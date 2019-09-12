News Poquoson has forfeited game vs. York

The Poquoson High School football team will forfeit Friday’s game against York High because of video circulating on social media. The video reportedly shows Poquoson players using racist language. Poquoson School Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Parish made the decision to forfeit the game and sent 10 On Your Side the following statement: “The language and behavior in these videos have no place in our schools or in our community. We find it abhorrent, and, while these videos were created outside of school, we are taking action within the scope of our Code of Conduct and under division policy. One action that we are taking is to forfeit Friday’s game against York High. While we know some will be disappointed, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep our students safe. We also have a responsibility to help our students understand that behavior has consequences." Poquoson won its season opener, 42-6 over Southampton, to give longtime Head Coach Elliott Duty his 100th career win. York also was victorious in its first game, defeating Gloucester 17-13 this past Monday night. York is next scheduled to host Lafayette on September 20th, while Poquoson's next scheduled game is slated for September 19th at Tabb.