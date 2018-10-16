Football Scores - 10/15/18 through 10/20/18

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Oct 16, 2018 at 12:41 AM.

    Final Scores from the ninth week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia...

    Monday, October 15, 2018:
    Arcadia 58, Washington, Md. 19
    Bath County 20, Craig County 14, OT
    Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Chincoteague 7
    Deep Run 49, TJ-Richmond 9
    Essex 28, Colonial Beach 14
    Franklin 18, Sussex Central 14
    Fuqua School 43, Portsmouth Christian 42
    Glen Allen 35, John Marshall 6
    Green Run 27, Kempsville 18
    Hanover 30, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28
    Henrico 28, Varina 27
    Heritage-Newport News 19, Warwick 17
    King William 39, Mathews 0
    Lafayette 44, New Kent 7
    Mills Godwin 14, Hermitage 13
    Northumberland 18, Washington & Lee 13
    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Cave Spring 13
    Rappahannock County 46, Richmond Christian 12
    Southampton 52, Surry County 0
    Tunstall 27, Bassett 18
    William Byrd 38, William Fleming 14

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Buckingham County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Oct 23rd.
    Central Lunenburg vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 23rd.
    Goochland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 22nd.
    Halifax County vs. Franklin County, ppd.
    Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd. to Oct 16th.
    St. Annes-Belfield vs. Brunswick Academy, ppd. to Oct 22nd.

    Tuesday, October 16, 2018:
    GW-Danville 33, Magna Vista 12
    Poquoson 58, Grafton 6
    Rappahannock 62, Lancaster 28
    West Point 60, King & Queen 0

    Thursday, October 18, 2018:
    Graham 45, Richlands 0
    Kecoughtan 22, Warwick 19
    King William 55, Blue Ridge 16
    Maury 33, Norcom 6
    Poquoson 58, Bruton 0
    Warhill 17, York 14

