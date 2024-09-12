Greetings grom Sanford B. Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg on this pleasant Thursday night in September as the Warhill Lions (1-1) play host to the York Falcons (1-0).



We'll have updates here on the Blog + via Twitter or 'X' as they call it @hatfieldsports



Before we get going with Warhill kicking off to York to start, let's go through our Predictions and mini Preview from the game...





York (1-0) at Warhill (1-1) . . . It was a tale of two weeks for Warhill, which went from blasting Manor 68-0 to getting routed 35-0 by Matoaca. They’ve done quite well lately against York. After dropping each of the first nine meetings all-time, the Lions have won five of the past seven encounters, including a 48-0 shutout last September. Solid kicking from Sebastian Benitez-Marrero in going 3 for 3 on extra points helped York as they erased an early deficit and cruised to a 21-6 win over Gloucester. A.J. Wilson threw touchdown passes to Conner Lawson and JeMarcus Tyler. What this game may ultimately come down to his how well Warhill can run the ball with Maximus Schill and Isaiah Rembert against the York defensive front, headed up by four-year starter Xavier Ransome.



Matt Hatfield Says – Warhill 24-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Warhill 29-26 (OT)