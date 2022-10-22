Greetings from Salem High in Virginia Beach, where the host Sun Devils at 5-2 overall take on the visiting Green Run Stallions, who check in at 7-0 overall.



It's a gorgeous 65-degree, sunny Saturday here in October and kick-off comes your way at 2 PM EST.



Green Run (7-0) at Salem-VB (5-2) . . . There’s a lot of spice and intrigue to this one. For starters, interim Salem Head Coach Mark Hall is a former Green Run All-Region performer who went on to play his College Football at UVA. As recent as last year, he was an assistant for a Stallions team that won its first regional title in school history and continues to put up eye-popping numbers, averaging 48 points per game on the season.



Two of the area’s best passers go head-to-head with Green Run senior signal caller Kevin White and Salem sophomore Jason ‘Scooter’ Williams. White figures to have more receiving threats at his disposal, namely with highly regarded junior prospects Keylen ‘Brodie’ Adams and Tasean Young-Stieff. Many are also looking forward to the matchup in the trenches, where Salem sophomore DE Ari Watford is one of the nation’s best recruits and Green Run mammoth freshman tackle Thomas Wilder is beginning to turn heads.



Salem can keep this close if they’re able to effectively run the football and convert third downs, which Bayside did two Saturdays ago in building a 7-0 lead on the Stallions late in the second quarter. The biggest key will be protecting the football and getting their defense to disrupt the timing of a lethal Green Run air attack engineered by White.



Matt Hatfield Says - Green Run 36-20

Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 28-18