    Friday, October 19, 2018:
    Abingdon 36, Ridgeview 30, 2OT
    Albemarle 14, Fluvanna 13
    Amelia County 47, Central Lunenburg 15
    Amherst County 34, Liberty Christian 21
    Annandale 41, Mount Vernon 35, 3OT
    Appomattox 24, Gretna 7
    Arcadia 38, Nandua 33
    Bassett 21, Martinsville 15
    Blacksburg 26, Hidden Valley 7
    Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Quantico 6
    Booker T. Washington 30, Norview 27
    Briar Woods 28, Potomac Falls 19
    Broad Run 51, Freedom (South Riding) 0
    Broadway 39, Waynesboro 12
    Brookville 44, Jefferson Forest 36
    Brunswick 20, Sussex Central 16
    Buckingham County 28, Bluestone 7
    Bullis, Md. 21, Episcopal 12
    C.D. Hylton 16, Battlefield 13
    Carroll County 28, Alleghany 14
    Central Wise 27, Lee High 21
    Central, Md. 39, George Mason 0
    Chancellor 58, Caroline 27
    Chantilly 42, Oakton 7
    Chatham 56, Cumberland 6
    Chilhowie 46, Eastside 7
    Churchland 17, Granby 10
    Clarke County 49, Madison County 7
    Colgan 27, Woodbridge 21
    Collegiate-Richmond 52, Fork Union Prep 22
    Courtland 49, James Monroe 7
    Covenant School 62, St. Annes-Belfield 13
    Covington 28, Eastern Montgomery 16
    Culpeper 28, Brentsville 21
    Deep Run 28, John Marshall 8
    Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 20
    Douglas Freeman 37, Hermitage 0
    E.C. Glass 46, Liberty-Bedford 15
    Essex 51, Lancaster 0
    First Colonial 27, Princess Anne 12
    Frank Cox 13, Tallwood 10
    Franklin 33, Greensville County 14
    Franklin County 16, GW-Danville 14
    Freedom (Woodbridge) 48, Potomac 26
    Fuqua School 50, Randolph-Macon 6
    Galax 56, Auburn 7
    Gar-Field 24, Forest Park 21, OT
    George Marshall 42, Lee-Springfield 14
    George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Bland County 9
    Glen Allen 21, Mills Godwin 7
    Glenvar 38, Giles 6
    Goochland 41, Randolph Henry 0
    Grassfield 29, Hickory 7
    Grayson County 14, Fort Chiswell 7
    Great Bridge 38, Western Branch 15
    Greenbrier Christian 55, Kenston Forest 38
    Hargrave Military 61, Fishburne Military 0
    Harrisonburg 35, Fort Defiance 7
    Hayfield 53, West Potomac 13
    Henrico 41, Hanover 28
    Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Rustburg 22
    Heritage-Newport News 20, Menchville 18
    Highland Springs 44, Atlee 0
    Isle of Wight Academy 41, Christchurch 12
    J.I. Burton 40, Castlewood 6
    James Wood 44, Fauquier 14
    John Battle 26, Gate City 21
    John Champe 49, Rock Ridge 14
    Justice 36, TJ-Alexandria 14
    Kellam 23, Green Run 6
    Kettle Run 33, Liberty-Bealeton 14
    Lafayette 57, Jamestown 0
    Lake Braddock 41, Fairfax 13
    Lake Taylor 63, Woodrow Wilson 14
    Lakeland 6, King's Fork 0
    Langley 28, Washington-Lee 14
    Lord Botetourt 24, Northside 20
    Loudoun County 33, Dominion 8
    Louisa 36, Orange County 12
    Luray 30, Page County 6
    Magna Vista 13, Tunstall 7
    Manassas Park 49, Warren County 28
    Manchester 51, Clover Hill 21
    Marion 34, Tazewell 20
    Massaponax 31, Stafford 6
    Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 7
    Midlothian 26, Cosby 7
    Monacan 19, Lloyd Bird 14
    Mountain View 21, Riverbend 7
    Nansemond River 41, Deep Creek 7
    Narrows 56, Craig County 20
    New Kent 23, Smithfield 22
    Norfolk Academy 33, St. John Paul the Great 20
    Norfolk Christian 38, Nansemond-Suffolk 22
    North Stafford 49, Brooke Point 0
    Northampton 45, Col. Richardson, Md. 43, OT
    Northumberland 35, Colonial Beach 34
    Nottoway 33, Prince Edward County 13
    Ocean Lakes 56, Kempsville 12
    Park View-South Hill 53, Surry 12
    Patrick County 38, Halifax County 7
    Patrick Henry-Ashland 13, Armstrong 8
    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 15
    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38, Christiansburg 13
    Patriot 41, Osbourn 20
    Paul VI 30, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 24
    Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0
    Pikeville, Ky. 47, Grundy 8
    Portsmouth Christian 33, Broadwater Academy 0
    Powhatan 53, Monticello 21
    Prince George 28, Colonial Heights 6
    Radford 31, James River-Buchanan 13
    Raleigh St. David's, N.C. 52, Southampton Academy 8
    Rappahannock 27, Washington & Lee 6
    Riverheads 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 10
    Riverside 17, Loudoun Valley 12
    Roanoke Catholic 42, North Cross 22
    Rural Retreat 40, Northwood 8
    Rye Cove 50, Twin Valley 48
    Salem 45, Cave Spring 13
    Sherando 42, Handley 0
    South County 17, James Robinson 14
    South Lakes 42, McLean 7
    Southampton 52, Windsor 0
    Spotswood 35, Rockbridge County 7
    Spotsylvania 35, King George 21
    Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47, Osbourn Park 6
    Strasburg 47, Nelson County 7
    T.C. Williams 49, Edison 20
    TJ-Richmond 21, J.R. Tucker 14
    Tabb 34, Grafton 0
    Thomas Dale 49, Hopewell 42, 2OT
    Tug Valley, W.Va. 30, Hurley 6
    Tuscarora 24, Stone Bridge 14
    Twin Springs 43, North Greene, Tenn. 18
    Varina 72, Lee-Davis 33
    Virginia High 41, Lebanon 0
    W.T. Woodson 51, West Springfield 13
    Wakefield 55, Falls Church 20
    West Point 65, Mathews 0
    Westfield 21, Centreville 0
    William Byrd 42, Staunton River 0
    William Campbell 42, Dan River 10
    William Monroe 17, Skyline 8
    Wilson Memorial 31, Stuarts Draft 28
    Woodberry Forest 40, Benedictine 30
    Woodgrove 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 6
    Woodside 14, Hampton 10
    Woodstock Central 39, George Mason 0
    Yorktown 14, Herndon 7

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Middlesex vs. King William, ccd.



    Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

    .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
