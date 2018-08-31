LIVE Blog - Maury (1-0) at Nansemond River

    Greetings from Arrowhead Stadium in Suffolk, where fans are being let in here at 6:30 PM and the sun is out. That's good news considering on the way over from Virginia Beach, there were plenty of lightning strikes and lots of rain.

    Tonight's matchup features the reigning Class 5, Region A Champion Nansemond River Warriors - with Justin Conyers making his debut as Head Coach - against the visiting Maury Commodores (1-0). Maury won its opener last week, 49-15, over Bethel, erasing an early deficit.

    We'll have Updates all night long here on the Blog and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports

    Of course, that's weather permitting... and you never know with Mother Nature. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 PM.
     
    About time! Ready for some action...

     
    Rashaad Williams takes the game's opening kickoff 85 yards down to the Maury 5-yard line as the home fans for Nansemond River are on their feet.

    Touchdown the very next play.
     
    How does Maury get off the mat from that majestic start by the host Warriors?
     
    Sophomore lineman Payton Payne was in on that stop to keep Lawton from lunging forward and moving the chains.
     
    After a 10-yard run from Quijoun Gordon - who earned All-State accolades at DB last year - the Maury defense is getting some solid play from its linebackers and d-line in controlling the run.

    Nansemond River will now go for it on 4th & 6 from the 34-yard line of Maury. And they aren't known for throwing it much, so it'll be interesting to see if they go to the air here.
     
    Darian Varner has been in on a couple of stops, including one for Maury with Nansemond River threatening. Following a minimal gain, the Warriors pick up a false start.

    With 6:21 to go in the opening stanza, Nansemond River is facing 3rd & Goal from the 13-yard line of Maury. But this is either two-down territory, or depending on how the Warriors feel about their kicking game, a field goal try at the least. Remember, Nansemond RIver graduated All-State kicker Evan Lomax to Hampton University after last season.
     
    On 3rd & Goal, Maury's Eric Floyd and Marquise Baldwin - transfer from Indian River - send the Nansemond River running game backwards.

    Nansemond River trots on its new kicker - Justin Borggren - and he is unable to connect on a 33-yard field goal.

    So trailing 8-0, Maury dodges a bullet and takes over at their own 20-yard line her halfway through the opening period.
     
    A 32-yard punt by Maury, meaning Nansemond River takes over at its own 33-yard line with 3:22 left in the opening quarter.

    Maury was starting to get a drive going on its second possession, as Ty Granger moved the chains on a reception on an out pattern. However, the Nansemond River defensive line cracked down on the Commodores and their run game with Payton Payne continuing to be a force in the middle. A swing pass on 3rd & 5 to KeAndre Lambert resulted in no gain.
     
    To start the 2nd quarter, a huge run from Jaden Perkins is wiped away due to a holding penalty.

    Surprisingly, the advantage up front has not been as wide as one would've thought going in for the Warriors. Also, Maury doesn't have that big of an edge on the perimeter as the Warriors have some guys with wheels - namely Williams like we saw to begin this game.
     
    Nansemond River better get #50 blocked or some of these possessions that should end with points will conclude with stops on 4th down or punts.
     
    Two tremendous cut backs by Johnson on his race to the end zone with Jones, who seemed to have a good angle on him and almost caught him.

    Nansemond River is thinking over whether to go for 2 or kick the PAT, leading 14-0 with 8:40 left in the first half.
     
    The Warriors have 19 rushes for 124 yards thus far. Maury, on the other end, hasn't had a chance to get a ground attack started. They've run the ball 4 times for a total 7 yards. Maury is pass driven and will certainly look to go to the air quite a bit, down two touchdowns.
     
    On 2nd & 8 with Maury at their own 41 - QB Alvonte Lawton goes deep to WR KeAndre Lambert. Coverage is solid from Rashaad Williams in preventing a completion.

    The Nansemond River defensive front with Payton Payne, Datron Branch and company have won the battle in the trenches to this point with relative ease.
     
