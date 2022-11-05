matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 13,633
-
- 674
-
- 113
En route to Darling Stadium in Hampton following my 757 Saturday Sports Talk show on ESPN Radio 94.1 - which airs 10 AM to 12 Noon each Saturday (shameless plug).
The reigning Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith Tigers (8-0) play the defending Class 3 State Champion Phoebus Phantoms (9-0) in a much-anticipated showdown.
Want to watch it? You can online via the Hampton Media Network on YouTube below. There are some static issues, so I'd strongly encourage turning your volume down.
The reigning Class 6 State Champion Oscar Smith Tigers (8-0) play the defending Class 3 State Champion Phoebus Phantoms (9-0) in a much-anticipated showdown.
Want to watch it? You can online via the Hampton Media Network on YouTube below. There are some static issues, so I'd strongly encourage turning your volume down.