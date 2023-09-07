Greetings from Darling Stadium on this hot and humid Thursday night. While the NFL season kicks off tonight with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Detroit Lions, we have Peninsula District football action with temperatures above 90 degrees - and the heat index at triple-digits.



It's the Warwick Raiders at 2-0 taking on the 1-1 Kecoughtan Warriors.



We'll have updates here and via X or Twitter @hatfieldsports and here.



Before we begin, a quick review of our write-up and Predictions earlier on the V.I.P. Board...





Warwick (2-0) at Kecoughtan (1-1) . . . After dropping seven straight in the series from 2012-18, the Warwick Raiders have beaten Kecoughtan in each of the past four meetings, which includes an 8-7 escape in October of 2021. Since allowing a touchdown on the opening kickoff at Grassfield to begin the season, Warwick has outscored its foes 95-0. Kecoughtan was on its way to a 2-0 start before allowing Granby to put together an 80-yard touchdown drive in a span of 1:33 late in the fourth quarter in a 26-24 loss last Thursday. It will be a long night for the Warriors defense, unless they find an answer for Warwick QB Eduardo Rios Jr., who is completing nearly 84% of his passes through two games.



Matt Hatfield Says – Warwick 34-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Warwick 24-12