Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Jan. 4, 2021

Here are Scores from Monday, January 4, 2021 - as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Annandale 72, Fairfax 50
Chilhowie 63, Holston 59
Colgan 52, C.D. Hylton 51
Edison 55, Wakefield 53
Falls Church 55, TJ-Richmond 46
Fluvanna 74, Orange County 68
Franklin 45, Cumberland 40 (OT)
Freedom (South Riding) 52, Woodgrove 35
Freedom (W) 58, Gar-Field 52
Lake Braddock 91, West Potomac 56
Manassas Park 76, Warren County 46
Oakton 66, James Robinson 63
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Rural Retreat 40
Rock Ridge 72, Potomac Falls 52
Skyline 55, William Monroe 50
South Lakes 60, James Madison 54
Stone Bridge 52, Riverside 38
W.T. Woodson 77, Langley 54
Washington-Liberty 59, Chantilly 51
Westfield 57, Herndon 46
Woodstock Central 49, Brentsville 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blue Ridge School vs. North Cross, ppd.
Cave Spring vs. Salem, ppd.
Craig County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
GW-Danville vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.
Liberty Christian vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Narrows vs. Bath County, ccd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
South County vs. Hayfield, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 54, Union 46
Chantilly 68, Washington-Lee 19
Chilhowie 48, Holston 38
Colgan 65, C.D. Hylton 31
Cumberland 61, Franklin 17
Edison 42, Wakefield 25
Fairfax 45, Annandale 19
Forest Park 61, Potomac 59
George Marshall 68, John Lewis High School 26
Honaker 61, Lebanon 25
Hopewell 44, Prince George 30
James Madison 69, South Lakes 43
James Monroe 47, Skyline 42
Langley 43, W.T. Woodson 19
Oakton 49, James Robinson 35
Orange County 57, Fluvanna 52
Potomac Falls 46, Rock Ridge 13
Stone Bridge 53, Riverside 47
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 61, Strasburg 56
Victory Christian Academy 48, Great Hope Baptist 29
Warren County 36, Manassas Park 26
West Potomac 56, Lake Braddock 27
Westfield 57, Herndon 50
William Monroe 47, Skyline 42
Woodgrove 69, Freedom (South Riding) 37
Yorktown 60, Mount Vernon 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Giles, ppd.
Bath County vs. Narrows, ccd.
Christiansburg vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Craig County, ccd.
Hayfield vs. South County, ppd.
Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Salem vs. Cave Spring, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
