Football Scores - 10/15/18 through 10/20/18

Final Scores from the ninth week of the 2018 High School Football season in Virginia... Monday, October 15, 2018: Arcadia 58, Washington, Md. 19 Bath County 20, Craig County 14, OT Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Chincoteague 7 Deep Run 49, TJ-Richmond 9 Essex 28, Colonial Beach 14 Franklin 18, Sussex Central 14 Fuqua School 43, Portsmouth Christian 42 Glen Allen 35, John Marshall 6 Green Run 27, Kempsville 18 Hanover 30, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28 Henrico 28, Varina 27 Heritage-Newport News 19, Warwick 17 King William 39, Mathews 0 Lafayette 44, New Kent 7 Mills Godwin 14, Hermitage 13 Northumberland 18, Washington & Lee 13 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Cave Spring 13 Rappahannock County 46, Richmond Christian 12 Southampton 52, Surry County 0 Tunstall 27, Bassett 18 William Byrd 38, William Fleming 14 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Buckingham County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Oct 23rd. Central Lunenburg vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 23rd. Goochland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 22nd. Halifax County vs. Franklin County, ppd. Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd. to Oct 16th. St. Annes-Belfield vs. Brunswick Academy, ppd. to Oct 22nd. Tuesday, October 16, 2018: GW-Danville 33, Magna Vista 12 Poquoson 58, Grafton 6 Rappahannock 62, Lancaster 28 West Point 60, King & Queen 0 Thursday, October 18, 2018: Graham 45, Richlands 0 Kecoughtan 22, Warwick 19 King William 55, Blue Ridge 16 Maury 33, Norcom 6 Poquoson 58, Bruton 0 Warhill 17, York 14 Friday, October 19, 2018: Abingdon 36, Ridgeview 30, 2OT Albemarle 14, Fluvanna 13 Amelia County 47, Central Lunenburg 15 Amherst County 34, Liberty Christian 21 Annandale 41, Mount Vernon 35, 3OT Appomattox 24, Gretna 7 Arcadia 38, Nandua 33 Bassett 21, Martinsville 15 Blacksburg 26, Hidden Valley 7 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Quantico 6 Booker T. Washington 30, Norview 27 Briar Woods 28, Potomac Falls 19 Broad Run 51, Freedom (South Riding) 0 Broadway 39, Waynesboro 12 Brookville 44, Jefferson Forest 36 Brunswick 20, Sussex Central 16 Buckingham County 28, Bluestone 7 Bullis, Md. 21, Episcopal 12 C.D. Hylton 16, Battlefield 13 Carroll County 28, Alleghany 14 Central Wise 27, Lee High 21 Central, Md. 39, George Mason 0 Chancellor 58, Caroline 27 Chantilly 42, Oakton 7 Chatham 56, Cumberland 6 Chilhowie 46, Eastside 7 Churchland 17, Granby 10 Clarke County 49, Madison County 7 Colgan 27, Woodbridge 21 Collegiate-Richmond 52, Fork Union Prep 22 Courtland 49, James Monroe 7 Covenant School 62, St. Annes-Belfield 13 Covington 28, Eastern Montgomery 16 Culpeper 28, Brentsville 21 Deep Run 28, John Marshall 8 Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 20 Douglas Freeman 37, Hermitage 0 E.C. Glass 46, Liberty-Bedford 15 Essex 51, Lancaster 0 First Colonial 27, Princess Anne 12 Frank Cox 13, Tallwood 10 Franklin 33, Greensville County 14 Franklin County 16, GW-Danville 14 Freedom (Woodbridge) 48, Potomac 26 Fuqua School 50, Randolph-Macon 6 Galax 56, Auburn 7 Gar-Field 24, Forest Park 21, OT George Marshall 42, Lee-Springfield 14 George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Bland County 9 Glen Allen 21, Mills Godwin 7 Glenvar 38, Giles 6 Goochland 41, Randolph Henry 0 Grassfield 29, Hickory 7 Grayson County 14, Fort Chiswell 7 Great Bridge 