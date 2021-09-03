Football Scores - 9/2/21 through 9/7/21 (WEEK 2 of 2021 Season)

matthew328826
WEEK 2:
Final Scores from the first week of the 2021 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 2, 2021 through Tuesday, September 7, 2021 - can be seen below...
Thursday, September 2, 2021:
Alexandria City 26, South Lakes 21
Atlee 48, Deep Run 0
Battlefield 21, Patriot 6
Bayside 39, First Colonial 0
Broad Run 49, Dominion 0
Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33
Chantilly 37, Falls Church 7
Currituck County, N.C. 42, Hickory 3
Deep Creek 33, Manor High School 8
George Wythe-Richmond 8, Caroline 6
George Wythe-Wytheville 14, Fort Chiswell 7
Grafton 44, Denbigh 0
Hanover 20, Monacan 7
Heritage (Leesburg) 19, Freedom (South Riding) 14
James Robinson 42, Annandale 0
John Champe 27, Briar Woods 17
Kempsville 28, Frank Cox 12
King William 60, Nandua 7
Lord Botetourt 42, Blacksburg 6
Loudoun Valley 38, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6
Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0
Midlothian 41, Prince George 40
Milton, Ga. 34, Life Christian 14
Mount Vernon 35, Justice 21
Narrows 39, Bland County 0
Northside 20, Cave Spring 12
Ocean Lakes 14, Kellam 12
Osbourn 52, Colgan 0
Park View-Sterling 20, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Lebanon 14
Phoebus 45, Menchville 6
Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville 20, OT
Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0
South County 22, Hayfield 0
Stone Bridge 32, Centreville 7
TJ-Richmond 20, Meadowbrook 6
Tallwood 21, Landstown 6
Thomas Dale 26, Lloyd Bird 7
Tuscarora 36, Rock Ridge 0
Unity Reed 22, Colonial Forge 7
Varina 34, Glen Allen 0
West Potomac 30, Wakefield 7
Westfield 30, Washington-Lee 0
Woodgrove 50, Forest Park 47
York 42, Gloucester 0
Yorktown 43, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastern View vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.
Salem-Va. Beach vs. Princess Anne, ppd.
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
