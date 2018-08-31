LIVE Blog - Maury (1-0) at Nansemond River

Greetings from Arrowhead Stadium in Suffolk, where fans are being let in here at 6:30 PM and the sun is out. That's good news considering on the way over from Virginia Beach, there were plenty of lightning strikes and lots of rain. Tonight's matchup features the reigning Class 5, Region A Champion Nansemond River Warriors - with Justin Conyers making his debut as Head Coach - against the visiting Maury Commodores (1-0). Maury won its opener last week, 49-15, over Bethel, erasing an early deficit. We'll have Updates all night long here on the Blog and via Twitter @ hatfieldsports Of course, that's weather permitting... and you never know with Mother Nature. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 PM.