News Poquoson has forfeited game vs. York

Poquoson has forfeited game vs. York

Discussion started by matthew328826, Sep 12, 2019 at 4:31 PM.

  matthew328826

    matthew328826
    Staff
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,197
    Likes Received:
    426
    The Poquoson High School football team will forfeit Friday’s game against York High because of video circulating on social media.

    The video reportedly shows Poquoson players using racist language.

    Poquoson School Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Parish made the decision to forfeit the game and sent 10 On Your Side the following statement:

    “The language and behavior in these videos have no place in our schools or in our community. We find it abhorrent, and, while these videos were created outside of school, we are taking action within the scope of our Code of Conduct and under division policy.

    One action that we are taking is to forfeit Friday’s game against York High. While we know some will be disappointed, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep our students safe. We also have a responsibility to help our students understand that behavior has consequences."

    Poquoson won its season opener, 42-6 over Southampton, to give longtime Head Coach Elliott Duty his 100th career win. York also was victorious in its first game, defeating Gloucester 17-13 this past Monday night.

    York is next scheduled to host Lafayette on September 20th, while Poquoson's next scheduled game is slated for September 19th at Tabb.
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 4:31 PM
  Bo Bob

    Bo Bob
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2016
    Messages:
    417
    Likes Received:
    484
    Wow!
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 5:41 PM
  Lafayette

    Lafayette
    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2001
    Messages:
    3,004
    Likes Received:
    735
    Probably the right decision but the video per Wavy news down here had some football players and non players taking part and calling out York. I don’t know if you penalize the entire team for some players. The article did not say the number of players involved. It also affects other teams in 3A as a contender in York gets a free pass for a key game. Over reaction to an off school property party that went off the rails?
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 7:07 PM
  Fairlawncat

    Fairlawncat
    Joined:
    Nov 24, 2018
    Messages:
    184
    Likes Received:
    145
    Punishing the entire team, the entire fanbase, the parents of the players is the wrong decision. Punishing those who did wrong, but punishing those (the overwhelming majority) who did nothing wrong is sad. For example, a junior right tackle or a senior WR, etc, who was studying when the event occurred, or at Church with his family when the event occurred, etc. That kid and his family did nothing to deserve that.
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 7:12 PM
    Scagmowers and Lafayette like this.
  Baseball215

    Baseball215
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2016
    Messages:
    649
    Likes Received:
    240
    Agree, you also got to look at what kind of atmosphere this would have caused at the game the kid that was at church could have ended up in a brawl in middle of field. Very tuff call for an administrator.
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 7:39 PM
  GKKING

    GKKING
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 10, 2004
    Messages:
    1,469
    Likes Received:
    146
    Without seeing the video, still not a tough call at all, suspend the players involved only for that game. SHE SHOULDNT HAVE PUNISHED EVERYONE for the action of a few. Wasn’t made at school. Terrible decision on her part.
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 8:25 PM
    Last edited: Sep 12, 2019 at 8:39 PM
  Lafayette

    Lafayette
    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2001
    Messages:
    3,004
    Likes Received:
    735
    One would of thought the players parents, fans and coaches would have insisted on your approach and reigned in their Superintendent to some degree. Poquoson school is 92% white and 1% black, one doesn’t think some off the rail racist comments at a teenage party in today’s environment would not occur? Punish yes, but not the easy punish everyone.
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 8:40 PM
  GKKING

    GKKING
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 10, 2004
    Messages:
    1,469
    Likes Received:
    146
    If my kid wasn’t playing because of the actions of others and something said not on school grounds. Well lets say a teacher(s) was/were to be suspended for his/their actions away from school on social media. Would you suspend anyone else who is not involved, like say a principal or superintendent.
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 8:51 PM
  Gridiron1960

    Gridiron1960
    Joined:
    Jul 23, 2019
    Messages:
    24
    Likes Received:
    14
    Wow, I hated group punishment in school by teachers & this decision was not well thought out. Punish those in video but not the entire team.
     
    Sep 12, 2019 at 8:59 PM