    Nansemond River gets the ball back and on their first play from scrimmage, they send a player in motion and as they do have a rushing lane that you can drive a truck through. Qiujoun Gordon proceeds to capitalize with a 22-yard run to their own 42. As long as they get Darian Varner blocked down, the Nansemond River run game has been unable to break off big runs, all night long.

     
    The Maury defense is able to come up with a stop on 3rd & 11 from midfield. Darian Varner has been the main playmaker on defense for the Commodores with 4 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

    With 45.7 seconds until intermission, Maury gets the ball back at their own 30 following the Nansemond River punt. As crazy as it sounds, the Commodores have to feel great if they can somehow get in the end zone before half, considering they'd be down just one possession after being thoroughly out-played for practically the entire first half.
     
    Going to their hurry up offense, Maury is beginning to get in a rhythm for the first time all night.

    It begins with a 5-yard run from C.J. Beasley, who they later find on a screen pass. Sheridan Jones - the 4-Star prospect committed to Clemson - moves the chains on a run worth 7 yards on a jet sweep. They spread the ball around to several different options, including Ty Granger on a pass from Alvonte Lawton that picks up 12 yards.

    Maury is looking at 1st & 10 at the Nansemond River 30-yard line with 8.4 seconds till half-time. A chance to take a shot in the end zone.
     
    Older brother Devon Oakley - a former 1st Team All-State basketball player who is now a senior at Hampton University - is in attendance tonight. The home crowd has had plenty to cheer about this evening and the reigning Region 5A Champs look very strong in here in their opener.
     
    HALF - Nansemond River 15, Maury 0

    Some quick half-time numbers...

    For Nansemond River:
    JaQuelle Harrell - 9Car. 53Yds. TD
    Kevin Johnson - 5Car. 51Yds. TD
    Quijoun Gordon - 6Car. 28Yds.
    Jaden Perkins - 2Car. 22Yds.
    Rashaad Williams - 1KR for 85Yds.
    Ian Oakley - INT
    11 different Warriors with at least one tacle

    Warriors - 26 plays, all runs, for 160 yards. No pass attempts. 4 penalties for 20 yards. No turnovers.


    For Maury:
    Alvonte Lawton - 6-10 for 43Yds. 0-1TD/Int. ratio
    Ty Granger - 2Rec. 20Yds.
    KeAndre Lambert - 2Rec. 9Yds.
    C.J. Beasley - 3Car. 10Yds; 1Rec. 10Yds.
    Darian Varner - 7 Tackles (6 Solo), 4TFL

    Commodores - 19 play for 55 yards; 9 rushes for 12 yards; 6-10 for 43 yards, 1 intercept. 2 penalties for 6 yards. 1 turnover.
     
    Before we get the 2nd half underway, with Maury receiving the kickoff from Nansemond River, now would be a good time to salute the job the Warriors o-line has done in opening running game. Granted, they've had trouble blocking Mr. Varner, but outside of that, they've been rock solid all evening.

    Let's shout out this unit, three of whom will be slated to return in 2019...

    #78 LT - Tavione Ruffin (SOPH)
    #62 LG - Eric Handler (SR)
    #70 C - Darrick Adickes (SR)
    #56 RG - Joeziah Autrey (JR)
    #71 RT - Rasawn Washington (JR)
     
    Even though they had the turnover to end the half, Maury was able to move the ball before the break and that has carried over with some confidence to begin the 2nd half.

    Rather bold, the Commodores come out of an empty set to begin the half and QB Alvonte Lawton hits KeAndre Lambert for 5 yards. They then go trips and it's a ball batted up into the air, appeared to be intercepted by JaQuelle Harrell for a moment, but he cannot hold on for the takeaway. Regardless, a personal foul penalty moves Maury into Nansemond River territory.

    On 2nd & 9 from the NR 39 - QB Lawton scrambles away for a gain of 31 yards, inside the Warriors 10.

