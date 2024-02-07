Change to Boys State Basketball Tournament

wgarlick
From the VISAA
Link to VISAA Coaches letter
We are excited to announce we will be moving our Boy’s Championship Games to the Richmond area. After 13 years of playing at Virginia State, we are moving to be in
close proximity to the Girl’s Tournament.
Only the Boy’s Championship games will be played in Richmond, higher seeds will host thru the Semi-Finals.
Below are the tentative dates for the 2023-2024 VISAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. Please mark all four dates on your calendar.
First Round Tuesday, February 27th at higher seed (5-12)
Quarter-Finals Wednesday, February 28th at higher seed
Semi-Finals Friday, March 1st at higher seed
Finals Saturday, March 2nd at Sites Below
Division II – 12:00 pm at The Steward School
Division III – 2:00 pm at The Steward School
Division IV – 4:00 pm at Benedictine College Preparatory
Division I - 6:00 pm at Benedictine College Preparatory
