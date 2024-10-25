ADVERTISEMENT

Bruton 9 York 6 Final

Bruton improves to 8-0 with a 9-6 win over York in a defensive struggle at Bruton High School. The Panthers defense limited the Falcons to less than 200 yards and they kept them from reaching the endzone.

Bruton won the toss and decided to receive the kickoff, but they threw an interception on the 1st play from scrimmage. York took advantage of the turnover by driving 53 yards on 13 plays which ended with a 24-yard field goal.

Special teams was the Falcons undoing in the 2nd quarter. The Falcons missed a 39-yard field goal then a muffed punt was recovered by Bruton giving the Panthers the ball in York territory.

Senior quarterback Ashton Bell threw deep to sophomore Khalon Murrell for 36 yards to the York 5-yard line. Bell crossed the goal line on 4th-and-1 with 1:24 remaining before halftime. The extra point was missed and Bruton lead 6-3 at halftime.

York tied the game at 6-6 with a 39-yard field goal with 3:24 remaining in the 3rd period.

Bruton punted from the York 35 and forced the Falcons to start from their own 2-yard line. Bruton took over at the York 38. A pass interference against Murrell and a 9-yard reception by Murrell help to setup the 31-yard go ahead field goal by Aidyn Smith with 6:02 remaining.

York made a 1st down but were stopped on 4th-and-1 from the Bruton 44-yard line. The Panthers ran out the final three minutes to keep their undefeated season intact.

Both offenses were limited by the opposing defenses. Junior running back Peter Henderson led the Bruton offense with 62 yards while junior Darrin Banks-Harrold ran for 40 yards. York sophomore Anthony Custis had 72 yards.

Senior defensive lineman Cre’shawn Keitt led the Bruton defense with two sacks.



Latest posts

