Madison, ccd.
Woodgrove vs. Rock Ridge, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
