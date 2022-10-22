Blog LIVE Game Blog - Green Run (7-0) at Salem-VB (5-2)

Greetings from Salem High in Virginia Beach, where the host Sun Devils at 5-2 overall take on the visiting Green Run Stallions, who check in at 7-0 overall.

It's a gorgeous 65-degree, sunny Saturday here in October and kick-off comes your way at 2 PM EST.

We'll have updates here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports

Below was our snapshot preview on the VIP Board for this game with Predictions...


Green Run (7-0) at Salem-VB (5-2) . . . There’s a lot of spice and intrigue to this one. For starters, interim Salem Head Coach Mark Hall is a former Green Run All-Region performer who went on to play his College Football at UVA. As recent as last year, he was an assistant for a Stallions team that won its first regional title in school history and continues to put up eye-popping numbers, averaging 48 points per game on the season.

Two of the area’s best passers go head-to-head with Green Run senior signal caller Kevin White and Salem sophomore Jason ‘Scooter’ Williams. White figures to have more receiving threats at his disposal, namely with highly regarded junior prospects Keylen ‘Brodie’ Adams and Tasean Young-Stieff. Many are also looking forward to the matchup in the trenches, where Salem sophomore DE Ari Watford is one of the nation’s best recruits and Green Run mammoth freshman tackle Thomas Wilder is beginning to turn heads.

Salem can keep this close if they’re able to effectively run the football and convert third downs, which Bayside did two Saturdays ago in building a 7-0 lead on the Stallions late in the second quarter. The biggest key will be protecting the football and getting their defense to disrupt the timing of a lethal Green Run air attack engineered by White.

Matt Hatfield Says - Green Run 36-20
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 28-18
 
Salem has come out with an offensive game-plan very similar to what Bayside did a couple weeks ago and that is establish the run game, chew the clock and keep this explosive Green Run offense averaging 48 points per game watching from the sidelines. Junior Zacari Rogers breaks off runs of 7, 14 and 5 yards as the Sun Devils have marched into Green Run territory at the Stallions 30.

On 2nd & 5, it's Green Run junior SS/LB Tyler Baker making a tackle for loss of 3. But on 3rd & 8, the Sun Devils respond with sophomore Ravon Moore bursting ahead for 10 yards. That moves the sticks.

The first pass of the day for Salem sophomore QB Jason 'Scooter' Williams is tipped and nearly intercepted. It goes through the hands of DB Milton Ferguson of Green Run. On 2nd & 10, Moore gains 3 more. Then on 3rd & 7 from the Stallions 20, it's a first down run from Rogers of 7 yards.

Can the Sun Devils finish this drive that's in the red zone by getting in the end zone?
 
The Green Run defense clamps down on the run in the red zone, limiting Ravon Moore to a gain of 1 on 2nd & 8 with Tyler Baker and Zakai Hall combining to make a first stop. The 3rd & 7 pass from Jason 'Scooter' Williams falls incomplete.

So with 6:35 to go in the opening quarter, the first big decision of the day for interim Head Coach Mark Hall and he elects to bring out the field goal unit.
 
Sure, the Sun Devils would've preferred 7 instead of 3, but taking the early lead boosts confidence. Now Green Run will look to respond immediately with its quick-strike offense, engineered by the area's leading passer in Kevin White.

Of note - - the Stallions are without one of their top defensive players today in Caleb Turner, who had the game-clinching pick-six in the season-opening win over Kempsville.

Touchback has the Stallions begin at their own 20.
 
Green Run's first play from scrimmage sees the Stallions come out in Trips left and with the focus on the speedy wide receivers, QB Kevin White darts off for a 22-yard run on a draw. The next play is a 3-yard run with Damai Palmer as they are approaching midfield.

Grant Gaffney comes up with a huge sack for the Salem defense on 2nd & 15. It's a loss of 7. White then scrambles for 8 yards on 3rd & long with Fabian Wells stringing him out of bounds.

The Stallions punt it away and it's downed at the 11 of Salem with 4:03 to go in the first quarter as the Sun Devils try to increase their 3-0 lead.
 
Salem runs for 13 yards with Zacari Rogers. Then after two plays netting no yards, it's QB Jason 'Scooter' Williams completing his first pass of the afternoon on a wonderful jump-ball grab by Jahrell Walton with Knahlij Harrell draped over him. It's worth 12 yards to push them up to their own 36. Then Ravon Moore runs for 8 yards and 10 more.

From the Green Run 46, it's Devin Wright and Zakai Hall dropping Moore for a loss of 3. That will take us to the end of the first period, where the Sun Devils have it 2nd & 13 from the Stallions 49-yard line.
 
1st Quarter Time of Possession
Salem - 9:34
GR - 2:26

Not good news for Green Run as the second quarter gets underway. Following a penalty on Salem to put them back on their side of the field for 2nd & 20 from the 44, massive d-tackle Jeremiah Jusino is helped off the field with an injury.
 
Hit with a delay of game penalty, Salem takes a shot down the field on 2nd & 25 from their own 39 and it's incomplete out of bounds. This might be a good spot to just run a sweep or trick play that if it results in a turnover, it's down the field and acts like a punt.

Jason Williams tries to hit Adam Martin on a vertical shot, but is well-covered by Kaevon Blanding, who is able to deflect the pass and force Christian Lukert on to punt for Salem with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter.

Tasean Young-Stieff returns the punt for Green Run 24 yards to the Salem 44 with 10:11 to go in the second period.
 
After a run of 4 by Damari Palmer, the Stallions see wideout Tasean Young-Stieff slip in the backfield on the handoff and it results in a loss of 4. That brings up 3rd & 10 from the Salem 44. A nice idea as they get Keylen 'Brodie' Adams on the move from the backfield backside and he makes a defender miss on his way to a 12-yard reception from QB Kevin White to move the chains.

From the Salem 32, it's a pitch to WR Jayden Anderson and sophomore DE Ari Watford makes his best play of the afternoon thus far with a tackle for loss. On 2nd & 13, there's a pre-snap penalty. That false start backs the Stallions up to the 40 of the Sun Devils. Kevin White takes a shot in the end zone and it's incomplete. Coming off the edge, Watford absolutely levels White. One more hit like that on the QB could end the day for the talented passer, so the o-line better step up in a hurry.
 
An enormous play for Green Run on 3rd & 18 from the Salem 40-yard line as Tasean Young-Stieff hauls in the Kevin White pass and shows some moves to navigate up the field and pick up 26 yards down to the Sun Devils 14.

We could look back at that one as a game-changing play. Consecutive penalties - holding and false start - backs the Stallions up to the Salem 25 with 5:40 and counting in the first half. White's pass in the end zone on a vertical shot intended for Jeremiah Cuffee is broken up by Jahrell Walton, bringing up 3rd & 21.
 
Exactly what HC Mark Hall and DC Joe Ripa wanted to see from their defense. Now the Sun Devils know they can't have a quick 3 & out before the half and give Green Run a chance to score before intermission.
 
A holding penalty backs Salem up to their own 9, where Ravon Moore rushes for 6 yards and then adds another yard. Here's a critical 3rd & 12 from their own 16 for the Sun Devils, not wanting to turn it over or give Green Run a short field.
 
