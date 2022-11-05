

On 4th & 7 from the 40, Oscar Smith is able to complete a pass that is deflected by Phantoms defender Anthony Reddick, caught by a Tigers receiver... but he's short of the sticks.



The Phantoms take over at their own 35 with 9:29 to go and leading 56-0.



The defense - which as a starting unit has not allowed a touchdown all season - has been absolutely smothering from game one to now. Mychal McMullin up front has been a beast with Reddick on the edge, and then when you get to the second level of the defense, Jordan Bass simply disrupts things in a different way than others.