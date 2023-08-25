matthew328826
The first full Friday night of Virginia High School Football action for 2023 is here. Fans have had this date circled since State Championship Saturday wrapped up last December.
We have some Tidewater Predictions already up on the site here for free this week. That includes some highlight games on Friday and Saturday with Indian River hosting Varina as well as Lake Taylor hosting Camden of New Jersey, respectively.
There are 20 other that make 'Matt's Must-See Matchups,' to kick us off with some quick-hitter thoughts on each...
Must-See Matchups for Week 1:
Friday 8/25/23...
Highland Springs at Miramar (FL) - The Springers go take on Loren Johnson's alma mater in the Sunshine State to begin a very rigorous schedule. Miramar won its opener 21-0 and Indiana commit Shamar Meikle off the edge is a handful. But Highland Springs has the type of speed, athleticism and seasoned QB in Maryland commit Khristian Martin to win a battle away from against a national-caliber opponent. Just look back at their 26-20 comeback triumph over Julius Chambers of North Carolina last year in Charlotte as evidence.
Hatfield Says - Highland Springs 30-22
Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass - The Hilltoppers doubled up Botetourt 28-14 a season ago. New Head Coach Jamar Lovelace is breaking in a new starting QB and they also have to find a go-to receiver with Vari Gilbert graduating. Meanwhile, Botetourt is strong and massive up front, as usual, with Kesean Anderson, D.J. Toliver and a crew of others. They should keep their dual-threat QB Jakari Nicely upright and allow him the room to scoot free for big gainers in what may be a squeaker.
Hat Says - Lord Botetourt 28-27
Madison at Stone Bridge - Remember, Mickey Thompson's Bulldogs needed a field goal at the end to edge Madison, 17-16, in the 2022 opener. Some hellacious battles away his Stone Bridge team with Maryland powers Quince Orchard and Good Counsel on the schedule in mid-September. They need a strong start and more convincing win in this meeting to get tuned up for those forthcoming. Big nights from senior backs Jordan Kasier and Troy Marquez figure to be in store.
Hat Says - Stone Bridge 35-14
Westfield at Patriot - Keep an eye on Westfield QB Matthew Jenks and Patriot RB Jackson McCarter. These two could put on a show in this one. A possible x-factor is Bulldogs 2025 WR Connor Morin, younger brother of former Westfield star and Wake Forest wideout Taylor Morin.
Hat Says - Patriot 24-16
Liberty Christian at Salem - Two of the state's best running backs square off in this one as Clemson commit Gideon Davidson, a junior, leads LCA on the road against a Salem chock full of speed, highlighted by Tennessee commit Peyton Lewis. There are some questions about Salem's line, whereas LCA is not as deep. The total team speed for the Spartans along with the presence of linebacker Chris Cole, one of the country's best, can certainly be enough to swing it in the favoer of the home team in a game where there are sure to be some big plays produced, likely from each side.
Hat Says - Salem 40-26
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Brookville - It was Brookville prevailing in last year's matchup, 35-27. Of course, the Bees have some major components to replace and the matchup to watch in this one will be their running game, keyed by William & Mary commit Jor'dyn Whitelaw, against the Patriots defense that is led by Notre Dame commit Bodie Kahoun at linebacker.
Hat Says - PH-Roanoke 27-26
Massaponax at Independence - Curious to see how the Independence defense, led by All-State linebacker Jackson Thorne, slows down a Massaponax triple-option ground game that is usually on point. The Panthers will lean Donavan 'D.J.' Phillips (803 yards, 8 TD's rushing) to churn their rushing attack. First to 30 probably takes this one.
Hat Says - Independence 34-30
Briar Woods at John Champe - This has the makings to be a track meet with Brady Carmical leading a Briar Woods passing game that can operate quick with precision, while John Champe's receiving tandem of Delaware commit Greg Spiller and Cam Petrey are deadly. Champe is breaking in a new starting QB, though. Mike Burnett's Falcons might have a bit more of a well-rounded attack to win a shoot-out.
Hat Says - Briar Woods 38-33
Dinwiddie at GW-Danville - The reigning Class 4 State Champion Generals, led by dual-threat QB Harry Dalton, want to rid themselves of the taste of a loss in the opener to Glenville of Ohio by a 36-13 count. To do so, it'll be up to the defense to slow down Eagles speedster and BC commit Kemori Dixon, who can run it and catch it with the best of them.