38, Western Branch 15 Greenbrier Christian 55, Kenston Forest 38 Hargrave Military 61, Fishburne Military 0 Harrisonburg 35, Fort Defiance 7 Hayfield 53, West Potomac 13 Henrico 41, Hanover 28 Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Rustburg 22 Heritage-Newport News 20, Menchville 18 Highland Springs 44, Atlee 0 Isle of Wight Academy 41, Christchurch 12 J.I. Burton 40, Castlewood 6 James Wood 44, Fauquier 14 John Battle 26, Gate City 21 John Champe 49, Rock Ridge 14 Justice 36, TJ-Alexandria 14 Kellam 23, Green Run 6 Kettle Run 33, Liberty-Bealeton 14 Lafayette 57, Jamestown 0 Lake Braddock 41, Fairfax 13 Lake Taylor 63, Woodrow Wilson 14 Lakeland 6, King's Fork 0 Langley 28, Washington-Lee 14 Lord Botetourt 24, Northside 20 Loudoun County 33, Dominion 8 Louisa 36, Orange County 12 Luray 30, Page County 6 Magna Vista 13, Tunstall 7 Manassas Park 49, Warren County 28 Manchester 51, Clover Hill 21 Marion 34, Tazewell 20 Massaponax 31, Stafford 6 Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 7 Midlothian 26, Cosby 7 Monacan 19, Lloyd Bird 14 Mountain View 21, Riverbend 7 Nansemond River 41, Deep Creek 7 Narrows 56, Craig County 20 New Kent 23, Smithfield 22 Norfolk Academy 33, St. John Paul the Great 20 Norfolk Christian 38, Nansemond-Suffolk 22 North Stafford 49, Brooke Point 0 Northampton 45, Col. Richardson, Md. 43, OT Northumberland 35, Colonial Beach 34 Nottoway 33, Prince Edward County 13 Ocean Lakes 56, Kempsville 12 Park View-South Hill 53, Surry 12 Patrick County 38, Halifax County 7 Patrick Henry-Ashland 13, Armstrong 8 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 15 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38, Christiansburg 13 Patriot 41, Osbourn 20 Paul VI 30, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 24 Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0 Pikeville, Ky. 47, Grundy 8 Portsmouth Christian 33, Broadwater Academy 0 Powhatan 53, Monticello 21 Prince George 28, Colonial Heights 6 Radford 31, James River-Buchanan 13 Raleigh St. David's, N.C. 52, Southampton Academy 8 Rappahannock 27, Washington & Lee 6 Riverheads 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 10 Riverside 17, Loudoun Valley 12 Roanoke Catholic 42, North Cross 22 Rural Retreat 40, Northwood 8 Rye Cove 50, Twin Valley 48 Salem 45, Cave Spring 13 Sherando 42, Handley 0 South County 17, James Robinson 14 South Lakes 42, McLean 7 Southampton 52, Windsor 0 Spotswood 35, Rockbridge County 7 Spotsylvania 35, King George 21 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47, Osbourn Park 6 Strasburg 47, Nelson County 7 T.C. Williams 49, Edison 20 TJ-Richmond 21, J.R. Tucker 14 Tabb 34, Grafton 0 Thomas Dale 49, Hopewell 42, 2OT Tug Valley, W.Va. 30, Hurley 6 Tuscarora 24, Stone Bridge 14 Twin Springs 43, North Greene, Tenn. 18 Varina 72, Lee-Davis 33 Virginia High 41, Lebanon 0 W.T. Woodson 51, West Springfield 13 Wakefield 55, Falls Church 20 West Point 65, Mathews 0 Westfield 21, Centreville 0 William Byrd 42, Staunton River 0 William Campbell 42, Dan River 10 William Monroe 17, Skyline 8 Wilson Memorial 31, Stuarts Draft 28 Woodberry Forest 40, Benedictine 30 Woodgrove 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 6 Woodside 14, Hampton 10 Woodstock Central 39, George Mason 0 Yorktown 14, Herndon 7 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Middlesex vs. King William, ccd. Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources. .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.