    What we've seen is, with Maury going to 3, 4 and even 5 receiver sets, the Warriors aren't bringing pressure with Maury's quick pass game and receivers that can make plays after the catch. They're trying to match up with them, and Maury has them on their heels a bit. It'll be interesting to see what adjustment the Nansemond River defense makes going forward.
     
    Little perplexed why Maury goes to a bunch look on 1st & Goal from the 8 and 2nd & Goal from 8, not trying to throw. Granted, the area to work with is more condensed when you get inside the 10, but they could've had a better chance to score in my opinion.

    On 3rd & Goal from the 8 - the pass in the end zone is incomplete, looked to be intended for Lambert with Williams covering.
     
    8:47 left 3rdQ - Nansemond River 15, Maury 3. Lucas Weber 25-yard field goal gets the Commodores on the board.

    An important stand by the Nansemond River defense to hold them to 3 instead of giving them a touchdown with a chance to make it a one possession ballgame.
     
    Maury recovers an onside kick with Mark Hill. So the Commodores steal a possession and that could be enormous in this comeback bid. Maury takes over at the Nansemond RIver 49-yard line and with plenty of time - 8:44 remaining in the 3rd quarter.
     
    Even though it's 4th & 1, Maury has their screen and quick passing game clicking. Dyrri McCain and his staff are dialing up some great opportunities through the air.
     
    Lambert - the nephew of former Maury standout and NFL Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor (who also starred at Virginia Tech) - made several defenders look silly on that one. It's easy to see why he's so coveted by Power 5 programs. Only a junior, Class of 2020, too.
     
    Just a hunch, but Nansemond River will be practicing extra on special teams next week in prep for Hickory.
     
    The action is getting wild here in Suffolk, folks!
     
    Cobb is a newcomer to the Warriors, transferring over from Lakeland in the off-season. He had a strong sophomore campaign and is a pass rush threat off the edge in that OLB/DE role.
     
    It's amazing what a couple of nice drives on offense can do for a team's defense, and for the Commodores it has injected new life into that group.
     
    End 3rdQ - Nansemond River 15, Maury 9. Commodores close the period by converting a 3rd & 7 with QB Alvonte Lawton scrambling for 9 yards. Commodores will begin the 4thQ at the Nansemond 45-yard line.

    We're seeing Alvonte Lawton do damage with is legs - 13 rushes for 58 yards - along with completing 14 of 21 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Lawton was 8 of 11 for 70 yards in that last period.
     
    Dae Dae Evans gains 16 yards on the pass from Alvonte Lawton to move the Commodores inside the Nansemond River 30-yard line.

    Not needing to use Sheridan Jones (Clemson commit at corner) much of the night, Coach McCain and his staff decide to take a shot in the end zone with him and it works, drawing a pass interference that puts them in the red zone, at the Nansemond 15-yard line.
     
    On 3rd & 10 from the Nansemond 15 - QB Alvonte Lawton of Maury takes the high snap, but pushes forward for a hard-fought gain of 8.

    4th & 2 now for the Commodores at the NR 7.
     
    Most everyone in the stadium knew that Maury as going to #2 - KeAndre Lambert - and Alvonte Lawton didn't hesitate.

     
    After another squib kick, Nansemond River takes over at their own 40 as they recover it this time. I was a little bit surprised Maury tried it for a third time, even though they recovered the last two.

    Believe it or not, this is only the second possession of the 2nd half for Nansemond River.
     
    On 1st & 10 at own 40 - Nansemond River Quijoun Gordon gains 6, tackled by Dae Dae Evans.

    On 2nd & 4 at own 46 - Gordon gains 2 out of the full house look with #50 Darian Varner making the stop.

    It's 3rd & 2 at their own 48 - Gordon is stopped short by Varner.

    It's 4th & 1 at their own 49 - decision time for 1st year Head Coach Justin Conyers of the Warriors... and I believe he'll go for it.

    QB sneak maybe?
     