Hat Says - Dinwiddie 42-12
Brentsville District at Sherando - The Tigers feel like they are on a mission behind reigning Region 3B Players of the Year Caleb Alexander at QB and Langston White, a William & Mary commit, at LB. Sherando is no pushover, but this is one that Brentsville should take as long as they execute, don't fall behind or turn it over a bunch.
Hat Says - Brentsville 27-17
Staunton River at Magna Vista - We'll find out quickly if I was crazy to rank Joe Favero's Warriors No. 1 in the state at the Class 3 level with 18 full or part-time starters back, nine on each side of the ball. J.J. Spriggs, a 1500-yard rusher, is one of those major contributors. Staunton River says what about us? They actually eliminated Magna Vista from the opening round of the Region 3D playoffs, 35-21, last November.
Hat Says - Magna Vista 30-20
King William at Stuarts Draft - There are only about five seniors on the roster for the Cougars of Stuarts Draft, who will need production from junior QB Landon Graber to go far in Region 2B this year. Plenty think they will. King William has a very tough schedule out of the gate and this is a tough test on the road for Scott Moore's Cavaliers.
Hat Says - Stuarts Draft 20-14
Riverheads at Central-Woodstock - Who's not excited for this one? You get the Gladiators, who dominated at the Class 1 level, moving up and hitting the road to take on a Central-Woodstock team that brings back 1200-yard rusher Tyler Forbes and leading tackler Nathan Lopez (180 stops, 12 sacks last year). Can they slow Cayden Cook-Cash? Don't rule out the team with the best last winning this game. Or these two meeting again on Thanksgiving weekend for the Region 2B crown in a re-match.
Hat Says - Central-Woodstock 21-18
George Wythe at Radford - Two All-State quarterbacks square off with Laden Clark of the Bobcats from Radford and Tandom Smith for the Maroons of George Wythe. Edge probably goes to the larger class school in Radford on its home surface.
Hat Says - Radford 24-16
Graham at Bluefield (WV) - To say that Tony Palmer's G-Men are oozing with confidence would be an understatement. They're strong up front, bring back a lot on defense and have the reigning Class 2 State Offensive Player of the Year still carrying the football in Ty'Drez Clements. They will likely need each and every one of them to contribute to take down their neighboring rival from West Virginia yet again, this time on the road.
Hat Says - Graham 35-21
Essex at Sussex Central - I have no Earthly idea what to expect in this one with Essex welcoming backing just three starters, all of which are on defense, and putting in a new starting QB who played center previously. Meanwhile, the status of one of the studs for Sussex - Anthony Cropper - seems doubtful after he sustained an injury earlier this summer. Sussex seems to be more seasoned, but Essex has had their number lately, winning five straight in the series. Perhaps the Tigers are finally due. The last Sussex win over Essex was 8-0 in 2017. We may see these two hook up again in December in the State Semis.
Hat Says - Sussex Central 15-13
Westmoreland at West Point - These are two sneaky teams at the Class 1 level that just missed out on our Preseason Top 10, but something tells me one, if not both, will make their way in it by September. Westmoreland sophomore Jaylen Burrell is blowing up as he not only has a Charlotte offer, but just added one recently from South Carolina in the SEC. If West Point can run the ball well and stop him, upper hand to them at home. Otherwise, Westmoreland probably poses a pinch more big-play potential.
Hat Says - Westmoreland 21-14
Galax at Glenvar - Coach Kevin Clifford really likes this Highlanders team, led by 6'4" sophomore QB Brody Dawyot and throwback linebacker Jack Camper. Galax welcomes back a 2000-yard rusher in Tedruhn Tucker. This has the makings to be a down to the wire battle.
Hat Says - Glenvar 27-19
Saturday 8/26/23:
Freedom-Woodbridge at Coolidge, D.C. - Coach Darryl Overton's Eagles bring back back a wealth of speed, talent and experience, headed up by QB Tristan Evans, RB Jeff Overton Jr., Indiana commit Kam Courtney and Wake Forest pledge Elijah 'E.J.' Reid. Unless the Eagles turn it over and have breakdowns defensively, it feels like pretty much any game they take the field it should be theirs to win right now. That is until someone comes up with a defensive formula to slow down a team that set the VHSL record for points in a season last year.
Hat Says - Freedom 44-20
