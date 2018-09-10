Game Recap Bethel Comes Back to defeat Menchville

    Tyra Brewington-Parker scored two touchdowns to help the Bethel Bruins to a 21-12 comeback win over the Menchville Monarchs.

    The Bruins trailed 12-7 heading into the 4th quarter when a weather delay halted to the game. When the game resumed in the 4th quarter, Isaiah Smith found Caleb Beard for a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Bethel a 13-12 lead.

    Brewington-Parker added a 65-yard touchdown run with under four minutes remaining to secure the Bruins 1st win of the season.

    Javoni Hales scored both touchdowns for Menchville with the 1st one coming on a 55-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and the 2nd coming on a 3-yard touchdown run with 2;34 to go in the 3rd quarter.

