Greetings from Beard-DeLong-Easley Field at Oscar Smith High School, where tonight it's the Tigers (3-0) playing host to the visiting Nansemond River Warriors (2-0).



We'll have updates all evening long for you here on the Blog and via Twitter or 'X' @hatfieldsports



Before we get to that, my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast partner on CoVA Sports TV, Coach Ed Young, and I disagree on who wins this one tonight...





Nansemond River (2-0) at Oscar Smith (3-0) . . .



A year ago, the Warriors of Nansemond River rolled up 475 total yards with 242 through the air and 233 on the ground on its way to beating Oscar Smith 42-28. It ended a 19-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with the Tigers, who hadn’t lost to Nansemond River prior since 2002. A couple of players that found the end zone for the Warriors in that game, such as Taivon Douglas and Josiah Johnson, will be on the field in this one, but the same can be said for Oscar Smith, which got a 90-yard kickoff return to the house from Buffalo commit Alvin ‘Trey’ Jones that night to go with his 51-yard scoring reception.



We’ve got ourselves a nice quarterback duel here between Nansemond River’s Tyrell Grant Jr. (36 of 48 for 393 yards, 6-1 TD/Int. ratio) and Oscar Smith sophomore triggerman Lonnie Andrews III, who has connected on 27 of 48 passes for 397 yards and a 4-2 TD/Int. ratio. Each has a host of supporting weapons in the playmaker depart with Melvin Brown over 200 yards rushing already, while Oscar Smith’s thunder and lightning combo of Brando Nesbit and Ty’jae Curtis has produced 430 yards on the ground with 8 TD’s.



Xavier Gresham and Calvin Holloway have combined for seven sacks for a Warriors team that is becoming more and more physical on each side of the ball. They’ve given up just 21 points through two wins, over Bethel and Deep Creek. Meanwhile, the Oscar Smith defense has yielded 22 points with a recent shutout of Great Bridge and they have playmakers at each level, including two highly regarded DB’s already headed to the next level in Jahmari DeLoatch (Cincinnati) and Jaden Dabbs (Army).



For Nansemond River to beat Oscar Smith for a second straight year, it’s going to require their offensive line keeping the pocket clean for Grant and keeping the Smith receiving talent on the perimeter, such as Jones and big-time junior talent Travis Johnson, at bay.



Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 30-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Nansemond River 28-24